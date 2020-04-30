Tigers legend Al Kaline dies at age 85
Tigers legend Al Kaline greets the crowd after he is introduced as part of the 75th anniversary ceremony as the Detroit Tigers take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on Feb. 27, 2011. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Detroit Tigers' Al Kaline tosses his bat aside after making contact in this Detroit News archive photo. Detroit News Archive
Al Kaline of Detroit Tigers looks on in this 1963 photo. Detroit News Photo Archive
Detroit Tigers' Kirk Gibson, left, stands with Al Kaline in this Detroit News archive photo. Kaline's last year as a Tigers' player was 1974. Gibson's first year was 1979. Detroit News Archive
Al Kaline, Hall of Famer and member of the 1968 Tigers, waves to the crowd as he is introduced at Comerica Park in Detroit. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fans watch the game from beyond left field among the statues , including this one of Al Kaline on Friday, May 9, 2008 at Comerica Park in Detroit. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Tigers great Al Kaline takes part in spring training 2004 in Lakeland, Florida. Steve Perez, Detroit News
Al Kaline smiles up at the crowd as he is honored at Tigers Stadium on Al Kaline Day in1974. Detroit News Archive
Tigers outfielder Al Kaline swings away in the batting cage at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Oct. 1, 1968, as he worked out for the World Series opener against the Cardinals. AP
Al Kaline, outfielder of the Detroit Tigers is pictured in batting action, April 1963. Preston Stroup, AP
Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline connects with the ball at Lakeland, Fla., Feb. 24, 1968. Kaline hammered out 25 home runs last season and hit .308. He was bothered with a fractured hand during part of the season and appeared in only 131 games. Preston Stroup, AP
Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline connects with the ball as he takes batting practice at the first day of spring training for the Tigers at Lakeland, Fla., Feb. 24, 1968. Kaline hammered out 25 home runs last season and hit .308. He was bothered with a fractured hand during part of the season and appeared in only 131 games. Preston Stroup, AP
Al Kaline of the Detroit Tigers poses for a 1964 portrait. Detroit News Photo Archive
Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline connects with the ball as he takes batting practice at the first day of spring training for the Tigers at Lakeland, Fla., Feb. 24, 1968. Kaline hammered out 25 home runs last season and hit .308. He was bothered with a fractured hand during part of the season and appeared in only 131 games. Preston Stroup, AP
The bat and ball are only a blur as Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline takes his turn during hitting practice at spring training in Lakeland, Fla., March 5, 1963. Kaline says he feels no effects from his shoulder that he broke last year, keeping him out of over sixty ball games. He hit 29 home runs in the 100 games that he played. Preston Stroup, AP
Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline connects with the ball as he takes batting practice at the first day of spring training for the Tigers at Lakeland, Fla., Feb. 24, 1968. Kaline hammered out 25 home runs last season and hit .308. He was bothered with a fractured hand during part of the season and appeared in only 131 games. Preston Stroup, AP
Al Kaline, the big power batter of Detroit, who has been out of the Tigers' lineup for about three weeks because of a broken finger, takes a fast cut at the ball in the batting cage before the game against the White Sox in Chicago, July 28, 1967. He went into the lineup, but was 0-5 for the night at the plate. However, Detroit beat the league-leaders, 7-4. Charles Harrity, AP
Al Kaline of the Detroit Tigers hits his 3,000th hit of his career, Sept 25, 1974, in Baltimore. The hit came off Orioles Dave McNally and enabled Kaline to become the 12 player in major league baseball history to reach the 3,000-hit plateau. Baltimore catcher is Andy Etchebarren. AP
Al Kaline gets ready for his final at bat as a Detroit Tiger in 1974. Detroit News Archive
Al Kaline's final at bat on October 2, 1974 against the Baltimore Orioles at Tiger Stadium in Detroit. Detroit News Archive
Al Kaline watches as a video is played on the scoreboard honoring the 1968 Tigers on Saturday at Comerica Park. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Al Kaline, left, and Kirk Gibson in the FSD booth at Comerica Park. Courtesy of Maysum Haddad
Tiger legend Al Kaline, celebrating his sixth decade with the Tigers organization, throws out the ceremonial first pitch before an Opening Day game against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, April 5, 2012. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Detroit Tigers Al Kaline takes a picture with Nick Giorgi of Troy during TigerFest 2019 at Comerica Park. Max Ortiz, Detroit News
Hall of Famer Al Kaline congratulates inductee Alan Trammell after his speech as fellow inductee Jack Morris looks on at Clark Sports Center during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 29, 2018 in Cooperstown, New York. Jim McIsaac, Getty Images
Al Kaline, a member of the 1968 World Series Champion Detroit Tigers, smiles during a promotional press conference in September of 2018. Paul Sancya, AP
From left, Jeimer Candelario, Willie Horton, JaCoby Jones, Mickey Stanley, Al Kaline, Nicholas Castellanos, Mickey Lolich and Michael Fulmer after the ceremonial first pitch. during a pregame ceremony honoring the 1968 World Series Championship Tigers at Comerica Park on Sept. 8, 2018. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Florida Southern assistant coach Colin Kaline, left, talks with his grandfather, Al Kaline, during batting practice before a spring training exhibition game between the Detroit Tigers and Florida Southern College at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on Feb. 29, 2016. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Al Kaline listens to the eulogy during the funeral service for another Detroit sports legend, Red Wings great Gordie Howe at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament, in Detroit, June 15, 2016. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Detroit Tigers hall of famer Al Kaline (left) and Tigers general manager Dave Dombroski watch Detroit Tigers players warm up on a cold day at spring training in Lakeland, Florida on February 16, 2007. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Al Kaline stands with his wife Louise at Tiger Stadium on Al Kaline Day in 1974. Detroit News Archive
