10 years later: Tigers' Armando Galarraga denied perfect game
Tigers pitcher Armando Galarraga throws the final pitch of a near-perfect game on June 2, 2010, at Comerica Park in Detroit. The Cleveland Indians' Trevor Crowe grounded the pitch to Brandon Inge, who threw him out. Galarraga retired the first 26 batters he faced and carried a perfect game through eight-and-two-thirds innings before a questionable call by first-base umpire Jim Joyce denied him a place in history. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Armando Galarraga pitches in the ninth inning. Galarraga was robbed of the perfect game due to a bad call with two outs in the ninth, but he did pitch a complete-game, one-hit, no-walk shutout. He threw just 88 pitches, 67 for strikes in his first complete game and first shutout of his career. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
A lucky Tigers fan reacts after catching a foul ball off the bat of Johnny Damon in the eighth inning. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Armando Galarraga walks around the mound after center fielder Austin Jackson made a great catch for the first out of the ninth inning. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Tigers starting pitcher Armando Galarraga follows through on a pitch in the sixth inning. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Tigers third baseman Brandon Inge throws out Cleveland Indians baserunner Russell Branyan to end the top of the fifth inning. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
In this image taken from video and provided by MLB.com, Cleveland Indians' Jason Donald, right, runs to first base as Tigers pitcher Armando Galarraga takes the throw during the ninth inning. First-base umpire Jim Joyce called Donald safe on the play, then said he got it wrong. Associated Press
Tigers fans look stunned after first-base umpire Jim Joyce denied Tigers pitcher Armando Galarraga a perfect game, calling Indians base runner Jason Donald safe at first despite Galarraga beating the runner to the bag, replays showed. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Tigers second baseman Carlos Guillen and first baseman Miguel Cabrera can't believe first-base umpire Jim Joyce called Indians baserunner Jason Donald safe at first with two outs in the ninth inning of a would-be perfect game for Tigers pitcher Armando Galarraga. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Tigers manager Jim Leyland yells at first-base umpire Jim Joyce (right) after his call cost Tigers starting pitcher Armando Galarraga a perfect game. The Tigers won 3-0 over the Cleveland Indians at Comerica Park in Detroit. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Tigers manager Jim Leyland argues with first-base umpire Jim Joyce moments after Joyce called Indians base runner Jason Donald safe at first despite Galarraga beating the runner to the bag, replays showed. The play happened with two outs in the ninth inning, ending Galarraga's bid for a perfect game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Armando Galarraga smiles as he walks away from first-base umpire Jim Joyce, who called the Indians' Jason Donald safe at first base with two outs in the ninth inning of a game on June 2, 2010. Galarraga lost his bid for a perfect game due to the call. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Tigers pitcher Armando Galarraga walks away from first base umpire Jim Joyce (right) moments after Joyce's call denied him a perfect game. Joyce later admitted he had blown the call. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Tigers fans yell at pitcher Armando Galarraga that he pitched a perfect game as far as they're concerned. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
First-base umpire Jim Joyce looks on after calling Cleveland Indians' Jason Donald safe at first base in the ninth inning. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Tigers pitcher Armando Galarraga gets a hug from bullpen coach Jeff Jones after his near-perfect game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Tigers catcher Gerald Laird hugs pitcher Armando Galarraga after his near-perfect game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Armando Galarraga shakes hands with General Motors executive Mark Reuss after Reuss presented the Tigers pitcher with a brand new Chevrolet Corvette, a gift and consolation prize for his "excellence on the field and his professionalism and sportsmanship" after a blown call denied him a perfect game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
From left: Tigers players Johnny Damon, Miguel Cabrera, Adam Everett, Magglio Ordonez, Austin Jackson and Carlos Guillen applaud as a brand-new Chevrolet Corvette drives up, a gift to pitcher Armando Galarraga for his "excellence on the field and his professionalism and sportsmanship" after a blown call denied him the perfect game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Armando Galarraga acknowledges the cheers from the crowd at Comerica Park. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Armando Galarraga acknowledges the cheers from the crowd at Comerica Park. The pitcher was given the brand-new Chevrolet Corvette as a gift and consolation prize for his "excellence on the field and his professionalism and sportsmanship" after a blown call denied him the perfect game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
From left: Tigers players Magglio Ordonez, Carlos Guillen, Ramon Santiago, Jose Valverde and Miguel Cabrera congratulate pitcher Armando Galarraga after he was given a brand-new Chevrolet Corvette. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander, who was the last Detroit player to pitch a no-hitter, hugs fellow pitcher Armando Galarraga after he was given a brand-new Chevrolet Corvette. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera checks out Armando Galarraga's new wheels after the pitcher was given the brand-new Chevrolet Corvette as a gift and consolation prize for his "excellence on the field and his professionalism and sportsmanship" after a blown call denied him the perfect game. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Umpire Jim Joyce shakes hands with Tigers pitcher Armando Galarraga as Galarraga brings out the lineup card before the start of a game against the Cleveland Indians on Thursday, June 3, 2010, at Comerica Park in Detroit. Galarraga had a perfect game ruined by a a blown call by Joyce the night before during the final out in the ninth inning. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Detroit — Nobody wants to be on the wrong end of a perfect game, or even a no-hitter. But everyone wants to see history.

