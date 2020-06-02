10 years later: Tigers' Armando Galarraga denied perfect game
Tigers pitcher Armando Galarraga throws the final pitch of a near-perfect game on June 2, 2010, at Comerica Park in Detroit. The Cleveland Indians' Trevor Crowe grounded the pitch to Brandon Inge, who threw him out. Galarraga retired the first 26 batters he faced and carried a perfect game through eight-and-two-thirds innings before a questionable call by first-base umpire Jim Joyce denied him a place in history. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Armando Galarraga pitches in the ninth inning. Galarraga was robbed of the perfect game due to a bad call with two outs in the ninth, but he did pitch a complete-game, one-hit, no-walk shutout. He threw just 88 pitches, 67 for strikes in his first complete game and first shutout of his career. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
A lucky Tigers fan reacts after catching a foul ball off the bat of Johnny Damon in the eighth inning. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Armando Galarraga walks around the mound after center fielder Austin Jackson made a great catch for the first out of the ninth inning. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Tigers starting pitcher Armando Galarraga follows through on a pitch in the sixth inning. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Tigers third baseman Brandon Inge throws out Cleveland Indians baserunner Russell Branyan to end the top of the fifth inning. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
In this image taken from video and provided by MLB.com, Cleveland Indians' Jason Donald, right, runs to first base as Tigers pitcher Armando Galarraga takes the throw during the ninth inning. First-base umpire Jim Joyce called Donald safe on the play, then said he got it wrong. Associated Press
Tigers fans look stunned after first-base umpire Jim Joyce denied Tigers pitcher Armando Galarraga a perfect game, calling Indians base runner Jason Donald safe at first despite Galarraga beating the runner to the bag, replays showed. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Tigers second baseman Carlos Guillen and first baseman Miguel Cabrera can't believe first-base umpire Jim Joyce called Indians baserunner Jason Donald safe at first with two outs in the ninth inning of a would-be perfect game for Tigers pitcher Armando Galarraga. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Tigers manager Jim Leyland yells at first-base umpire Jim Joyce (right) after his call cost Tigers starting pitcher Armando Galarraga a perfect game. The Tigers won 3-0 over the Cleveland Indians at Comerica Park in Detroit. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Tigers manager Jim Leyland argues with first-base umpire Jim Joyce moments after Joyce called Indians base runner Jason Donald safe at first despite Galarraga beating the runner to the bag, replays showed. The play happened with two outs in the ninth inning, ending Galarraga's bid for a perfect game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Armando Galarraga smiles as he walks away from first-base umpire Jim Joyce, who called the Indians' Jason Donald safe at first base with two outs in the ninth inning of a game on June 2, 2010. Galarraga lost his bid for a perfect game due to the call. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Tigers pitcher Armando Galarraga walks away from first base umpire Jim Joyce (right) moments after Joyce's call denied him a perfect game. Joyce later admitted he had blown the call. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Tigers fans yell at pitcher Armando Galarraga that he pitched a perfect game as far as they're concerned. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
First-base umpire Jim Joyce looks on after calling Cleveland Indians' Jason Donald safe at first base in the ninth inning. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Tigers pitcher Armando Galarraga gets a hug from bullpen coach Jeff Jones after his near-perfect game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Tigers catcher Gerald Laird hugs pitcher Armando Galarraga after his near-perfect game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Armando Galarraga shakes hands with General Motors executive Mark Reuss after Reuss presented the Tigers pitcher with a brand new Chevrolet Corvette, a gift and consolation prize for his "excellence on the field and his professionalism and sportsmanship" after a blown call denied him a perfect game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
From left: Tigers players Johnny Damon, Miguel Cabrera, Adam Everett, Magglio Ordonez, Austin Jackson and Carlos Guillen applaud as a brand-new Chevrolet Corvette drives up, a gift to pitcher Armando Galarraga for his "excellence on the field and his professionalism and sportsmanship" after a blown call denied him the perfect game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Armando Galarraga acknowledges the cheers from the crowd at Comerica Park. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Armando Galarraga acknowledges the cheers from the crowd at Comerica Park. The pitcher was given the brand-new Chevrolet Corvette as a gift and consolation prize for his "excellence on the field and his professionalism and sportsmanship" after a blown call denied him the perfect game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
From left: Tigers players Magglio Ordonez, Carlos Guillen, Ramon Santiago, Jose Valverde and Miguel Cabrera congratulate pitcher Armando Galarraga after he was given a brand-new Chevrolet Corvette. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander, who was the last Detroit player to pitch a no-hitter, hugs fellow pitcher Armando Galarraga after he was given a brand-new Chevrolet Corvette. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera checks out Armando Galarraga's new wheels after the pitcher was given the brand-new Chevrolet Corvette as a gift and consolation prize for his "excellence on the field and his professionalism and sportsmanship" after a blown call denied him the perfect game. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Umpire Jim Joyce shakes hands with Tigers pitcher Armando Galarraga as Galarraga brings out the lineup card before the start of a game against the Cleveland Indians on Thursday, June 3, 2010, at Comerica Park in Detroit. Galarraga had a perfect game ruined by a a blown call by Joyce the night before during the final out in the ninth inning. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Editor's note: Tuesday marks the 10-year anniversary of one of the most famous games in Detroit Tigers history, Armando Galarraga's so-called 28-out perfect game. Galarraga spoke at length with The News this week, and also asked to share his extended thoughts on that memorable night — including how he doesn't believe the call can be overtuned, and he's just fine with that. Here is Galarraga, in his own words.

