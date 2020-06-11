Former Michigan All-American Zach Putnam has been busy working out at his home in Ann Arbor, preparing for the MLB season.

Putnam, a veteran right-handed reliever, signed a minor league deal with the Chicago White Sox, a team he played for from 2014 until 2017 when he was sidelined after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Zach Putnam (Photo: Matt York, AP)

If Putnam is able to make it back to the majors this season, it’s likely he’ll be playing in stadiums with no fans. He already knows what that’s like.

Putnam and his White Sox teammates played the Orioles on April 29, 2015 at Camden Yards in the first crowdless game in MLB history. The game was played without fans because it took place in the aftermath of the death of Freddie Gray. Due to the rioting and looting that followed, police were needed elsewhere in Baltimore.

“It was a unique experience, definitely something that I’m not sure I’d like to do again,” said Putnam, who was ranked third nationally coming out of Ann Arbor Pioneer in 2005, just behind former Tiger Justin Upton and Cameron Maybin, who the Tigers picked No. 10 overall that year. “Baseball, as well as every other sport, I think is made to be played in front of fans. It was crazy to be able to hear the chatter between the infielders from where the bullpen was at Camden Yards in left-center."

Putnam didn't get into the game but found the experience bizarre nevertheless.

“Jeff Samardzija was on the bump for us that day. He didn’t have a great start (in the 8-2 loss) and every time a run would score you could hear him cursing and it was like he was right next to you; the sound traveled so well in a stadium with zero people in it. It was very unusual, and if we do get this thing up and running this year, it’s going to be crazy to see how these games play out with no fans in the stands.”

Putnam was looking forward to playing this season since he was finally healthy again after missing the entire 2018 season when rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, then suffering a hamstring injury last year after signing a minor league deal with the Red Sox.

When healthy, Putnam has been a dominant reliever at times, posting career highs in 2014 when he was 5-3 with a 1.98 ERA in 54.2 innings, then striking out 30 in 27.1 innings with a 2.30 ERA in 25 games in 2016.

The White Sox play the Orioles in a crowdless game at Camden Yards on April 29, 2015. (Photo: AP)

Putnam remains hopeful that there will be a 2020 MLB season.

“I actually feel fortunate that I’m not privy to the inner-circle of information because I feel like every day it’s kind of a new optimism that there will be a season and then the next day pessimism that there won’t be, so it’s a little exhausting from a player’s standpoint,” Putnam said. “I understand all the issues fully, probably better than most, but it doesn’t make it any less tiring when you’re on the players’ side of things.

“All you want to do is play ball and sometimes it’s a little bit hard to wrap your mind around the fact that we can’t come to some sort of agreement here and we’re approaching the middle of June, so I have no idea. I try and stay up to date as best as I can, but I’m not in any of those union conversations, I’m not on any of those conference calls with the players. A lot of that stuff is going back and forth, and I just hear small bits and pieces of it.

“We’ve gone from trying to play a 120-game season and then it’s like every week the number drops. There’s obviously so many issues to work through, but at a certain point I think that the country would just like to see baseball, period, and that’s the regular MLB rosters and the superstars you’re used to seeing. I think everybody is just trying to stay ready for whatever scenario that would come out.”

Putnam said he took part in bullpen sessions when the White Sox had spring training in Glendale, Arizona. Since then he’s been working out at home, has a gym in his garage, and has a pitching mound in the baseman of his parent’s home.

“It was really nice to be back in Glendale, had four years there, not only had a pretty successful run, but just really enjoyed the organization and people in it, and the nice about being back is that a lot of the same faces are still there, a lot of the same staff,” Putnam said. “I was on the minor league side of the facilities, which was different than the first time being there.

“It was going really well. I was feeling good. The biggest thing for me over the last few years was the injury stuff, so feeling 100 percent, feeling like I’m ready to go, is a big part of me and my career going forward. We hadn’t started playing games yet on the minor league side, so I had thrown a couple live BPs and I was champing at the bit to get back in the saddle and then this whole COVID thing came and I felt like everybody did, just like the rug got pulled out from under them.”

Putnam plans to be ready if he does get a call from the White Sox to play in the big leagues again.

“Somebody from the organization reaches out weekly just to check in and see if you’re safe, if you’re pitching and all of that, but nothing concrete on what’s yet to come,” Putnam said. “They’re doing all they can – it’s not like they’re withholding information – but it’s tough. We’re going on three months of this and I think a lot of players, particularly on the minor league side, are wondering about their futures. It’s an unenviable spot to be in.”

If the MLB season does take place, Putnam would love to be on that 20-man taxi squad to get a chance to play if needed.

“They haven’t to my knowledge made that concrete, but if that’s the template we’re looking at I’d love to be one of those 20 guys to get the chance to play some baseball this year,” Putnam said.

“I’m just going to stay in shape and see what happens. I’m finally healthy, feeling this is the year, and not getting a chance to prove it would definitely be a gut punch for sure.”