They were big-league baseball’s most bashed and bruised team in 2019. But at least the Tigers stood to get dual breaks in 2020.

They would be picking first in each round of June’s draft, which before COVID-19 showed up as a world scourge promised pick-of-the-litter status for 40 rounds.

Also, they and pretty much all their 29 big-league brethren agreed that the 2020 crop was deeper than any draft had offered in a decade.

The draft, of course, is the primary way bad pro sports teams get better. It is how future contenders are assembled. Take your lashes during a rebuild, as the Tigers did a year ago (47-114 record), then use those first-chair draft slots to scoop the best blue-chip bodies, reload the farm, and get busy constructing a contender.

Now it appears the Tigers will be getting double-whammied in 2020, and maybe again in 2021.

Major League Baseball and the Players Association reportedly are in accord on a five-round draft beginning on its original date, June 10.

Five rounds rather than 40. Five players, maximum, to fertilize a Tigers farm system that needed blanket applications of talented flesh.

It corresponds to what, at best, will be a restricted big-league season. National reports during the weekend suggest an 80-game schedule is being planned for a July start-up, with a second 2020 tune-up training camp set for June.

That is, if details can be finalized and, more critically, if the coronavirus contagion can be minimized to a point actual teams and rosters can function. Unless the pandemic eases in unexpected ways, there will no fans on hand and only television cameras following whatever happens in these games should they be played, which is still far from certain.

A canceled season will cost teams collective billions of dollars. A shortened season, especially with no fans in the seats, will recoup only a portion of those billions.

And with that kind of red ink drenching both leagues, teams aren’t keen on spending money they aren’t earning on deeper-drafted prospects they don’t believe they can pay.

No guarantees

The Tigers are busy with June 10 plans and appear not to have budged from the man they are expected to take first, overall: Spencer Torkelson, a dynamic hitter and first baseman from Arizona State who is seen as a potential franchise-grade megastar in Detroit.

Nor are the Tigers expected to pick blindly during the second through fifth rounds, even though college and prep schedules in 2020 were gutted when COVID-19 shredded the United States’ ways of life beginning in March.

The Tigers have significant data, video, scouting reports, and analytics on players they have been watching for months and even years.

Al Avila, the Tigers' general manager, said earlier this spring that his team was fine with whatever realities the 2020 draft brought.

“When you prepare for the draft, you don’t just start in February,” he said as the Tigers quickly broke camp in Florida, their 2020 dress-rehearsal crimped by the pandemic. “It starts the year before, and in some cases, even longer.

“We have over 600 reports for this year’s draft already. We have video on basically every player. We already have a list of one-through-hundreds, in preferential order.

“If the draft were tomorrow, we’d be ready to go.”

Avila wasn’t exaggerating. Not in 2020. Not the way big-league baseball’s scouts and nerve-centers now work.

Even with competitive games being zapped four weeks into the college season, and with the prep season being virtually wiped out, the Tigers, as well as other clubs, have megabytes and gigabytes of information on players available in June.

And much of that data owes to the extraordinary number of hitters and pitchers available in 2020, especially on the college side.

The problem for Avila and the reconstituting Tigers is any shot at adding talent typically found in rounds 6-10, and beyond, is all but dead in 2020.

As proposed, teams will be allowed to sign players not taken in those first five rounds, but for no more than $20,000.

That is paltry cents on the dollar compared with typical slot prices during those sixth through 10th rounds and unlikely to coax prep or junior-eligible college players to sign.

What it portends for colleges and next year’s draft isn’t necessarily better or brighter.

College baseball teams have, on average, few scholarships to offer.

With so many college juniors (college players must be at least 21 the year they are to be drafted) missing out on those later rounds next month, they are expected to opt for a senior year, which means scholarships will be even more at a premium.

Those scholarships become more difficult to secure for an incoming freshman.

It is projected that waves of 18-year-old prep stars now will flee to their nearest junior college that offers baseball. Junior college players can be drafted after a single year of school. And that could cushion a legitimate prospect from having to settle on a $20,000 ration.

Also, a junior-college audition theoretically allows a talented teen a better shot at a full-ride tender down the road when college baseball presumably returns to regular schedules.

But there are no guarantees life will get markedly better in 2021. On the college, or big-league levels.

Trouble in 2021 too? 

