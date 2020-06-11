The Detroit Tigers' first selection Wednesday was pretty much a foregone conclusion. Their first selection Thursday holds a little more mystery.
The Tigers made the anticipated move with the No. 1 overall pick Wednesday night, selecting Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson with the hope, undoubtedly, he eventually will become the centerpiece in the heart of the Detroit order.
Now, what will Detroit do for an encore? Once again, we'll find out right away, as the Tigers hold the first pick on Day 2 (No. 38) when the draft kicks off at 5 p.m.
Among the possibilities: LSU outfielder Daniel Cabrera, Arkansas shortstop Casey Martin, Miami (Florida) shortstop Freddy Zamora, as well as a number of college pitchers.
Follow along here for live updates.
Major League Baseball draft, Day 2
► When: 5 p.m. Thursday
► What: Rounds 2-5
► TV: MLB Network, ESPN2
► Notable: The Tigers will have five more picks on Thursday — two in the second round (38, 62), and one in rounds three through five (73, 102, 132).
More coverage
Henning: LSU's Daniel Cabrera leads second-round options for Tigers in MLB Draft
Agent Scott Boras: Tigers get 'franchise-altering' player in Spencer Torkelson
Home run pick: Tigers take powerful Spencer Torkelson No. 1 in MLB Draft
National analysts react to Tigers’ selection of Spencer Torkelson
Orioles' pick of Arkansas slugger Kjerstad at No. 2 creates a flutter
'Detroit is a great franchise': Spencer Torkelson admires Tigers, 'beautiful' Michigan
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments