Detroit News 2020 Top 20 Detroit Tigers prospects
Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News list of top 20 Detroit Tigers prospects, compiled by Lynn Henning. The list includes right-hander Casey Mize (pictured), the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018.
Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News list of top 20 Detroit Tigers prospects, compiled by Lynn Henning. The list includes right-hander Casey Mize (pictured), the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
1. Matt Manning, 22, 6-6, 215, RH starter: That old storm warning about drafting prep pitchers, particularly in the first round? True. Peril lurks. Exceptions come when an extraordinary athlete, who hasn’t yet pitched so many innings that his arm doubles as sawdust, proves to be a steady riser, with premier stuff, which is Manning’s profile in 2020. He’ll be in Detroit soon, health holding up, after last year’s noteworthy work at Double-A Erie: 2.56 ERA, 0.98 WHIP in 133.2 innings, with a .192 opposing batting average, as well as 148 strikeouts and 37 unintentional walks. Could be a rotation ace. Could be a No. 2 or No. 3 warhorse. Regardless, a fine pitcher emerging.
2. Tarik Skubal, 23, 6-3, 215, LH starter: Casey Mize would make most lists at No. 2, or even No. 1. And that’s fair. The difference with Skubal is a slight edge in age and innings pitched, which could factor in 2020 as he brings his big left arm to, eventually, Toledo, or even Detroit. Skubal jumped from Single A Lakeland to Double A Erie in 2019 and pitched even better at Erie, thanks to his fiery fastball (up to 97, and even 98) and sharp slider, which makes Skubal’s change-up no fun, either. The Tigers stole him in the ninth round in 2018 and now have a potential left-handed gunslinger incubating.
3. Casey Mize, 22, 6-3, 220, RH starter: In another year Mize could be back on top of any Top 50 Tigers Prospects rankings. He could be readying for a 2021 rotation spot because of a 2020 season that was steadily strong and might have brought him a hurry-up ticket to Detroit. Mize, though, needs innings this year after throwing 109.1 in 2019 (2.55 ERA, .094 WHIP) and dealing with some shoulder inflammation. The soreness wasn’t judged to be serious. It simply cost him starts and innings during the second half. He should be in premier shape, and status, as 2020 evolves.
4. Riley Greene, 19, 6-3, 200, OF: Not much chance the Tigers missed here with last year’s fifth-overall draft grab. Greene is a sublime athlete and left-handed hitter who did just fine during stops at three minor-league posts, all before he turned 19. He’ll get a full taste of Class A baseball in 2020. He should confirm that his skills are long-term talents likely to grow more lustrous as he approaches 20 and beyond. He needs to stay in the lineup, minus mishaps that are always an athlete’s demon-in-waiting. But with typical health the Tigers are grooming in Greene your typical star hitter and outfielder.
5. Isaac Paredes, 20, 5-11, 225, 3B: Not that Vegas offers odds on a specific 20-year-old (21 on Feb. 18) reaching the majors in 2020, but if there were such a betting parlor, it would be wise to drop a wad on Paredes. He has a big-league bat that’s steadily been busting loose. And at some point, perhaps this year, the Tigers will want to audition him for regular work in Detroit. It remains to be seen where he’ll play – infield, or even outfield – but he stings the ball (.784 OPS at Double A Erie in 2019) and knows the strike zone (.368 on-base percentage). And based on his farm-system ascent, he’s on his way to Comerica Park.
6. Alex Faedo, 24, 6-5, 230, RH starter: Faedo has a handle on pitching’s intricacies, even if he is only 24. Knowing how to pitch is helped immeasurably when you throw, for example, the brand of slider in which Faedo specializes. The swerving slider is Faedo’s hallmark and a heavy reason why the Tigers in 2017 drafted him as a first-rounder out of the University of Florida. He is not the kind of pitcher who incinerates batters. Nor is he a finesse prodigy. He throws good pitches, at generally good locations, with that venomous slider his big-league billboard baby (134 strikeouts last year in 115.2 innings at Erie). Faedo needs to bamboozle big-league batters with something other than a slider, even his slider, but understand he has a repertoire and it’s being polished. Progressively.