    Those two countering thoughts were on a collision course in Manny Acta's mind that night 10 years ago, as Armando Galarraga was retiring one of his Cleveland Indians after another, with alarming ease, the Tigers right-hander on his way to a historic pitching performance.

    "That's such a rare feat. We all want to win ballgames," Acta, the Indians manager at the time and now the Seattle Mariners bench coach, said this week from his home in St. Petersburg, Florida. "But once a pitcher gets into the ninth inning, even being in the other dugout, you kind of want to see it happen and be a part of it — unless it's a 1-0 ballgame and your'e a bloop and a blast and we win this ballgame.

    "It's a really weird feeling. Nobody wants to be on that end of it, but you also want to see it get done."

    The truth was, Acta had a young, rebuilding team — he actually did in both his managerial stints, first with the Washington Nationals, then Cleveland — and the Indians star player, Grady Sizemore, was hurt. Their record was bad, their postseason prospects were a pipe dream.

    That's why he didn't pinch-hit for anybody in the ninth inning. Mark Grudzielanek was a veteran, in his last year in the majors. He hit the ball that Austin Jackson amazingly raced down in left-center. Mike Redmond was another graybeard, in his last season. He grounded out weakly to short. Then there was Jason Donald, 15 games into his major-league career. Acta left him in, because with a young team, you don't want to be pinch-hitting all the time, and run the risk of shattering a kid's confidence.

    That decision led to Donald forever being remembered as the guy who was out at first, but called safe by Jim Joyce, and thus denying Galarraga his rightful perfect game.

    Acta and Galarraga actually first met back in 2000, in Venezuela, and then ended up working together in the Montreal Expos system in 2002. 

    And all these years later, here was Galarraga, en route to history (albeit not the kind anyone in the park that night envisioned), and Acta on the other end of it, in the visitor's dugout.

    That night, after the game in the visiting manager's office, Acta played it like any manager should. He was disappointed the team lost the ballgame; he actually lamented a call Joyce made that went against him the previous inning. As for Joyce's call in the ninth, meh, mistakes happen. Acta, that night, didn't seem at all emotionally invested in the magnitude of what had just transpired.

    Ten years later, he's much more forthcoming about his true feelings. He now says he would've been fine with it if the umpires had gotten together and overturned the call on the field, but no way can Major League Baseball ever change it now. That's just not realistic. It would open up a can of worms, he said.

    "It was kind of bittersweet, because I always liked him (Galarraga), and he's on the other side," Acta said. "I knew him, and on that side of the equation, there was the sentimental aspect of it.

    "It was certainly a day to remember.

    "Time sure flies."

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE