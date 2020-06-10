We find out Wednesday night who the next puzzle piece will be in the Tigers' rebuilding efforts with the first round of the Major League Baseball draft.

All signs point to Spencer Torkelson.

The first round of the Major League Baseball draft is Wednesday, beginning at 7 p.m. (Photo: Matt Slocum, Associated Press)

But, will the Tigers take the slugging first baseman out of Arizona State, or Vanderbilt star Austin Martin? Or, will the Tigers bolster an already talented core of young pitching prospects with Texas A&M left Asa Lacy?

Follow along here for live updates from the first round of the draft, starting at 7 p.m.

Major League Baseball draft

► When: 7 p.m. Wednesday (first round); 5 p.m. Thursday (Rounds 2-5)

► TV:Wednesday — MLB Network, ESPN; Thursday — MLB Network, ESPN2

► Notable: The Tigers own the No. 1 overall pick for the second time in three years.