7. Joey Wentz, 22, 6-5, 210, LH starter: And most thought the Tigers last July traded Shane Greene to the Braves for, well, they can’t quite remember, but it didn’t seem to be anyone special. In fact, the deal was done by the Tigers primarily for Wentz, who in 2016 had been a Kansas prep star on his way to the University of Virginia until the Braves took him with the 40th overall pick. He has averaged better than a strikeout per inning during four farm seasons, with a 3.22 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. In five games last season at Erie, he struck out 37 in 25.2 innings and walked four. He has a fastball that runs at 93, a deep curveball, and a change-up that also helps. The Tigers have a nice rotation prospect in Wentz, who could get a look as early as this year.
8. Bryant Packard, 22, 6-3, 200, OF: The Tigers might have gotten a rough, draft-day, position-player equivalent to Tarik Skubal in Packard, who was snagged in the fifth round last June from East Carolina. He has one enduring quality: Packard can hit. And that left-handed bat means the Tigers will overlook defense and speed that aren’t by any means plus skills and happily make room for him somewhere in their lineup, should the bat and his considerable power develop as they surely could. Packard last summer tore it up at Connecticut and West Michigan and even had a five-game stint at Lakeland. His box-score data will be worth following, regularly, in 2020.
9. Parker Meadows, 20, 6-5, 205, OF: Much is riding on Meadows, which means 2020 would be a handy time to show he can hit Single-A pitching. He had, well, a rugged baptism during his first full season of professional baseball in 2019, with a .607 OPS at West Michigan. Rough stuff. In his defense, he was 19 years old. Meadows should grow more into his competition in 2020 and perhaps confirm why Tigers scouts liked him as a second-round pick in 2018. He can run, he has a left-handed bat, and if he hits along the lines scouts projected, he could be a desperately needed vitamin-shot for a farm system crying for his brand of tools.
10. Kody Clemens, 23, 6-1, 170, 2B: Another chap who needs a big 2020, and could get it. Clemens had more power than was evident at the Florida State League’s big parks, beginning with Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Clemens lost a bunch of warning-track homers there ahead of a brief and bruising move to Erie. Should he flower this year at Erie, Clemens will move delectably close to Comerica Park. The Tigers all along believed they had their next everyday second basemen in Clemens when in 2018 they plucked him, in the third round, from the University of Texas. They might indeed have gotten a sweet everyday lineup cog. But he needs to prove in 2020 that he’s big-league-grade.
11. Franklin Perez, 22, 6-3, 197, RH starter: A couple of years ago, Perez was numero uno on Tigers prospects report cards. The top prize from Detroit’s deal that sent Justin Verlander to Houston in 2017, he already had shown during time on the Astros farm that Perez was headed for big-league glitter – a solid, mid-rotation (at least) plowhorse who could work innings and torment hitters. And then a man who hadn’t had any serious ills with the Astros ran into bad times with the Tigers, capped by last year’s LAT issues that knocked out most of 2019 and haven’t yet eased fully. The Tigers won’t concede. Not yet. And while it is getting late, even at 22, should Perez bump into his old form and power, the Tigers will reclaim a man talented enough to be that rotation big boy everyone thought they had snagged in 2017.
12. Beau Burrows, 23, 6-2, 215, RH starter: Just as Burrows seemed on his way to pushing for a rotation spot during 2020 spring camp, he had a slight mishap. It was known as 2019. Last season saw his earlier rising prospect graph nosedive, just as it had done during a late-summer trip to Double-A Erie in 2018. His numbers at Triple-A Toledo (5.51 ERA, 1.53 WHIP in 15 starts) last year were as ugly as some body ills that pounded him: biceps tendinitis, shoulder inflammation, as well as issues with an oblique muscle. It’s always best to wait out pitchers with size and youth and talent that could find its old groove. There has been some talk of Burrows shifting to the bullpen. The Tigers don’t care where he helps. They only want him to help. Preferably, soon.