Al Kaline waves to the crowd at Tigers Stadium on Al Kaline Day in 1974. Detroit News Archive
Michigan Gov. William G. Milliken greets Al Kaline at Tiger Stadium on Al Kaline Day in 1974. Milliken passed away in 2019. Detroit News Archive
Tigers legend Al Kaline signs autographs for players from Flint Mott baseball team during batting practice before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on March 9, 2015. Robin Buckson, / Detroit News
Tigers Hall of Famer Al Kaline and Dmitri Young share a laugh. Steve Perez, Detroit News
Musician Jack White, right, talks with Al Kaline during batting practice before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on Mar. 5, 2015. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Al Kaline watches batting practice with Nick Castellanos during during spring training in 2015 at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida. Elizabeth Conley, Detroit News
Former Tigers manager Jim Leyland, right, talks with Al Kaline, center, and Alan Trammell at Tigers spring training workout at Joker Marchant practice fields in Lakeland, Fla. on Mar. 1, 2015. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers Al Kaline laughs out loud as he plays with a broken bat, Monday Oct. 23, 2006, during World Series workouts at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Steve Perez, Detroit News
Tiger greats Willie Horton, left, and Al Kaline, wave to the fans before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch, during the All Star game, Tuesday July 12, 2005, at Comerica Park in Detroit. Steve Perez, Detroit News
Detroit Tigers' Al Kaline pleads with an umpire for a call during a game in 1974. Detroit News Archive
Al Kaline of the Tigers and former Cardinals great Stan Musial talk in the batting cage at Tiger Stadium before an exhibition game between the two teams. Musial, inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1969, had retired the year before but suited up for the love of the game. Four years later, Kaline would lead the Tigers to their first World Series victory in 23 seasons, batting .379 against those same St. Louis Cardinals. Detroit News Archive
Detroit Tigers' Al Kaline slides into home plate during a game in 1966. Detroit News Photo Archive
Al Kaline looks up as the Ernie Harwell flag is raised during a tribute to the legendary Detroit Tigers broadcaster before the start of a game against the Yankees at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan on May 10, 2010. Brandy Baker, Detroit News
Former Tigers great Al Kaline, now a special assistant to president and GM Dave Dombrowski, watches the fly ball drills for the Tigers outfielders during Detroit Tigers spring training camp in Lakeland, Florida on Saturday, February 19, 2011. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
George Kell, left, and Al Kaline are seen in the television broadcast booth on Sept. 2, 1980. Detroit News Archive
Detroit Tigers legend Al Kaline throws out the first pitch before game three of the World Series against the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park in Detroit, October 27, 2012. Elizabeth Conley, Detroit News
Former Detroit Tiger and 1968 team member Al Kaline talks during the ceremony recognizing the team's accomplishments before a game against the Twins on Saturday, May 25, 2013. Elizabeth Conley, Detroit News
Detroit Tigers hall-of-famer and special assistant Al Kaline, left, has some fun with Al Avila, assistant general manager and vice president, outside the clubhouse before a spring training game against the Atlanta Braves at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on Feb. 27, 2014. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Three generations of the Kaline family, from left, Al Kaline's son Michael Kaline, Florida Southern College infielder Colin Kaline and his grandfather, Detroit Tigers great Al Kaline, pose for a photo for the Detroit Tigers team photographer before a spring training game in 2008. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Tigers manager Jim Leyland, right, talks with Al Kaline near the dugout as the Detroit Tigers take on the Houston Astros in spring training action at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on March 12, 2008. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Tigers owner Mike Ilitch, right, watches the game with Al Kaline, far left, as the Detroit Tigers take on the Atlanta Braves at Joker Marchant Stadium in Tampa, Fla. on March 7, 2007. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
This is a copy of Sports Illustrated, September 23, 1968, as Al Kaline congratulates Denny McLain after McLain's 30th win of the season. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Detroit Tigers legend Al Kaline watches the end of the Texas Rangers workout from the visitors dugout at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington before Game One of the American League Championship Series on Friday, October 7, 2011. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Al Kaline, now a Hall of Famer, is introduced to the crowd before a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on the 40th anniversary of the 1968 Tigers' World Series victory. Players from the Detroit Tigers 1968 World Championship were honored before the game on Monday, June 23, 2008. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
    Editor's night: Tigers legend Al Kaline died April 6 at the age of 85. Today, one Tigers fan, Joe Palamara of Grosse Ile, shares a special memory of his truly memorable encounter with "Mr. Tiger". 

