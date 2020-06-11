Detroit — The Tigers had the pick of the litter to start the second round of the Major League Baseball amateur draft Thursday, but two players who had been at the top of their board Wednesday night were plucked with late compensatory picks.

The Kansas City Royals took Baylor shortstop Nick Loftin with the 32nd pick and the Tampa Bay Rays took shortstop Alika Williams from Arizona State with at No. 37, the last pick of the night.

Dillon Dingler, right (Photo: Nati Harnik, Associated Press)

So, would the Tigers take the next best shortstop on the board, or would they go in another direction.

Answer: Different direction.

With the 38th pick, the Tigers took Ohio State catcher Dillon Dingler, who experts thought was the second-best catcher in the draft after NC State's Patrick Bailey. MLB Pipeline ranked Dingler as the 24th best prospect in the draft and multiple mock drafts had him going in the top 20.

So, in essence, with Spencer Torkelson and Dingler, the Tigers got two first-round worthy picks.

Dingler, 21, is an athletic catcher (6-3, 210) with a strong arm. In fact, MLB Network analyst Dan O'Dowd said he thought Dingler had the best arm of any catcher in the draft.

“This might be the most athletic catcher in the draft,” O’Dowd added. “A lot of raw power. This guy has a chance to be one of those cornerstone guys for the Tigers.”

A right-handed hitter, he who was hitting .340 with a .404 on-base percentage and five home runs when the pandemic shutdown the season.

As a sophomore for the Buckeyes in 2019, Dingler hit .291 with three homers and 19 RBI in 49 games and was named to the All-Big Ten second team.

In his senior season at Massilon's Jackson High School, 2016-17, he helped the basketball and baseball teams win Division I Ohio state championships. This fall, he was clocked running 60 yards in 6.6 seconds.

Daniel Cabrera (Photo: Butch Dill, AP)

The Tigers followed up the selection of Dingler by taking LSU left fielder Daniel Cabrera with the No. 62 pick of the draft.

The No. 62 pick was a competitive balance pick at the end of the second round.

Cabrera and the Tigers competed 17 games in 2020 and he hit .345 with a .466 on-base percentage and 12 RBI.

His three-year totals at LSU were impressive: .305 average, .392 on-base, 22 homers and 116 RBI over 140 games.

“I think he can grow into a big-time player,” Harold Reynolds said on the MLB Network broadcast.