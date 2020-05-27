All signs have pointed toward the Detroit Tigers selecting Arizona State first baseman Spencer Torkelson as the top pick in the June 10 MLB Draft.

But according to ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel, there’s still a chance the Tigers could go a different route and use their pick on Texas A&M left-handed pitcher Asa Lacy over Vanderbilt infielder Austin Martin if they don't think they can sign Torkelson.

Texas A&M pitcher Asa Lacy (Photo: Butch Dill, Associated Press)

In his second mock draft released Tuesday (pay site), McDaniel provided percentages of who he believes could be taken in the first seven picks, listing the Tigers’ odds at choosing Torkelson at 85% and Lacy at 15%.

More: Tigers likely on the prowl to add college bat with second draft pick

“This one still isn't locked in, but I'm told it's basically down to signability signals, as Torkelson's camp (i.e. Scott Boras) isn't expected to give a hard number,” McDaniel writes. “Although Detroit might publicly say that it is considering more than two players, I'm told it's down to Lacy, who fits Detroit's preferences to a T, and Torkelson, the consensus top player in the draft.”

In McDaniel’s first mock draft earlier this month, he noted Torkelson and Martin are both represented by Boras while Lacy is represented by a smaller outfit. So if the Tigers get scared off by Torkelson's salary demands, they could opt for Lacy.

“This decision will be influenced heavily by Boras and how he positions Torkelson and Martin,” McDaniel explains. “The superagent's past suggests he won't give clubs a specific number but will be shooting for precedent-setting prices for what he believes are precedent-setting talents.”

If the Tigers select Lacy, McDaniel explained they would likely target an over-slot prep with the first pick of the second round — at No. 38 — as a complement to spend the savings.

Still, McDaniel projects the Baltimore Orioles to take Martin at No. 2 and Miami Marlins to grab Lacy at No. 3 in his updated mock draft. He also wrote the two most likely outcomes with the top three picks both involve the Tigers snagging Torkelson.