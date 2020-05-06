Detroit — Students at St. Aloysius Catholic School in Bowling Green, Ohio, got quite a surprise when they logged into their online account for morning announcements Wednesday.

“Good morning St. Aloysius,” said a familiar-looking man seated on a couch in his living room. “Today is Wednesday, May 6. My name is Jim Leyland, former manager of the Detroit Tigers.”

Jim Leyland read the morning announcements for St. Aloysius Catholic School in Bowling Green, Ohio, on Wednesday. (Photo: Steve Perez, Detroit News)

Leyland, whose brother Father Tom Leyland had been a pastor at St. Al’s for many years, went on to give a morning prayer (“Hail Mary, full of grace) and lead the pledge of allegiance.

“Students at St. Aloysius, finish up the school year strong and a have a great summer,” Leyland said. “Make sure you are taking great care of your neighbors and don’t forget social distancing.”

Leyland had been approached by one of his brother’s students, who is now a teacher at St. Al’s. Principal Andrea Puhl has been asking celebrities to give the morning announcements all through the pandemic, as the students transition to an online learning environment.

“Some of these kids, they might not even remember me, to be honest,” Leyland said. “They had (Michigan football coach) Jim Harbaugh do it, too.”

Leyland, back home in Pittsburgh, has, like everyone else, tried to stay busy. And, like everyone else, he’s fending off cabin fever.

“We’re doing fine,” he said. “All locked up and following the letter of the law. It’s pretty rough times, but we’re fortunate that we’re healthy. People have it a lot worse than we do. We’re certainly not complaining.

“It’s an inconvenience for a lot of people, but it’s a tragedy for others.”

Leyland, though, is well aware that he’s among those most susceptible to the virus.

“I’m scared of it, you better believe it,” he said. “I’m 75 and I smoke. That’s a bad combination for this thing … But you can’t be trapped in this forever. You don’t want to be one to open up too quick and more people die.

“But on the other side, you do have to put people back to work so they can feed their families. We’re really between a rock and a hard place.”

Leyland, special assistant to Tigers general manager Al Avila, has kept abreast of the contingency plans being discussed by Major League Baseball for a possible season in 2020. He spoke to commissioner Rob Manfred two weeks ago.

“That stuff is way above me,” he said. “I’m not involved in any of that stuff.”

But he did offer a suggestion: Keep the contingency plans under wraps until there is more certainty about when or if a season will start.

“I know you have to get some information out there,” he said. “But it might be best not to let anything out until you talk to the players and figure out what they think.”

It’s already happened where one of the league’s possible scenarios, playing the entire season in Arizona, leaked out and received a lot of public pushback from players and media.

“Maybe we’d be better off to just continue making all kinds of plans,” Leyland said. “Plan A, B, C, D, and make sure you coordinate with the players. Work with them. Then, if this opens up you can go forward.”

On Friday, Leyland is scheduled to meet, via Zoom, with all the minor-league managers in the Tigers’ system. On Monday, he’s scheduled to tape a podcast with Fox Sports Detroit’s Trevor Thompson and Craig Monroe.

“I’m like everybody else, just waiting for this thing to break so we can all get back to our lives," he said. "But I think Dr. (Anthony) Fauci said it best: The virus will tell you what you can and can’t do.”

chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @cmccosky