13. Wladimir Pinto, 21, 5-11, 170, RH reliever: Chomp onto those strikeout numbers from 2019 (87 in 61.2 innings between Lakeland and Erie) and you get a sense for Pinto’s high-voltage arm and fastball. Needs to throw more strikes, for sure (31 unintentional walks in 2019), which will hint at how rapidly this Venezuelan can ponder a ticket to Detroit.
14. Angel De Jesus, 22, 6-4, 200, RH reliever: Another of those fireballers who can make late innings no fun for batters who don’t appreciate hard stuff that moves as De Jesus’ pitches tend to bore. De Jesus turns 23 on Feb. 13, so it’s time to do at Erie this season what he did a year ago at West Michigan and Lakeland, combined: 1.61 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, .168 enemy batting average, 37 hits in 61.1 innings, with 85 strikeouts and 29 walks.
15. Anthony Castro, 24, 6-2, 190, RH starter: Getting a hit against Castro is not easy shopping. He throws bullets. And those bullets tend to soar in any particular direction, which gets to the heart of Castro’s soft spot: He walks too many batters: 65 in 2019 at Erie, which is nearly as many hits (75) as he allowed in 102.1 innings. He also struck out 116, which, of course, speaks to the difficulty in centering his lightning bolts. How much progress can a man make in corralling the strike zone two months before he turns 25? It’s a longshot. But with Castro’s size and hot pitches, the Tigers will grant him extended time.
16. Eliezer Alfonzo, 20, 5-10, 155, C: He’s a switch-hitter and perhaps not stout enough to be an everyday catcher in the big leagues. But a guy named Pudge Rodriguez – no, this is not a comparison – was an inch shorter than Alfonzo and had no serious issues while filling out. Alfonzo is a native Venezuelan who has hit just about everywhere, including during a 48-game stint last summer at Single-A Connecticut: .318 batting average, with a .342 on-base percentage. This, it should be noted, was while he was still 19. The Tigers will back-slap any young catching prospect who appears a good bet to someday see Comerica Park. Alfonzo might qualify.
17. Carlos Guzman, 21, 6-1, 185, RH starter: If the strained elbow that knocked him out in May of last season has slipped into medical history, Guzman should be back gunning down hitters in 2020 and perhaps distinguishing himself as one of the team’s farm-system pitching thoroughbreds. But, ah, elbows. They can be stubborn to heal and stay healed, which is the main concern as a talented Venezuelan approaches 2020. He was on his way, for sure, last spring at West Michigan, with a power repertoire that needs refining and more intimacy with the strike zone. But his pitches are no fun. Not when that elbow’s cooperating.
18. Wilkel Hernandez, 20, 6-3, 195, RH starter: Hernandez was part of the ransom paid to Detroit in 2017 when the Tigers sent Ian Kinsler to the Angels. They might yet get a dividend check. Hernandez turns 21 in April and will reveal at some point during this year’s Florida State League if a man with his physique and overall pitching package is in fact a serious farm-to-Comerica candidate. He has a good overall pitching parcel, with secondary pitches that compensate for a fastball that doesn’t overpower. He also had a fielding-independent ERA in 2019 of 3.26, which is why, particularly at his age, this season looms large.
19. Elvin Rodriguez, 21, 6-3, 160, RH starter: He had a constructive year at Lakeland in 2019 and now will be asked to repeat acts in 2020 at Erie and the more hitter-friendly Eastern League. Rodriguez arrived in Detroit in 2017 as partial payment for the Tigers shipping Justin Upton to the Angels. He has potential, for sure, with his body and age helping keep him in bounds as he gets ready for work at Double A. As with Hernandez, his fastball is not a laser, but his breaking pitch and overall three-pitch inventory keep him on plane.
20. Andre Lipcius: 21, 6-1, 190, 3B: Third-round pick from Tennessee in 2019 who, in the Tigers’ vision, might have helped seed a future lineup. Defensive range is as much a question as his bat, but Lipcius has power and could evolve into the kind of everyday surprise the draft’s earlier rounds often donate. Most likely, this is a prospect story that will hinge on how Lipcius handles some anticipated time in 2020 in the Florida State League.
    On the plus side for the Tigers these past 20 years, there are names, good names, culled from the early rounds of June’s drafts:

