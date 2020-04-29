Detroit – Major League Baseball's latest working plan on how to salvage the 2020 season post-coronavirus reportedly would tear down traditional league and division boundaries and create three 10-team, geographically-friendly divisions.

For the Tigers, it would mean essentially combining their usual A.L. Central rivals with the N.L. Central, with one exception – adding the Atlanta Braves and subtracting the Pittsburgh Pirates, which has long been a Tigers annual interleague foe.

The Tigers would play their home games at Comerica Park and would travel to nine other "Central" division parks. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

The Tigers would play all their regular season games within a 764-mile radius against the Braves, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Royals, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins.

The plan was reported by USA Today and the Associated Press, with both organizations citing anonymous sources.

The Tigers would play only in their “Central” division. Here are the other divisions, according to USA Today:

►East: Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Miami Marlins, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays, Washington Nationals.

►West: Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Oakland Athletics, Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants.

“It’s all coming together,’’ one MLB official told USA Today. “I’m very optimistic."

The plan reportedly includes a regular-season schedule of at least 100 games, starting in late June or early July, followed by an expanded postseason. Teams would return to their spring training bases in Florida and Arizona before the start of the regular season.

