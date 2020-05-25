Tigers' Alan Trammell makes Hall of Fame
Detroit Tigers' Alan Trammell waves to the crowd in the 10th inning as he comes up to bat against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Sept. 29, 1996, in Detroit. Trammell announced his retirement following the game.
Detroit Tigers' Alan Trammell waves to the crowd in the 10th inning as he comes up to bat against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Sept. 29, 1996, in Detroit. Trammell announced his retirement following the game. AP
Detroit Tigers' shortstop Alan Trammell turns the double play over the sliding Orioles Phil Bradley in the third inning of their Saturday night, July 1, 1989 game at the Memorial Stadium, Baltimore.
Detroit Tigers' shortstop Alan Trammell turns the double play over the sliding Orioles Phil Bradley in the third inning of their Saturday night, July 1, 1989 game at the Memorial Stadium, Baltimore. Jason Lee, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Detroit Tigers Alan Trammell jumps to gain some altitude avoiding a collision with Toronto's Rick Bosetti during a second base double play in the third inning at Tiger Stadium in Detroit, July 4, 1978.
Detroit Tigers Alan Trammell jumps to gain some altitude avoiding a collision with Toronto's Rick Bosetti during a second base double play in the third inning at Tiger Stadium in Detroit, July 4, 1978. Dale Atkins, AP
Alan Trammell puts the Detroit Tigers on the scoreboard with a two-run homer in the first inning of World Series game four against San Diego Padres at Tiger Stadium Saturday, Oct. 13, 1984 in Detroit.
Alan Trammell puts the Detroit Tigers on the scoreboard with a two-run homer in the first inning of World Series game four against San Diego Padres at Tiger Stadium Saturday, Oct. 13, 1984 in Detroit. Rusty Kennedy, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alan Trammell
Alan Trammell AP
Detroit Tigers shortstop Alan Trammell goes to his left to snare a ground ball during the 1984 World Series game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego.
Detroit Tigers shortstop Alan Trammell goes to his left to snare a ground ball during the 1984 World Series game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego. AP
Detroit Tigers' shortstop Alan Trammell is pictured during game action in the World Series against the San Diego Padres at Tiger Stadium in Detroit, Oct. 1984.
Detroit Tigers' shortstop Alan Trammell is pictured during game action in the World Series against the San Diego Padres at Tiger Stadium in Detroit, Oct. 1984. AP
Tigers shortstop Alan Trammell runs for a base during a game.
Tigers shortstop Alan Trammell runs for a base during a game. Otto Greule Jr, Getty Images
Former Detroit Tigers double play duo Alan Trammell (L) and Lou Wittaker (R) reunite during a post game ceremony after the last game ever at Detroit's Tiger Stadium, against the Kansas City Royals, 27 September 1999. The Tigers have played at this location since 1901 when they became a charter member of the American League, and will begin play at a new park in downtown Detroit next season. The Tigers defeated the Royals, 8-2.
Former Detroit Tigers double play duo Alan Trammell (L) and Lou Wittaker (R) reunite during a post game ceremony after the last game ever at Detroit's Tiger Stadium, against the Kansas City Royals, 27 September 1999. The Tigers have played at this location since 1901 when they became a charter member of the American League, and will begin play at a new park in downtown Detroit next season. The Tigers defeated the Royals, 8-2. JEFF KOWALSKY, AFP/Getty Images
Alan Trammell, manager of the Detroit Tigers, laughs at a comment made by Tigers Coach Kirk Gibson during workouts at Tigertown on February 23, 2003 in Lakeland, Florida.
Alan Trammell, manager of the Detroit Tigers, laughs at a comment made by Tigers Coach Kirk Gibson during workouts at Tigertown on February 23, 2003 in Lakeland, Florida. Rick Stewart, Getty Images
Home plate umpire Gary Cederstrom, left, ejects Detroit Tigers manager Alan Trammel, right, as Tigers batter Rondell White looks on in the ninth inning of the Tigers' 10-8 loss to the Colorado Rockies in an interleague contest in Denver on Sunday, July 4, 2004. Trammel was arguing a called strike three on Tigers batter Carlos Guillen, who was also tossed from the contest.
Home plate umpire Gary Cederstrom, left, ejects Detroit Tigers manager Alan Trammel, right, as Tigers batter Rondell White looks on in the ninth inning of the Tigers' 10-8 loss to the Colorado Rockies in an interleague contest in Denver on Sunday, July 4, 2004. Trammel was arguing a called strike three on Tigers batter Carlos Guillen, who was also tossed from the contest. DAVID ZALUBOWSKI, AP
Alan Trammell throws to first base during a game in the 1986 season against the California Angels at Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, California.
Alan Trammell throws to first base during a game in the 1986 season against the California Angels at Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, California. Rick Stewart, Getty Images
Alan Trammell looks on during a game in the 1986 season against the California Angels at Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, California.
Alan Trammell looks on during a game in the 1986 season against the California Angels at Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, California. Rick Stewart, Getty Images
Alan Trammell bats during a game in the 1990 season against the California Angels at Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, California.
Alan Trammell bats during a game in the 1990 season against the California Angels at Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, California. Stephen Dunn, Getty Images
Alan Trammell bats during a game in the 1990 season against the Chicago White Sox at Comiskey Park in Chicago, Illinois.
Alan Trammell bats during a game in the 1990 season against the Chicago White Sox at Comiskey Park in Chicago, Illinois. Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
Former Detroit Tigers player Alan Trammell speaks to the fans during the celebration of the 30th Anniversary of the 1984 World Series Championship team prior to the game against the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park on June 30, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan.
Former Detroit Tigers player Alan Trammell speaks to the fans during the celebration of the 30th Anniversary of the 1984 World Series Championship team prior to the game against the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park on June 30, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. Leon Halip, Getty Images
    The first MLB draft was in 1965, and since then, the Detroit Tigers have drafted "can’t-miss" prospects, hidden gems and colossal busts.

