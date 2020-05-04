Detroit – Tigers ace Matthew Boyd is taking to social media on “Giving Tuesday,” to raise support and provide updates on Kingdom Home, and while he’s at it, he’s giving away some pretty cool prizes.

Matthew Boyd is using social media to try to raise money for Kingdom Home. (Photo: Kingdom Home)

Beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Boyd will host a live question and answers session on Facebook and Instagram. He will take questions on a variety of topics, including how he’s staying in shape through the quarantine and how the Kingdom Home is dealing with the pandemic.

“It is important for us to have the opportunity to recognize the overwhelming support for Kingdom Home and provide a way to give back to those sharing our story,” Boyd said. “Come ask questions, learn more about what we are doing and enjoy some laughs and cool prizes — we are here for you.”

Among the prizes are an autographed baseball, Topps baseball cards and game-used items. Go to Instagram accounts @matt_boyd48 or @kingdom.home to enter for a chance to win one of the items.

Boyd and his wife Ashley started the non-profit Kingdom Home in Uganda in 2018 in an effort to end sex slavery through prevention. Kingdom Home has provided refuge (as well as an education and hope) for nearly 200 children, both boys and girls.

Twitter @cmccosky