Arizona State star Spencer Torkelson, Tigers potential No. 1 draft pick ...
Go through the gallery for a closer look at Arizona State star Spencer Torkelson, who is the Tigers' potential No. 1 pick in the 2020 MLB draft.
Go through the gallery for a closer look at Arizona State star Spencer Torkelson, who is the Tigers' potential No. 1 pick in the 2020 MLB draft. Arizona State University athletics
Spencer Torkelson is a native of Petaluma, California. Peter Vander Stoep
Spencer Torkelson of Arizona State is considered the No. 1 prospect in the 2020 MLB draft from such outlets as Baseball America, MLB.com and D1Baseball.com, among others. Arizona State University athletics
If selected No. 1 overall, Spencer Torkelson would be the first right-handed first baseman to be taken with the top pick in the history of the draft, and just the third first baseman overall. Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
In a shortened 2020 college season, Spencer Torkelson hit .340 with a 1.378 OPS in 17 games for Arizona State. Arizona State University athletics
In 17 games this season, Spencer Torkelson already had smashed six home runs and drew 31 walks. Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
Spencer Torkelson led the Pac-12 in home runs in 2018 and 2019, becoming just the third player in the conference's history to post back-to-back 20-homer seasons. Associated Press
Spencer Torkelson walloped 23 home runs in 2019, good for fifth in the nation. Arizona State University athletics
With 54 home runs in two-plus seasons at Arizona State, Spencer Torkelson was closing in on Bob Horner's school record of 56 when the season was shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Arizona State University athletics
As a freshman in 2018, Spencer Torkelson was a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, given to college baseball's top player. Arizona State University athletics
Though he plays first base for the Sun Devils, Spencer Torkelson's coach, Tracy Smith, and scouts have said he's capable of playing a number of positions in the infield and outfield. Arizona State University athletics
    We find out Wednesday night who the next puzzle piece will be in the Tigers' rebuilding efforts with the first round of the Major League Baseball draft.

    All signs point to Spencer Torkelson.

    But, will the Tigers take the slugging first baseman out of Arizona State, or Vanderbilt star Austin Martin? Or, will the Tigers bolster an already talented core of young pitching prospects with Texas A&M left Asa Lacy?

    Follow along here for live updates from the first round of the draft, starting at 7 p.m.

    Major League Baseball draft

    When: 7 p.m. Wednesday (first round); 5 p.m. Thursday (Rounds 2-5)

    TV:Wednesday — MLB Network, ESPN; Thursday — MLB Network, ESPN2

    Notable: The Tigers own the No. 1 overall pick for the second time in three years. 

    More coverage

    Tigers considering 'different scenarios,' but Torkelson appears to lead pack at No. 1

    GM Al Avila sees 2020 draft as another big step out of the darkness for Tigers

    ESPN analyst: Tigers at least '98%' to draft Spencer Torkelson

    Henning: Torkelson looks to be draft lock for Tigers, but 2nd round holds suspense

    For Tigers, MLB draft has yielded its share of productive players, pitfalls