    Justin Verlander. Curtis Granderson. Rick Porcello. Cameron Maybin. Andrew Miller. Nick Castellanos. Drew Smyly — even James McCann. There are others (Matt Manning, Casey Mize, Alex Faedo, and Riley Greene among them) who look as if they’ll please or even thrill the Tigers in years ahead.

    And then, as with all big-league clubs spinning the draft-day roulette wheel, there are too many names who resemble characters from a sad Hallmark movie. Those players were quality talents who got hurt, or, to some scouts’ eternal remorse, were flat-out misreads:

    Matt Wheatland. Kenny Baugh. Kyle Sleeth. Jonathon Crawford. Ryan Perry.

    No quibbles if you care to toss into that latter group Ronnie Bourquin, Mike Woods, Wade Gaynor, Cale Iorg, Aaron Westlake, Daniel Fields, Austin Schotts, Derek Hill, Reynaldo Rivera, Eric Beattie, Brandon Hamilton, Jay Sborz, Cody Satterwhite, or Casey Crosby, some of whom (Satterwhite, in particular) were pitchers and who too often because they were pitchers saw big-league promise disintegrate when their arms blew out.

    Which, to repeat, means the Tigers have been right there, in step with 29 other clubs, who so often have learned the hard way — that the MLB draft is an accident waiting to happen.

    The Tigers will join their friends for another game of Draft Day Roulette, which is expected to begin June 10. The Tigers will have four of the first 73 picks in a five-round draft crimped by this year’s coronavirus mayhem.

    Percentages say the Tigers will deliver to the majors, at most, two or three from those four early picks and five overall rounds.

    As far as a front office and Detroit’s fans are concerned, this is no year for the Tigers to be slapped with cruel percentages. They need to score, and score above draft norms, even when COVID-19 will force clubs to pick players whose 2020 schedules were all but wiped out. It has meant past data, video, and scouting notes are the basis on which to make decisions that even in the best of years carry all the guarantees of a crapshoot.

    And yet the Tigers need badly to pick winners in 2020. Their farm teams and their big-league roster rebuild beg for a heavy shot of vitamin B, particularly on the offensive end where bats and position talent are thin.

    Not a happy task when hitters in any year’s draft are about as plentiful and predictable as expecting payoffs from lottery tickets.

    People tend to think this is uniquely a Tigers problem, a draft’s generally rotten luck.

    It isn’t.

    Go ahead. Pick a random club, beginning with today’s best playoff teams, or up-and-comers like Atlanta. Take a gander at their last 20 years.

    Astros: Remember these dandies from the past two decades? Robert Stiehl, Derick Grigsby, Maxwell Sapp, Jio Mier. First-rounders, all of them. None played a day in the big leagues. On the happier side, in that same span — owing mostly to some miserable years that preceded Houston’s recent run — the Astros nabbed Hunter Pence, George Springer, Carlos Correa, and Alex Bregman

    Braves: You probably didn’t have these guys in your annual fantasy draft: Cody Johnson, Brett DeVall, Matt Lipka. That’s because they disappeared into the crevasse known as First-Round Mistakes. The Braves did a bit better with Adam Wainwright (before he was dealt to the Cardinals) and Jason Heyward, but busts tend to rule most drafts most years, and the Braves have been there to confirm it.

    Yankees: They have built no Bronx outfield monuments to Dave Parrish, Brandon Weeden, Eric Duncan, CJ Henry, Cito Culver, Ty Hensley, or Eric Jagielo. All were first picks by the Yankees, and only Weeden was as low as second round. The Yanks did better with Phil Hughes, Ian Kennedy, Aaron Judge, and Gerrit Cole, who was a first-round draft choice who didn’t sign as an amateur, and who later did sign with New York, as a free agent for a tidy $324 million

    The Dodgers would appreciate mulligans for the first-rounders, or first turns, they wish they had viewed differently these past two decades: Aaron Miller, Chris Anderson, and Grant Holmes, as well as their first pick in 2001, a second-round venture named Brian Pilkington.

