Major League Baseball’s proposal this week to the players association for 2020 season guidelines will include a revenue sharing plan, according to a USA Today report.

If adopted, it would mark the first time revenue sharing is used in MLB.

Tigers shortstop Niko Goodrum (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Teams would share at least 48 percent of their revenue with players, according to the report, to help compensate for lost salary by the players resulting from a shortened schedule, reportedly around 80 games.

MLB owners are expected to vote on the proposal Monday.

Monday’s news about revenue sharing follows reports last week that MLB hopes to convene training camps in mid-June with an early July launch of the 2020 season. Teams would play their reduced regular-season schedules against opponents that are geographically close.

More: Double whammy? MLB's changes to draft, season could entangle Tigers' rebuild

More: For 20 seasons at Comerica Park, here are 20 epic Tigers moments