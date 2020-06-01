The Detroit Tigers will continue to pay their minor league players a $400 a week stipend until further notice. Also, there will be no minor league player cuts as of now, the team said.

The announcements come despite the likelihood there will be no minor league baseball this summer.

Unlike major league teams, which are largely funded through television revenue and corporate sponsorship, minor league clubs rely on gate receipts and concessions. So the idea of playing in empty stadiums would not work.

Riley Green (Photo: Connecticut Tigers)

In March, all 30 teams agreed to pay minor league players the $400 a week stipend through Sunday, May 31. Numerous teams have cut and furloughed minor-leaguers in recent weeks.

The Oakland Athletics announced they would furlough all its minor leaguers starting Monday.