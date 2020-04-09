The Detroit Tigers are a rebuilding team. That’s no secret.

But how is their rebuild progressing? According to CBS Sports, they are lagging far behind others, ranking No. 9 among 10 rebuilding MLB teams.

Riley Greene (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

“The Tigers can at least boast that PECOTA sees them winning more games than the Royals,” CBS Sports’ R.J. Anderson says of the 2020 season. “They might end up with the better haul of young arms, too. Casey Mize was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft for a reason, and he should reach the majors this season alongside Matt Manning and Tarik Skubal. Those three will go a long way in reshaping the watchability of the Tigers. Unfortunately, the system is light on hitters outside of Riley Greene and Isaac Paredes, and the Tigers have only so many more chips to cash in at the big-league level.”

The Tigers have lost at least 98 games for three consecutive seasons, bottoming out in 2019 with a 47-114 record.

The San Diego Padres topped Anderson’s list, followed by the Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays.

More: Tigers GM Al Avila: Public memorial for Al Kaline is in works