Will the coronavirus still be trashing schedules and competition a year from now? Will college baseball teams, which depend upon football revenue that also is in peril in 2020, be in business in 2021, let alone offer old scholarship numbers?

As for the Tigers, they could get gashed again in 2021, maybe more than any team in baseball given the fact they’re trying frantically to resurrect a big-league roster as well as their farm system.

They stand to lose 35 draft slots next month and – should preliminary plans hold – another 20 draft picks in 2021.

While not often do rounds 20 through 40 produce great help, let alone an All-Star, it’s also true that a team picking first, or very early, in those rounds can get the occasional nugget.

And it’s especially evident that rounds 6 through 10 can and do pay off, sometimes handsomely, and even historically.

What isn’t clear is how those purported 20 rounds in 2021 will be arranged.

It’s logical that the same draft order will simply carry over to 2021 if there are no games in 2020. But say a shortened schedule is played. Say the Tigers play a bit over their heads in a season only fractionally as long as the normal 162-game test.

And say a truncated schedule, spiced by some pure luck, drops their draft order significantly in 2021. If this year’s won-loss record is the sole determinant for where they pick next year, the Tigers could be victims of something more or less aberrant.

It could be a double penalty for COVID-19 showing up in such extreme fashion in 2020, a likely pivotal year in the Tigers’ makeover.

It is also feasible, because anything at the moment is plausible, that should the season be limited, records from 2019 and 2020 will be combined in fixing 2021 draft positions.

Or, of course, coronavirus might yet prove to be so strong, so impervious to Major League Baseball’s best hopes, wishes, and plans, that even a reduced 2020 calendar will be impossible.

In which case the Tigers, presumably, would be looking at their same first-in-line status next year. That is, if “next year” and “baseball” can be terms intertwined as coronavirus introduces the world and MLB to uncharted terrain.

All of these scenarios were run past Avila this weekend. But with so much in flux, and with nothing final yet unveiled by Commissioner Rob Manfred, Avila believed he had no choice but to abstain.

He declined comment, other than to say by way of an email:

“We just have faith that we will be prepared to go forward under any circumstances, with no excuses.

“I have trust and conviction in my own ability. But most importantly, I have even more faith in the team of guys I built around me.”

'Activity stopped or limited'

One of those people is Tom Moore, director of international operations for the Tigers.

In years before the coronavirus, Moore would be seven weeks from harvesting contracts offered to players outside the U.S., with particular emphasis on Latin American teens.

It is customary for those players to begin signing deals on July 2. But because all of baseball has been upended, the new signing season for 16-year-old Latin talent – as well as other international targets – is now expected to begin no earlier than January.

