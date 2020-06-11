Meet Arizona State star Spencer Torkelson, Tigers' No. 1 draft pick for...
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery for a closer look at Arizona State star Spencer Torkelson, who is the Tigers' No. 1 pick in the 2020 MLB draft.
Go through the gallery for a closer look at Arizona State star Spencer Torkelson, who is the Tigers' No. 1 pick in the 2020 MLB draft. Arizona State University athletics
Fullscreen
Spencer Torkelson is a native of Petaluma, California.
Spencer Torkelson is a native of Petaluma, California. Peter Vander Stoep
Fullscreen
Spencer Torkelson of Arizona State is considered the No. 1 prospect in the 2020 MLB draft from such outlets as Baseball America, MLB.com and D1Baseball.com, among others.
Spencer Torkelson of Arizona State is considered the No. 1 prospect in the 2020 MLB draft from such outlets as Baseball America, MLB.com and D1Baseball.com, among others. Arizona State University athletics
Fullscreen
If selected No. 1 overall, Spencer Torkelson would be the first right-handed first baseman to be taken with the top pick in the history of the draft, and just the third first baseman overall.
If selected No. 1 overall, Spencer Torkelson would be the first right-handed first baseman to be taken with the top pick in the history of the draft, and just the third first baseman overall. Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
Fullscreen
In a shortened 2020 college season, Spencer Torkelson hit .340 with a 1.378 OPS in 17 games for Arizona State.
In a shortened 2020 college season, Spencer Torkelson hit .340 with a 1.378 OPS in 17 games for Arizona State. Arizona State University athletics
Fullscreen
In 17 games this season, Spencer Torkelson already had smashed six home runs and drew 31 walks.
In 17 games this season, Spencer Torkelson already had smashed six home runs and drew 31 walks. Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Spencer Torkelson led the Pac-12 in home runs in 2018 and 2019, becoming just the third player in the conference's history to post back-to-back 20-homer seasons.
Spencer Torkelson led the Pac-12 in home runs in 2018 and 2019, becoming just the third player in the conference's history to post back-to-back 20-homer seasons. Associated Press
Fullscreen
Spencer Torkelson walloped 23 home runs in 2019, good for fifth in the nation.
Spencer Torkelson walloped 23 home runs in 2019, good for fifth in the nation. Arizona State University athletics
Fullscreen
With 54 home runs in two-plus seasons at Arizona State, Spencer Torkelson was closing in on Bob Horner's school record of 56 when the season was shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With 54 home runs in two-plus seasons at Arizona State, Spencer Torkelson was closing in on Bob Horner's school record of 56 when the season was shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Arizona State University athletics
Fullscreen
As a freshman in 2018, Spencer Torkelson was a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, given to college baseball's top player.
As a freshman in 2018, Spencer Torkelson was a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, given to college baseball's top player. Arizona State University athletics
Fullscreen
Though he plays first base for the Sun Devils, Spencer Torkelson's coach, Tracy Smith, and scouts have said he's capable of playing a number of positions in the infield and outfield.
Though he plays first base for the Sun Devils, Spencer Torkelson's coach, Tracy Smith, and scouts have said he's capable of playing a number of positions in the infield and outfield. Arizona State University athletics
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Reaction from national analysts on the Detroit Tigers’ selection of Spencer Torkelson with the No. 1 pick in the MLB Draft on Wednesday night:

    ►Dan Mullen, ESPN: The safest pick in this draft, Torkelson belted 54 home runs in 129 career games at Arizona State. Torkelson fills a major system need and gives the Tigers a slugger who should make his way to the majors quickly. Detroit has a strong group of pitching prospects, but 19-year-old Riley Greene was the only real hitting prospect of note until the Tigers made the consensus top player in the draft the No. 1 overall pick. The Tigers announced Torkelson as a third baseman after he played first base primarily during his career at Arizona State. He becomes the first third baseman to go No. 1 overall since Pat Burrell in 1998.

    ►Jason Beck, MLB.com: The Tigers are staking their future on the Arizona State slugger’s sweet, efficient power swing providing the offensive punch they need to complement their pitching prospects and form Detroit’s next contender. Not only does Torkelson boast home run power, he boasts the kind of power to all fields to make spacious Comerica Park look normal, something many right-handed hitters struggle to do. Cal State Fullerton head coach Rick Vanderhook saw Torkelson in all three of his college seasons. He compared Torkelson to Kris Bryant, whom he saw in college at the University of San Diego, and J.D. Drew.

    ►R.J. Anderson, CBS Sports: Torkelson hit .337/.463/.729 with 54 home runs in 129 games as a Sun Devil, and he broke Barry Bonds' freshman record with 25 home runs in 2018. Detroit added the best all-around offensive talent in the draft to their pitching-rich farm system. What was not expected, however, was the Tigers taking Torkelson as a third baseman. He dabbled in the outfield in college but was mostly a first baseman. The Tigers will try Torkelson at third and make him show he can't play the position before sticking him at first. Remember, the Tigers put Miguel Cabrera at third base to make room for Prince Fielder.

    ►Matt Martell, Sports Illustrated: Torkelson is the most established power hitter in this year’s draft. He led all Division I hitters with 25 home runs as a freshman in 2018, and followed that breakout season up with 23 as a sophomore. At 20 years old, Torkelson projects to be a mainstay in the middle of the order by the time the Tigers are ready to contend again. Interestingly, Torkelson was not drafted out of high school like a lot of top college prospects. Now, he’s the first overall pick.

    MLB Draft: Day 2

    ► When: 5 p.m. Thursday (Rounds 2-5)

    ► TV: MLB Network, ESPN2

    ► Tigers: They have five remaining picks – two in the second round (38, 62), and one in rounds three through five (73, 102, 132). The No. 62 is a compensation pick.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE