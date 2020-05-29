Detroit – With the first pick in the Major League Baseball amateur draft, the Detroit Tigers select …

Major League Baseball announced Friday that the first round of the 2020 draft, reduced from 40 rounds to five rounds because of the pandemic and subsequent shutdown of the industry, will commence at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 10.

Spencer Torkelson (Photo: Arizona State Athletics)

Rounds two through five will begin Thursday, June 11 at 5 p.m.

For the first time ever, the draft will be carried by two networks – MLB Network and ESPN.

The Tigers have six picks in the five rounds, picking first, 38th, 62nd, 73rd, 102nd and 132nd.

The Tigers, barring any contractual snags, are expected to select Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson – a right-handed hitting first baseman – with the first overall pick.