Detroit News 2020 Top 20 Detroit Tigers prospects
 Fullscreen

Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News list of top 20 Detroit Tigers prospects, compiled by Lynn Henning. The list includes right-hander Casey Mize (pictured), the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018.
Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News list of top 20 Detroit Tigers prospects, compiled by Lynn Henning. The list includes right-hander Casey Mize (pictured), the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
1. Matt Manning, 22, 6-6, 215, RH starter: That old storm warning about drafting prep pitchers, particularly in the first round? True. Peril lurks. Exceptions come when an extraordinary athlete, who hasn't yet pitched so many innings that his arm doubles as sawdust, proves to be a steady riser, with premier stuff, which is Manning's profile in 2020. He'll be in Detroit soon, health holding up, after last year's noteworthy work at Double-A Erie: 2.56 ERA, 0.98 WHIP in 133.2 innings, with a .192 opposing batting average, as well as 148 strikeouts and 37 unintentional walks. Could be a rotation ace. Could be a No. 2 or No. 3 warhorse. Regardless, a fine pitcher emerging.
1. Matt Manning, 22, 6-6, 215, RH starter: That old storm warning about drafting prep pitchers, particularly in the first round? True. Peril lurks. Exceptions come when an extraordinary athlete, who hasn’t yet pitched so many innings that his arm doubles as sawdust, proves to be a steady riser, with premier stuff, which is Manning’s profile in 2020. He’ll be in Detroit soon, health holding up, after last year’s noteworthy work at Double-A Erie: 2.56 ERA, 0.98 WHIP in 133.2 innings, with a .192 opposing batting average, as well as 148 strikeouts and 37 unintentional walks. Could be a rotation ace. Could be a No. 2 or No. 3 warhorse. Regardless, a fine pitcher emerging. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
2. Tarik Skubal, 23, 6-3, 215, LH starter: Casey Mize would make most lists at No. 2, or even No. 1. And that's fair. The difference with Skubal is a slight edge in age and innings pitched, which could factor in 2020 as he brings his big left arm to, eventually, Toledo, or even Detroit. Skubal jumped from Single A Lakeland to Double A Erie in 2019 and pitched even better at Erie, thanks to his fiery fastball (up to 97, and even 98) and sharp slider, which makes Skubal's change-up no fun, either. The Tigers stole him in the ninth round in 2018 and now have a potential left-handed gunslinger incubating.
2. Tarik Skubal, 23, 6-3, 215, LH starter: Casey Mize would make most lists at No. 2, or even No. 1. And that’s fair. The difference with Skubal is a slight edge in age and innings pitched, which could factor in 2020 as he brings his big left arm to, eventually, Toledo, or even Detroit. Skubal jumped from Single A Lakeland to Double A Erie in 2019 and pitched even better at Erie, thanks to his fiery fastball (up to 97, and even 98) and sharp slider, which makes Skubal’s change-up no fun, either. The Tigers stole him in the ninth round in 2018 and now have a potential left-handed gunslinger incubating. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
3. Casey Mize, 22, 6-3, 220, RH starter: In another year Mize could be back on top of any Top 50 Tigers Prospects rankings. He could be readying for a 2021 rotation spot because of a 2020 season that was steadily strong and might have brought him a hurry-up ticket to Detroit. Mize, though, needs innings this year after throwing 109.1 in 2019 (2.55 ERA, .094 WHIP) and dealing with some shoulder inflammation. The soreness wasn't judged to be serious. It simply cost him starts and innings during the second half. He should be in premier shape, and status, as 2020 evolves.
3. Casey Mize, 22, 6-3, 220, RH starter: In another year Mize could be back on top of any Top 50 Tigers Prospects rankings. He could be readying for a 2021 rotation spot because of a 2020 season that was steadily strong and might have brought him a hurry-up ticket to Detroit. Mize, though, needs innings this year after throwing 109.1 in 2019 (2.55 ERA, .094 WHIP) and dealing with some shoulder inflammation. The soreness wasn’t judged to be serious. It simply cost him starts and innings during the second half. He should be in premier shape, and status, as 2020 evolves. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
4. Riley Greene, 19, 6-3, 200, OF: Not much chance the Tigers missed here with last year's fifth-overall draft grab. Greene is a sublime athlete and left-handed hitter who did just fine during stops at three minor-league posts, all before he turned 19. He'll get a full taste of Class A baseball in 2020. He should confirm that his skills are long-term talents likely to grow more lustrous as he approaches 20 and beyond. He needs to stay in the lineup, minus mishaps that are always an athlete's demon-in-waiting. But with typical health the Tigers are grooming in Greene your typical star hitter and outfielder.