    It is the very perfection of the game that makes the story imperfect, but exciting, full of learning and prevailing. I was lucky not to be lucky in Jim Joyce's sentence. We both were trying to do our job to the best of our ability and that is something that characterized us both whenever we were on the ground.

    Everyone talks about what happened to Galarraga, but in reality this story is as much mine as it is about Jim and all the baseball and sports fans. It is a beautiful story, it is something that happened that day and it happens to all us all throughout our lives. It is simply about choices and how we respond to others and their choices that can affect us directly, but we can't change them. Perhaps that is the part that fills me the most with satisfaction and has accompanied me these 10 years through the love of the fans. It is impossible not to get excited just remembering it. What happened is beautiful just as it is. Today, I feel very pleased and with a great satisfaction because I added a grain of sand to help — and that what happened to us does not happen to the next generations. (Editor's note: He's talking about his case being used to convince Major League Baseball to add additional instant replay.)

    I feel great pride and satisfaction for having been there. I did not want to try to change anything. It was a very special moment. It would be very selfish to try to change the play, when errors have also happened in other important games. It was the dynamic at the that time and we respected it. The best thing is to see how the game has evolved. I am happy to have made a contribution to see instant replays. The best thing about the situation is to see the mark it left on our present.

    I don't want a bad interpretation in my words. That's why I write this. What happened has already happened. It was a great learning experience for all of us who lived through that moment together.

    TEN YEARS LATER: Galarraga, Joyce, others reflect on the game and the call that will never be forgotten

    It was a learning process that put our self-control to the test, where Jim and I had the challenge of being an example and giving a message, not only for the game but also for the attitude and responsibility that we showed at the time.

    It's amazing how a decision of seconds changes the dynamics in a game. That's baseball. That's part of history. That's life. That's why I will not challenge anything.

    2020 marks 10 years of our history and to celebrate the anniversary I would like to make a contribution to Venezuela, especially in this moment of crisis that they are experiencing. For all those who value what happened, I have lovingly designed these t-shirts as a form of saying thanks for all the love received.

    I would like you to help me so that together we can give a hand to Venezuela in these difficult times that they are going through, so by selling this T-shirt we will be able to contribute to children and young people who deserve our support during this tough moment.

    This is the link: armandogalarraga.com/shop.

