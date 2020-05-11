An 82-game regular season and expanded postseason to 14 teams won’t change some things:
The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are still the favorites to win the World Series, and the Detroit Tigers are very long shots.
In odds released Monday by SportsBettingDime.com, after MLB owners approved an 82-game season, among other changes, the Dodgers lead the pack with 23-4 odds, followed by the Yankees (6-1), Astros (9-1), Twins (15-1) and Braves (16-1).
The Tigers are tied with the Seattle Mariners for the second-worst odds (500-1), ahead of only the Baltimore Orioles (600-1).
WORLD SERIES ODDS
Dodgers 23-4
Yankees 6-1
Astros 9-1
Twins 15-1
Braves 16-1
Rays 18-1
Cardinals 24-1
Nationals 18-1
Cubs 24-1
Indians 30-1
Athletics 30-1
Mets 32-1
Reds 40-1
Red Sox 45-1
Angels 47-1
Brewers 51-1
White Sox 55-1
Phillies 60-1
Diamondbacks 65-1
Padres 68-1
Rangers 76-1
Blue Jays 130-1
Rockies 160-1
Royals 199-1
Pirates 220-1
Giants 300-1
Marlins 330-1
Mariners 500-1
Tigers 500-1
Orioles 600-1