4. Riley Greene, 19, 6-3, 200, OF: Not much chance the Tigers missed here with last year’s fifth-overall draft grab. Greene is a sublime athlete and left-handed hitter who did just fine during stops at three minor-league posts, all before he turned 19. He’ll get a full taste of Class A baseball in 2020. He should confirm that his skills are long-term talents likely to grow more lustrous as he approaches 20 and beyond. He needs to stay in the lineup, minus mishaps that are always an athlete’s demon-in-waiting. But with typical health the Tigers are grooming in Greene your typical star hitter and outfielder. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
5. Isaac Paredes, 20, 5-11, 225, 3B: Not that Vegas offers odds on a specific 20-year-old (21 on Feb. 18) reaching the majors in 2020, but if there were such a betting parlor, it would be wise to drop a wad on Paredes. He has a big-league bat that's steadily been busting loose. And at some point, perhaps this year, the Tigers will want to audition him for regular work in Detroit. It remains to be seen where he'll play – infield, or even outfield – but he stings the ball (.784 OPS at Double A Erie in 2019) and knows the strike zone (.368 on-base percentage). And based on his farm-system ascent, he's on his way to Comerica Park.
5. Isaac Paredes, 20, 5-11, 225, 3B: Not that Vegas offers odds on a specific 20-year-old (21 on Feb. 18) reaching the majors in 2020, but if there were such a betting parlor, it would be wise to drop a wad on Paredes. He has a big-league bat that’s steadily been busting loose. And at some point, perhaps this year, the Tigers will want to audition him for regular work in Detroit. It remains to be seen where he’ll play – infield, or even outfield – but he stings the ball (.784 OPS at Double A Erie in 2019) and knows the strike zone (.368 on-base percentage). And based on his farm-system ascent, he’s on his way to Comerica Park. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
6. Alex Faedo, 24, 6-5, 230, RH starter: Faedo has a handle on pitching's intricacies, even if he is only 24. Knowing how to pitch is helped immeasurably when you throw, for example, the brand of slider in which Faedo specializes. The swerving slider is Faedo's hallmark and a heavy reason why the Tigers in 2017 drafted him as a first-rounder out of the University of Florida. He is not the kind of pitcher who incinerates batters. Nor is he a finesse prodigy. He throws good pitches, at generally good locations, with that venomous slider his big-league billboard baby (134 strikeouts last year in 115.2 innings at Erie). Faedo needs to bamboozle big-league batters with something other than a slider, even his slider, but understand he has a repertoire and it's being polished. Progressively.
6. Alex Faedo, 24, 6-5, 230, RH starter: Faedo has a handle on pitching’s intricacies, even if he is only 24. Knowing how to pitch is helped immeasurably when you throw, for example, the brand of slider in which Faedo specializes. The swerving slider is Faedo’s hallmark and a heavy reason why the Tigers in 2017 drafted him as a first-rounder out of the University of Florida. He is not the kind of pitcher who incinerates batters. Nor is he a finesse prodigy. He throws good pitches, at generally good locations, with that venomous slider his big-league billboard baby (134 strikeouts last year in 115.2 innings at Erie). Faedo needs to bamboozle big-league batters with something other than a slider, even his slider, but understand he has a repertoire and it’s being polished. Progressively. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
7. Joey Wentz, 22, 6-5, 210, LH starter: And most thought the Tigers last July traded Shane Greene to the Braves for, well, they can't quite remember, but it didn't seem to be anyone special. In fact, the deal was done by the Tigers primarily for Wentz, who in 2016 had been a Kansas prep star on his way to the University of Virginia until the Braves took him with the 40th overall pick. He has averaged better than a strikeout per inning during four farm seasons, with a 3.22 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. In five games last season at Erie, he struck out 37 in 25.2 innings and walked four. He has a fastball that runs at 93, a deep curveball, and a change-up that also helps. The Tigers have a nice rotation prospect in Wentz, who could get a look as early as this year.
7. Joey Wentz, 22, 6-5, 210, LH starter: And most thought the Tigers last July traded Shane Greene to the Braves for, well, they can’t quite remember, but it didn’t seem to be anyone special. In fact, the deal was done by the Tigers primarily for Wentz, who in 2016 had been a Kansas prep star on his way to the University of Virginia until the Braves took him with the 40th overall pick. He has averaged better than a strikeout per inning during four farm seasons, with a 3.22 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. In five games last season at Erie, he struck out 37 in 25.2 innings and walked four. He has a fastball that runs at 93, a deep curveball, and a change-up that also helps. The Tigers have a nice rotation prospect in Wentz, who could get a look as early as this year. Mike Janes, Associated Press
Fullscreen
8. Bryant Packard, 22, 6-3, 200, OF: The Tigers might have gotten a rough, draft-day, position-player equivalent to Tarik Skubal in Packard, who was snagged in the fifth round last June from East Carolina. He has one enduring quality: Packard can hit. And that left-handed bat means the Tigers will overlook defense and speed that aren't by any means plus skills and happily make room for him somewhere in their lineup, should the bat and his considerable power develop as they surely could. Packard last summer tore it up at Connecticut and West Michigan and even had a five-game stint at Lakeland. His box-score data will be worth following, regularly, in 2020.
