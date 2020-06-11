Meet Arizona State star Spencer Torkelson, Tigers' No. 1 draft pick for...
Go through the gallery for a closer look at Arizona State star Spencer Torkelson, who is the Tigers' No. 1 pick in the 2020 MLB draft.
Spencer Torkelson is a native of Petaluma, California.
Spencer Torkelson of Arizona State is considered the No. 1 prospect in the 2020 MLB draft from such outlets as Baseball America, MLB.com and D1Baseball.com, among others.
If selected No. 1 overall, Spencer Torkelson would be the first right-handed first baseman to be taken with the top pick in the history of the draft, and just the third first baseman overall.
In a shortened 2020 college season, Spencer Torkelson hit .340 with a 1.378 OPS in 17 games for Arizona State.
In 17 games this season, Spencer Torkelson already had smashed six home runs and drew 31 walks.
Spencer Torkelson led the Pac-12 in home runs in 2018 and 2019, becoming just the third player in the conference's history to post back-to-back 20-homer seasons.
Spencer Torkelson walloped 23 home runs in 2019, good for fifth in the nation.
With 54 home runs in two-plus seasons at Arizona State, Spencer Torkelson was closing in on Bob Horner's school record of 56 when the season was shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a freshman in 2018, Spencer Torkelson was a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, given to college baseball's top player.
Though he plays first base for the Sun Devils, Spencer Torkelson's coach, Tracy Smith, and scouts have said he's capable of playing a number of positions in the infield and outfield.
    The Detroit Tigers' first selection Wednesday was pretty much a foregone conclusion. Their first selection Thursday holds a little more mystery.

    The Tigers made the anticipated move with the No. 1 overall pick Wednesday night, selecting Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson with the hope, undoubtedly, he eventually will become the centerpiece in the heart of the Detroit order.

    Now, what will Detroit do for an encore? Once again, we'll find out right away, as the Tigers hold the first pick on Day 2 (No. 38) when the draft kicks off at 5 p.m.

    Among the possibilities: LSU outfielder Daniel Cabrera, Arkansas shortstop Casey Martin, Miami (Florida) shortstop Freddy Zamora, as well as a number of college pitchers.

    Follow along here for live updates.

    Major League Baseball draft, Day 2

    When: 5 p.m. Thursday

    What: Rounds 2-5

    TV: MLB Network, ESPN2

    Notable: The Tigers will have five more picks on Thursday — two in the second round (38, 62),  and one in rounds three through five (73, 102, 132).

