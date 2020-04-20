Detroit — Count the Tigers among the growing number of Major League Baseball clubs that will continue paying non-player employees through May 31, and possibly beyond.

“The Detroit Tigers have no plans for layoffs or furloughs of its employees, including those subject to a Uniformed Employee Contract,” said Christopher Ilitch, president and CEO of Ilitch Holdings and chairman and CEO of the Tigers. “We are a family company with strong values around our employees, our fans and our community.

“Of course, this is an evolving situation that we’re confronting head-on and we’ll keep our employees updated if things change. But we are taking a longer-term view.”

Teams were informed on Monday that Commissioner Rob Manfred will suspend the Unified Employee Contracts on May 1, a move that would effectively allow, though not force, teams to furlough employees or reduce pay.

Tigers employees were informed in a memo Monday that they would not be furloughed or laid off. That means that all employees, including manager Ron Gardenhire, his coaching staff, scouts and the front office staff, will continue to be paid as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep Major League Baseball shuttered.

Among the other clubs that have similarly stepped up include the Reds, Cardinals, Twins, White Sox, Cubs, Red Sox, Marlins, Phillies, Brewers, Diamondbacks, Braves and Giants.

Ilitch was among the first owners to put up $1 million to pay for displaced part-time employees at both Comerica Park and Little Caesars Arena. He then joined with all 30 MLB owners in putting up another $1 million to pay workers.