8. Bryant Packard, 22, 6-3, 200, OF: The Tigers might have gotten a rough, draft-day, position-player equivalent to Tarik Skubal in Packard, who was snagged in the fifth round last June from East Carolina. He has one enduring quality: Packard can hit. And that left-handed bat means the Tigers will overlook defense and speed that aren’t by any means plus skills and happily make room for him somewhere in their lineup, should the bat and his considerable power develop as they surely could. Packard last summer tore it up at Connecticut and West Michigan and even had a five-game stint at Lakeland. His box-score data will be worth following, regularly, in 2020. Mark LoMoglio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
9. Parker Meadows, 20, 6-5, 205, OF: Much is riding on Meadows, which means 2020 would be a handy time to show he can hit Single-A pitching. He had, well, a rugged baptism during his first full season of professional baseball in 2019, with a .607 OPS at West Michigan. Rough stuff. In his defense, he was 19 years old. Meadows should grow more into his competition in 2020 and perhaps confirm why Tigers scouts liked him as a second-round pick in 2018. He can run, he has a left-handed bat, and if he hits along the lines scouts projected, he could be a desperately needed vitamin-shot for a farm system crying for his brand of tools.
9. Parker Meadows, 20, 6-5, 205, OF: Much is riding on Meadows, which means 2020 would be a handy time to show he can hit Single-A pitching. He had, well, a rugged baptism during his first full season of professional baseball in 2019, with a .607 OPS at West Michigan. Rough stuff. In his defense, he was 19 years old. Meadows should grow more into his competition in 2020 and perhaps confirm why Tigers scouts liked him as a second-round pick in 2018. He can run, he has a left-handed bat, and if he hits along the lines scouts projected, he could be a desperately needed vitamin-shot for a farm system crying for his brand of tools. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
10. Kody Clemens, 23, 6-1, 170, 2B: Another chap who needs a big 2020, and could get it. Clemens had more power than was evident at the Florida State League's big parks, beginning with Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Clemens lost a bunch of warning-track homers there ahead of a brief and bruising move to Erie. Should he flower this year at Erie, Clemens will move delectably close to Comerica Park. The Tigers all along believed they had their next everyday second basemen in Clemens when in 2018 they plucked him, in the third round, from the University of Texas. They might indeed have gotten a sweet everyday lineup cog. But he needs to prove in 2020 that he's big-league-grade.
10. Kody Clemens, 23, 6-1, 170, 2B: Another chap who needs a big 2020, and could get it. Clemens had more power than was evident at the Florida State League’s big parks, beginning with Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Clemens lost a bunch of warning-track homers there ahead of a brief and bruising move to Erie. Should he flower this year at Erie, Clemens will move delectably close to Comerica Park. The Tigers all along believed they had their next everyday second basemen in Clemens when in 2018 they plucked him, in the third round, from the University of Texas. They might indeed have gotten a sweet everyday lineup cog. But he needs to prove in 2020 that he’s big-league-grade. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
11. Franklin Perez, 22, 6-3, 197, RH starter: A couple of years ago, Perez was numero uno on Tigers prospects report cards. The top prize from Detroit's deal that sent Justin Verlander to Houston in 2017, he already had shown during time on the Astros farm that Perez was headed for big-league glitter – a solid, mid-rotation (at least) plowhorse who could work innings and torment hitters. And then a man who hadn't had any serious ills with the Astros ran into bad times with the Tigers, capped by last year's LAT issues that knocked out most of 2019 and haven't yet eased fully. The Tigers won't concede. Not yet. And while it is getting late, even at 22, should Perez bump into his old form and power, the Tigers will reclaim a man talented enough to be that rotation big boy everyone thought they had snagged in 2017.
11. Franklin Perez, 22, 6-3, 197, RH starter: A couple of years ago, Perez was numero uno on Tigers prospects report cards. The top prize from Detroit’s deal that sent Justin Verlander to Houston in 2017, he already had shown during time on the Astros farm that Perez was headed for big-league glitter – a solid, mid-rotation (at least) plowhorse who could work innings and torment hitters. And then a man who hadn’t had any serious ills with the Astros ran into bad times with the Tigers, capped by last year’s LAT issues that knocked out most of 2019 and haven’t yet eased fully. The Tigers won’t concede. Not yet. And while it is getting late, even at 22, should Perez bump into his old form and power, the Tigers will reclaim a man talented enough to be that rotation big boy everyone thought they had snagged in 2017. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