    I remember getting the phone call on a warm Sunday evening in July 1991. My best friend, Jim Epolito, then a vice president at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, called to say his big boss, BCBSM president and CEO Richard Whitmer (the father of current Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and himself a very good golfer) had just notified Jim he was not going to be able to play in the next day's charity golf outing, and that Jim had a last-minute slot to fill in the next day's scramble.

    Jim wanted to know if I was available to join him and his group at an event called "The Motor City Classic" at Meadowbrook Country Club in Northville. The outing was a benefit for Sparky Anderson's CATCH charity. Before Jim had a chance to change his mind, and think of a better person to plug in that last spot, my answer was an enthusiastic, "YES".  I would be thrilled to join Jim, and friends Tim McGuire and Jack Pitts. Any day you can play golf, and call it work, at least in your own mind, is a day to be cherished.

    Little did I know what I was in for.

    We all arrived early at Meadowbrook, and were told that because at the previous year's same event, when BCBSM did not have a celebrity play in their group in 1990, that the CATCH organizers were going to "make it up" to The Blues as a sign of appreciation. Just before the siren went off signaling the start of the scramble, while the four of us were waiting to tee off on our first hole, and waiting to see if we'd actually get a celebrity to round out our fivesome,. a cart with only one man in it, wearing a light purple shirt and white pants, came pulling up to the tee box with a genteelness and familiar smile.

    "Hi guys — I'm your fifth today." He exited his golf cart, reached out his hand to shake our's, and even though this was the most classic case of a man needing no introduction, he nevertheless very humbly introduced himself to us. "I'm Al Kaline," he said. Al could sense how excited and downright giddy all of us were, and after shaking all our hands and asking our names, he attempted to ease our jitters of playing golf with him, this living legend of a man, in this legendary golf tournament. Al went on to say, "I know the typical thing for me to say is, 'Let's just have fun today.' That's not my approach guys. I know we're gonna have fun. I'm a fairly competitive guy, so let's just see if we can go out and win this doggone thing today!"