    But no single draft class in Tigers history was better than their haul in 1976, which included Alan Trammell and Jack Morris, according to MLB.com. Trammell and Morris would go into the Hall of Fame together in 2018.

    Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Mike Rosenbaum picked the best draft class for each MLB team, and they note that Trammell and Morris combined for 10 All-Star Game appearances and 108.4 WAR while playing for the Tigers.

    Trammell, drafted in the second round out of Kearny High School in San Diego, played his entire 20-year career in Detroit, debuting in 1977 and winning a World Series in 1984. Morris (fifth round), also a member of the 1984 world championship team, spent 14 of his 18 MLB seasons in Detroit, after debuting also in 1977.

    “Right-hander Dan Petry (fourth round) also received an All-Star nod and twice recorded a top-10 finish in the AL MVP race,” MLB.com notes. “He was a staple in the Tigers’ rotation from 1982-85, notching 67 wins with a 3.45 ERA while making 142 starts. Outfielder Steve Kemp, the No. 1 overall pick in the January draft (eliminated in 1986), batted .284/.376/.450 with 89 homers across five seasons in Detroit (1977-81) that included an All-Star selection in 1979. What’s more, the Tigers’ 1976 draft could have featured three Hall of Famers if they had been able to sign seventh-rounder Ozzie Smith.”

    Tigers’ top 10 from 1976

    Round 1 (pick 2) – P Pat Underwood, Kokomo (Ind.) HS

    Round 2 (pick 26) – SS Alan Trammell, Kearny HS (San Diego)

    Round 3 (pick 50) – C Scott Johnson, Bonita HS (LaVerne, Calif.)

    Round 4 (pick 74) – P Dan Petry, El Dorado HS (Placentia, Calif.)

    Round 5 (pick 98) – P Jack Morris, Brigham Young

    Round 6 (pick 122) – SS Lawrence Douglas, Salem (N.H.) HS

    Round 7 (pick 146) – SS Ozzie Smith, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

    Round 8 (pick 170) – 3B Glenn Gulliver, Eastern Michigan

    Round 9 (pick 194) – C Charles Farmer, Hernando County HS (Brooksville, Fla.)

    Round 10 (pick 218) – P Michael Burns, Alma College