12. Beau Burrows, 23, 6-2, 215, RH starter: Just as Burrows seemed on his way to pushing for a rotation spot during 2020 spring camp, he had a slight mishap. It was known as 2019. Last season saw his earlier rising prospect graph nosedive, just as it had done during a late-summer trip to Double-A Erie in 2018. His numbers at Triple-A Toledo (5.51 ERA, 1.53 WHIP in 15 starts) last year were as ugly as some body ills that pounded him: biceps tendinitis, shoulder inflammation, as well as issues with an oblique muscle. It's always best to wait out pitchers with size and youth and talent that could find its old groove. There has been some talk of Burrows shifting to the bullpen. The Tigers don't care where he helps. They only want him to help. Preferably, soon.
12. Beau Burrows, 23, 6-2, 215, RH starter: Just as Burrows seemed on his way to pushing for a rotation spot during 2020 spring camp, he had a slight mishap. It was known as 2019. Last season saw his earlier rising prospect graph nosedive, just as it had done during a late-summer trip to Double-A Erie in 2018. His numbers at Triple-A Toledo (5.51 ERA, 1.53 WHIP in 15 starts) last year were as ugly as some body ills that pounded him: biceps tendinitis, shoulder inflammation, as well as issues with an oblique muscle. It’s always best to wait out pitchers with size and youth and talent that could find its old groove. There has been some talk of Burrows shifting to the bullpen. The Tigers don’t care where he helps. They only want him to help. Preferably, soon. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
13. Wladimir Pinto, 21, 5-11, 170, RH reliever: Chomp onto those strikeout numbers from 2019 (87 in 61.2 innings between Lakeland and Erie) and you get a sense for Pinto's high-voltage arm and fastball. Needs to throw more strikes, for sure (31 unintentional walks in 2019), which will hint at how rapidly this Venezuelan can ponder a ticket to Detroit.
13. Wladimir Pinto, 21, 5-11, 170, RH reliever: Chomp onto those strikeout numbers from 2019 (87 in 61.2 innings between Lakeland and Erie) and you get a sense for Pinto’s high-voltage arm and fastball. Needs to throw more strikes, for sure (31 unintentional walks in 2019), which will hint at how rapidly this Venezuelan can ponder a ticket to Detroit. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
14. Angel De Jesus, 22, 6-4, 200, RH reliever: Another of those fireballers who can make late innings no fun for batters who don't appreciate hard stuff that moves as De Jesus' pitches tend to bore. De Jesus turns 23 on Feb. 13, so it's time to do at Erie this season what he did a year ago at West Michigan and Lakeland, combined: 1.61 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, .168 enemy batting average, 37 hits in 61.1 innings, with 85 strikeouts and 29 walks.
14. Angel De Jesus, 22, 6-4, 200, RH reliever: Another of those fireballers who can make late innings no fun for batters who don’t appreciate hard stuff that moves as De Jesus’ pitches tend to bore. De Jesus turns 23 on Feb. 13, so it’s time to do at Erie this season what he did a year ago at West Michigan and Lakeland, combined: 1.61 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, .168 enemy batting average, 37 hits in 61.1 innings, with 85 strikeouts and 29 walks. Mike Janes, Associated Press
Fullscreen
15. Anthony Castro, 24, 6-2, 190, RH starter: Getting a hit against Castro is not easy shopping. He throws bullets. And those bullets tend to soar in any particular direction, which gets to the heart of Castro's soft spot: He walks too many batters: 65 in 2019 at Erie, which is nearly as many hits (75) as he allowed in 102.1 innings. He also struck out 116, which, of course, speaks to the difficulty in centering his lightning bolts. How much progress can a man make in corralling the strike zone two months before he turns 25? It's a longshot. But with Castro's size and hot pitches, the Tigers will grant him extended time.
15. Anthony Castro, 24, 6-2, 190, RH starter: Getting a hit against Castro is not easy shopping. He throws bullets. And those bullets tend to soar in any particular direction, which gets to the heart of Castro’s soft spot: He walks too many batters: 65 in 2019 at Erie, which is nearly as many hits (75) as he allowed in 102.1 innings. He also struck out 116, which, of course, speaks to the difficulty in centering his lightning bolts. How much progress can a man make in corralling the strike zone two months before he turns 25? It’s a longshot. But with Castro’s size and hot pitches, the Tigers will grant him extended time. Dennis Hubbard, Associated Press
Fullscreen
16. Eliezer Alfonzo, 20, 5-10, 155, C: He's a switch-hitter and perhaps not stout enough to be an everyday catcher in the big leagues. But a guy named Pudge Rodriguez – no, this is not a comparison – was an inch shorter than Alfonzo and had no serious issues while filling out. Alfonzo is a native Venezuelan who has hit just about everywhere, including during a 48-game stint last summer at Single-A Connecticut: .318 batting average, with a .342 on-base percentage. This, it should be noted, was while he was still 19. The Tigers will back-slap any young catching prospect who appears a good bet to someday see Comerica Park. Alfonzo might qualify.