    On the flip side, in a condensed grouping of first-rounders who have helped either the Dodgers or another club, you find James Loney, Chad Billingsley, Corey Seager, Walker Buehler, and Gavin Lux.

    These teams are mentioned only as typical examples of draft life in a game in which single-digit percentages of players signed ever see a big-league clubhouse.

    A deep perspective on MLB drafts was computed last June by USA Today. It extended from 1996 into 2019 and put the Tigers’ farm issues into wicked relief:

    ► The Tigers total WAR (wins above replacement) from those years was 345.5, which was 26th among 30 teams.

    ► Their number of impact players, as defined by WAR of 10 or more, was 11. It tied for 25th.

    ► Astonishingly, their most recent impact player drafted was Alex Avila, a fifth-rounder in 2008, who is now with the Twins. He had a career WAR last June of 15.2.

    ► Their biggest contributors to their 345.5 WAR came, not surprisingly, from Justin Verlander (65.9), who was their top prize in 2004, and from Curtis Granderson who was a third-round choice in 2002 and who retired this year with a 47.0 WAR.

    ► A rather telling number there: One-third of the Tigers’ WAR from the past 24 seasons came from two players taken nearly 20 years ago.

    A couple of qualifiers both acquit and indict the Tigers for not scoring higher during the previous 20 drafts:

    1.   Detroit lost five early-round picks, and three first-rounders, after signing free agents who got whopper contracts: Jose Valverde, Victor Martinez, Prince Fielder, Jordan Zimmermann, and Justin Upton. It’s impossible to project beyond standard odds what the Tigers lost precisely, but it’s reasonable to believe at least a couple of stars would have sprouted.

    2.   Keep in mind, also, that the Tigers were basically a playoff team from 2006-14. Their five years in the playoffs and two World Series tickets accounted for some typically late draft slots. Most of the best talent had by that time been picked over.

    The Tigers, as any study reveals, have had better luck plucking pitchers than hitters. That’s generally true for all teams, given the lack of impact bats drafts typically offer, but the Tigers have proven it to quite the extreme.

    Granderson was an exception, for sure, and among the best work done by long-ago Tigers draft director Greg Smith. It was Smith who also decided in 2004, after the Padres picked Matt Bush first overall, to put a bear-hug on Verlander when Detroit chose second.

    A year later, the Tigers hired a new draft general, David Chadd. His first picks, in order, were: Maybin, Miller, Porcello, Perry, Jacob Turner, Castellanos, and McCann (second round). On balance, good work with those initial grabs. And good work by late owner Mike Ilitch and general manager Dave Dombrowski in deciding, despite heat from then-commissioner Bud Selig, to pay some of those picks heavily beyond their slot ceilings.

    It was in 2010 that the Tigers began jail sentences for courting billboard free agents.

    The Tigers lost a top-20 pick in 2010 after signing Valverde, although they caught a break at 44th overall when they got Castellanos for money far beyond slot price (slot limits have since toughened, dramatically).

    A year later, Martinez cost a top-15 turn, while in 2012, after Martinez got hurt and the Tigers were forced to hunt Fielder as a replacement, they lost a third straight first-chance pick as the penalty for Prince.

    Detroit has also had its occasional bargain-aisle surprise.

    Tarik Skubal, a left-handed starter who is one of the Tigers’ three best farm arms, was thieved in the ninth round of the 2018 draft. It is early, yes, but he has a chance to be a historic later-round star.

    The Tigers got Matt Joyce in the 12th round in 2005. Joyce last year wrapped up his 12th season in the big leagues and will join the Marlins for No. 13 if and when 2020’s schedule resurrects.

    It was an intriguing draft, that 2005 sweepstakes, Chadd’s first as Tigers draft general. The Tigers saw a stunning 13 players from that 2005 haul hit the big leagues, albeit some of them for not longer than an afternoon nap. Those 13 promotions are all the more impressive when the Tigers, because of signing Troy Percival the previous year, were without a second-round pick.

    Other deeper-round help during the past 20 years has periodically shown up.