    More: Jeff Daniels 'could've been killed,' and Al Kaline 'thought it was the funniest thing he'd ever seen'

    In a weird and simultaneous way, Al could not have delivered a more calming and yet inspiring pep talk. Al asked about the level of our play, and since Timmy, Jimmy and I were all "B" players, and Jack was an "A" player, Al determined our "batting order." He didn't care what order the B players hit in, we would go first through third, Jack would hit fourth, and Al would hit anchor. The only proviso was, if we made a birdie on our first hole, we'd keep the same batting order. Al knew, and rightly invoked, that unwritten rule of playing in a golf scramble: Never change up a successful line-up. To say we started out hot was an understatement. We birdied our first three holes, and all of us had made contributions early. We followed that up with birdies on Nos. 4, 5 and 6, as well, to go 6 under after 6.

    By now we were all feeling very comfortable with each other, and it was clear in everybody's eyes, maybe even Al's, that this was a day that we did not want to see end. It was about then that I asked Al Kaline a question, that in hindsight, I probably should've known the answer to. "Hey Al, I see by your bag tag, that you're a member at Oakland Hills," I said. With a nod and a smile, Al modestly replied, "Yep, nice course."  And then I asked Al the question that had me getting ribbed by our whole group for the rest of the day. "Hey Al, what's your handicap there over at Oakland Hills?" As the others leaned in, almost EF Hutton style, to listen to his answer, Al kinda shrugged, and humbly said, "I'm a 6."

    "How could you not know that", was the mildest of the teasing I encountered for the next three hours. "Al's been a 6 for years!" Al smiled and was very gracious about it, and it kind of lightened our mood as our string of birdies kept piling up. We went on to birdie Nos. 7, 8 and 9 to make the turn at 9 under. Al said he didn't think he ever played on a scramble team that was 9 under after 9. The birdie train did not stop there. We went on to birdie Nos. 10, 11, 12 and 13, before finally making a par on 14. Al was certain by then that he had never opened any round of any kind with 13 straight birdies. After we parred 14, I asked Al if he wanted to change the batting order up for the 15th hole. "Heavens no!" Al quickly replied. "Let's just keep it like this until, and if, we make three straight pars." We never did. We birdied 15, made pars on both 16 and 17, before Al made birdie on his own ball on 18 in front of a large and appreciative gallery

    We finished at 15 under to win by three full shots.

    Normally after a charity scramble, you can't wait to hit the road and get on with your evening. Not that day. As we were in the locker room showering to get ready for the dinner and the awards ceremony, Al was still quite talkative as we were all putting on our dinner clothes near where Al's locker was. "That was the best team I think I've ever played on," Al proclaimed. Timmy beat me to the punch, and wryly asked, "Even better than the '68 Tigers?" "Oh, no, no, no," Al said. "I mean the best golf scramble team." Of course, we knew what he meant, and it meant a heck of a lot to us.

    After a fabulous steak dinner with Al at our table, and maybe a gingerale or two, we were presented with five 5-by-7 photos (one for each in our group) of our team before we were presented with the winners' bounty. Someone (not me) asked Al Kaline if he'd please autograph all of our pictures. Al said he would, but only if we'd autograph his copy, as well. After all, we were a team, Al reasoned. We all proceeded to autograph the five photos. Of all the unexpected things that happened that day, that may have been the most surprising — Al Kaline asking for our autographs. What an unbelievable gesture from an unbelievably gracious man.

    Sparky Anderson then presented us all with beautiful crystal picture frames for us to put our pictures in. All five of us also were given gorgeous and extra-large black and silver leather golf bags with "Motor City Classic Champions" prominently embroidered in gold on the front of the bag. Al must have liked his, too, as I saw him loading his new golf bag in his trunk before he waved goodbye to us and gave us one more thumbs-up and thanks before he left.

    As I was heading to load up my own car with all my stuff — and I'm sure with a huge smile on my face — a gentleman I did not know, and was about the age (66) that I am now, called me over to his car and extended his hand to shake mind. "Young man," he said, "Congratulations.You were just able to live out my life-long dream. You were able to play a round of golf with Al Kaline. I hope you appreciate it".  

    At the time, I thought I did. It wasn't until April 6 that I realized that I really didn't fully appreciate that once in a lifetime day. I assure you, I certainly do now.