16. Eliezer Alfonzo, 20, 5-10, 155, C: He’s a switch-hitter and perhaps not stout enough to be an everyday catcher in the big leagues. But a guy named Pudge Rodriguez – no, this is not a comparison – was an inch shorter than Alfonzo and had no serious issues while filling out. Alfonzo is a native Venezuelan who has hit just about everywhere, including during a 48-game stint last summer at Single-A Connecticut: .318 batting average, with a .342 on-base percentage. This, it should be noted, was while he was still 19. The Tigers will back-slap any young catching prospect who appears a good bet to someday see Comerica Park. Alfonzo might qualify. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
17. Carlos Guzman, 21, 6-1, 185, RH starter: If the strained elbow that knocked him out in May of last season has slipped into medical history, Guzman should be back gunning down hitters in 2020 and perhaps distinguishing himself as one of the team's farm-system pitching thoroughbreds. But, ah, elbows. They can be stubborn to heal and stay healed, which is the main concern as a talented Venezuelan approaches 2020. He was on his way, for sure, last spring at West Michigan, with a power repertoire that needs refining and more intimacy with the strike zone. But his pitches are no fun. Not when that elbow's cooperating.
17. Carlos Guzman, 21, 6-1, 185, RH starter: If the strained elbow that knocked him out in May of last season has slipped into medical history, Guzman should be back gunning down hitters in 2020 and perhaps distinguishing himself as one of the team’s farm-system pitching thoroughbreds. But, ah, elbows. They can be stubborn to heal and stay healed, which is the main concern as a talented Venezuelan approaches 2020. He was on his way, for sure, last spring at West Michigan, with a power repertoire that needs refining and more intimacy with the strike zone. But his pitches are no fun. Not when that elbow’s cooperating. Mike Janes, Associated Press
Fullscreen
18. Wilkel Hernandez, 20, 6-3, 195, RH starter: Hernandez was part of the ransom paid to Detroit in 2017 when the Tigers sent Ian Kinsler to the Angels. They might yet get a dividend check. Hernandez turns 21 in April and will reveal at some point during this year's Florida State League if a man with his physique and overall pitching package is in fact a serious farm-to-Comerica candidate. He has a good overall pitching parcel, with secondary pitches that compensate for a fastball that doesn't overpower. He also had a fielding-independent ERA in 2019 of 3.26, which is why, particularly at his age, this season looms large.
18. Wilkel Hernandez, 20, 6-3, 195, RH starter: Hernandez was part of the ransom paid to Detroit in 2017 when the Tigers sent Ian Kinsler to the Angels. They might yet get a dividend check. Hernandez turns 21 in April and will reveal at some point during this year’s Florida State League if a man with his physique and overall pitching package is in fact a serious farm-to-Comerica candidate. He has a good overall pitching parcel, with secondary pitches that compensate for a fastball that doesn’t overpower. He also had a fielding-independent ERA in 2019 of 3.26, which is why, particularly at his age, this season looms large. Mike Janes, Associated Press
Fullscreen
19. Elvin Rodriguez, 21, 6-3, 160, RH starter: He had a constructive year at Lakeland in 2019 and now will be asked to repeat acts in 2020 at Erie and the more hitter-friendly Eastern League. Rodriguez arrived in Detroit in 2017 as partial payment for the Tigers shipping Justin Upton to the Angels. He has potential, for sure, with his body and age helping keep him in bounds as he gets ready for work at Double A. As with Hernandez, his fastball is not a laser, but his breaking pitch and overall three-pitch inventory keep him on plane.
19. Elvin Rodriguez, 21, 6-3, 160, RH starter: He had a constructive year at Lakeland in 2019 and now will be asked to repeat acts in 2020 at Erie and the more hitter-friendly Eastern League. Rodriguez arrived in Detroit in 2017 as partial payment for the Tigers shipping Justin Upton to the Angels. He has potential, for sure, with his body and age helping keep him in bounds as he gets ready for work at Double A. As with Hernandez, his fastball is not a laser, but his breaking pitch and overall three-pitch inventory keep him on plane. Mike Janes, Associated Press
Fullscreen
20. Andre Lipcius: 21, 6-1, 190, 3B: Third-round pick from Tennessee in 2019 who, in the Tigers' vision, might have helped seed a future lineup. Defensive range is as much a question as his bat, but Lipcius has power and could evolve into the kind of everyday surprise the draft's earlier rounds often donate. Most likely, this is a prospect story that will hinge on how
20. Andre Lipcius: 21, 6-1, 190, 3B: Third-round pick from Tennessee in 2019 who, in the Tigers’ vision, might have helped seed a future lineup. Defensive range is as much a question as his bat, but Lipcius has power and could evolve into the kind of everyday surprise the draft’s earlier rounds often donate. Most likely, this is a prospect story that will hinge on how Lipcius handles some anticipated time in 2020 in the Florida State League. West Michigan Whitecaps
Fullscreen