    Smith drafted Ryan Raburn in the fifth round in 2001 and Raburn played 12 big-league seasons. Tyler Collins (sixth round, 2011) had four years in the big leagues. The downside: he had a negative-0.4 career WAR.

    Andy Dirks (eighth round, 2008) played three seasons worth 3.7 WAR.

    Devon Travis was looking like a brazen 13th-round (2012) draft theft after he left the Tigers in a 2014 trade for Anthony Gose. But Travis’ health became an issue with the Blue Jays and he spent last year on the shelf before deciding free agency was better than a minor-league roster spot with the Jays.

    Scott Sizemore (fifth round, 2006) suited up for five big-league seasons and a 0.7 WAR. Clete Thomas (sixth round) was part of that heavy 2005 Tigers crop. Thomas lasted six seasons (1.7 WAR), while another from the 2005 dragnet, Will Rhymes (27th round), scratched his way to three big-league seasons.

    Rob Brantly’s distinction isn’t that a light-hitting catcher has survived five years in the bigs (negative-1.7 WAR) after the Tigers nabbed him with their third pick in 2010. It’s that he and Turner were part of the 2012 mid-year trade that lured Anibal Sanchez from the Marlins to Detroit.

    You could, likewise, hand the Tigers at least a blue star for a catcher snared in the 10th round in 2011: Curt Casali. He has stitched together six years in the majors and still has a roster seat with the Reds.

    For those fascinated by old drafts, the ’01 shopping, headed by Smith, is worth a look.

    It was the year of Raburn, in the fifth round, but also Jack Hannahan in the third (eight seasons, 6.3 WAR). Mike Rabelo, famed for his part in the 2007 deal for Miguel Cabrera, was a fourth-rounder who played three big-league years.

    And then there was that eighth-rounder from 2001 who played 10 big-league seasons — one Don Kelly. He became quite the adjustable wrench with his ability to fit anywhere on a field or in a lineup. And the kinship forged with Tigers fans remains one of those subtexts from Detroit’s playoff heyday.

    But why, exactly, the Tigers have been so vexed finding hitters these past 20 years is more than the simple reality hitting is tough to find any year, in any draft.

    They haven’t been great at identifying bats. It means next month’s talent show stands as way more than critical.

    Spencer Torkelson of Arizona State should be the best of all answers when the Tigers take that first overall draft turn. In the same fashion that they almost certainly scored last June on a middle-lineup prize in Riley Greene, Torkelson looms as right-handed-hitting TNT.

    In the meantime, it would help Detroit’s remodeling if a handful of slashers taken in the first five rounds of the past two drafts would someday play meaningful baseball in Detroit: Parker Meadows, Kody Clemens, and Bryant Packard. And if last year’s second-rounder, Nick Quintana, cares to compensate for his ugly 2019 debut, that would make his employers doubly delighted.

    Either way, this year’s pared-down draft is, paradoxically, a draft the Tigers’ most need to ace.

     They require bats. A bunch of them. They’ll be there, in limited supply next month. The Tigers, hope — and need — to grab them with something close to absolute accuracy.

    10 Tigers draft triumphs from 2000-19

    (Achieved significant big-league careers) 

    1.  Justin Verlander (2004)

    2.  Curtis Granderson (2002)

    3.  Rick Porcello (2007)

    4.  Andrew Miller (2006)

    5.  Nick Castellanos (2010)

    6.  Cameron Maybin (2005)

    7.  Alex Avila (2008)

    8.  Drew Smyly (2010)

    9.  Matt Joyce (2005)

    10. Ryan Raburn (2001)

    10 Tigers draft disappointments from 2000-19

    (Failed to make the big leagues because of injury or performance)

    1.  Matt Wheatland (2000)

    2.  Kenny Baugh (2001)

    3.  Kyle Sleeth (2003)

    4.  Jonathon Crawford (2013)

    5.  Ronnie Bourquin (2006)

    6.  Cale Iorg (2007)

    7.  Brandon Hamilton (2007)

    8.  Cody Satterwhite (2008)

    9.  Eric Beattie (2004)

    10. Mike Woods (2001)

    Lynn Henning is a freelance writer and former Detroit News sports reporter. 

