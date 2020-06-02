Editor's note: Tuesday marks the 10-year anniversary of one of the most famous games in Detroit Tigers history, Armando Galarraga's so-called 28-out perfect game. Galarraga spoke at length with The News this week, and also asked to share his extended thoughts on that memorable night — including how he doesn't believe the call can be overtuned, and he's just fine with that. Here is Galarraga, in his own words.

It is the very perfection of the game that makes the story imperfect, but exciting, full of learning and prevailing. I was lucky not to be lucky in Jim Joyce's sentence. We both were trying to do our job to the best of our ability and that is something that characterized us both whenever we were on the ground.

Armando Galarraga is selling custom T-shirts to raise money for Venezuela causes. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

Everyone talks about what happened to Galarraga, but in reality this story is as much mine as it is about Jim and all the baseball and sports fans. It is a beautiful story, it is something that happened that day and it happens to all us all throughout our lives. It is simply about choices and how we respond to others and their choices that can affect us directly, but we can't change them. Perhaps that is the part that fills me the most with satisfaction and has accompanied me these 10 years through the love of the fans. It is impossible not to get excited just remembering it. What happened is beautiful just as it is. Today, I feel very pleased and with a great satisfaction because I added a grain of sand to help — and that what happened to us does not happen to the next generations. (Editor's note: He's talking about his case being used to convince Major League Baseball to add additional instant replay.)

I feel great pride and satisfaction for having been there. I did not want to try to change anything. It was a very special moment. It would be very selfish to try to change the play, when errors have also happened in other important games. It was the dynamic at the that time and we respected it. The best thing is to see how the game has evolved. I am happy to have made a contribution to see instant replays. The best thing about the situation is to see the mark it left on our present.

I don't want a bad interpretation in my words. That's why I write this. What happened has already happened. It was a great learning experience for all of us who lived through that moment together.

TEN YEARS LATER: Galarraga, Joyce, others reflect on the game and the call that will never be forgotten

It was a learning process that put our self-control to the test, where Jim and I had the challenge of being an example and giving a message, not only for the game but also for the attitude and responsibility that we showed at the time.

It's amazing how a decision of seconds changes the dynamics in a game. That's baseball. That's part of history. That's life. That's why I will not challenge anything.

2020 marks 10 years of our history and to celebrate the anniversary I would like to make a contribution to Venezuela, especially in this moment of crisis that they are experiencing. For all those who value what happened, I have lovingly designed these t-shirts as a form of saying thanks for all the love received.

I would like you to help me so that together we can give a hand to Venezuela in these difficult times that they are going through, so by selling this T-shirt we will be able to contribute to children and young people who deserve our support during this tough moment.

This is the link: armandogalarraga.com/shop.