    The Tigers have been tied to two 16-year-olds regarded by either Baseball America or MLB Pipeline as Top 30 talent.

    The players:

    ►Cristian Santana, shortstop, 6-foot, 175 pounds, and a right-handed batter from Azua, Dominican Republic. He is expected to get what could be an all-time high for a Latin teen signed by the Tigers, some $3 million.

    Guzman is No. 6 on Baseball America’s list of top international talent, and No. 13 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 30.

    ►The Tigers likewise are paired with Abel Bastidas, a 6-2, 160-pound outfielder and switch-hitter from Carora, Venezuela. Bastidas is No. 26 on MLB Pipeline’s blue-chip cast.

    Although everything now is fluid, the Tigers were to have more than $6 million slated for international signings in 2020, a rigid budget determined by Manfred’s office. The money included an extra $1 million, which stood as a potential big break for Avila and Moore.

    The extra million was set to arrive courtesy of the Tigers’ bleak finish in 2020 and, more heavily, because of a competitive-balance designation the Tigers are to get not only in this year’s draft (an extra pick, 73rd overall) but in the amount of cash they can spend on international stars.

    The dollars are significant when signing players to a seven-figure deal, or even $500,000, is heavy money generally paid to Latin America’s best teens.

    Moore had to be as careful as Avila in talking about plans that haven’t yet been finalized by Manfred. He said in an email response that there were “pros and cons to the different start dates” (July or January, depending on final verdicts).

    He said “activity has been stopped or been extremely limited” in all areas of Latin America and abroad, “similarly to that of the domestic (draft) pool.”

    It means some of the academies where top-shelf Latin teens currently are groomed for big-league contracts might, depending upon numbers and coronavirus variables, still be housing and polishing players.

    But the typical routine has been shredded.

    “As you can imagine,” Moore wrote, “the pandemic has impacted all countries where amateur baseball is played. Activity has been stopped or been extremely limited.

    “There will be an increase in activity as individual countries relax quarantine restrictions, as seen in places like Taiwan and Korea.

    “At this time, our scouts have been working on gathering information through home-to-home communication, as allowed by current MLB protocol.”

    As for life on the Tigers’ farm in 2020, that, too, appears headed for trouble, if not trauma.

    Reports have said a 2020 minor-league season is all but hopeless. A key reason: Should big-league teams salvage even a partial season, they likely will need deep backup teams, taxi squads as they’re known, made up heavily of minor-leaguers who can fill in on the big-league side if COVID-19 leads to disabled players or heavy quarantining.

    It has also been reported by national outlets that MLB is almost sure to contract the minor leagues by as many as 40 teams – about 25 percent of the MLB farm inventory.

    Those cuts are anticipated to come at the lower levels, such as the New York-Penn League, a “short-season” Class A grouping that has only a 10-week schedule and that acts as a short bridge between rookie hatcheries and next-rung Single A stops.

    In the Tigers’ case, if the New York-Penn League were to vanish, the Tigers would lose their affiliate at Connecticut. But in keeping with other plans and preparations for 2020 and beyond, nothing has yet been announced formally by Manfred, nor by the Major League Players Association, which must sign off on all deals.

    It leaves the Tigers for now gazing in the direction of June 10. And at a draft unlike any MLB ever has imagined.

    That date remains of course only a target. But for now, it is as close to assured as any aspect of 2020 can be while a global virus mangles the traditional baseball year.

