The Detroit Tigers' first selection Wednesday was pretty much a foregone conclusion. Their first selection Thursday holds a little more mystery.

The Tigers made the anticipated move with the No. 1 overall pick Wednesday night, selecting Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson with the hope, undoubtedly, he eventually will become the centerpiece in the heart of the Detroit order.

Day 2 of the Major League Baseball draft begins at 5 p.m. Thursday. (Photo: Alex Trautwig, Associated Press)

Now, what will Detroit do for an encore? Once again, we'll find out right away, as the Tigers hold the first pick on Day 2 (No. 38) when the draft kicks off at 5 p.m.

Among the possibilities: LSU outfielder Daniel Cabrera, Arkansas shortstop Casey Martin, Miami (Florida) shortstop Freddy Zamora, as well as a number of college pitchers.

Follow along here for live updates.

Major League Baseball draft, Day 2

► When: 5 p.m. Thursday

► What: Rounds 2-5

► TV: MLB Network, ESPN2

► Notable: The Tigers will have five more picks on Thursday — two in the second round (38, 62), and one in rounds three through five (73, 102, 132).

