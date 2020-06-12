The Tigers’ selection of Mississippi prep star Colt Keith is the favorite of Detroit’s six-player haul over the five-round draft by an MLB Pipeline panel of Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Mike Rosenbaum.
The 18-year-old Keith (6-2, 220), of Biloxi High School, was the last of Detroit’s draft picks, and though he is an Arizona State commit, the Tigers believe they’ll be able to sign him. He is a pitcher and third baseman, but the Tigers will have Keith give up his mound duties.
“Detroit’s draft was centered around college hitters up until the final round, when they decided to roll the dice on Keith, a Mississippi prepster whom scouts viewed as one of the premier two-way talents in the 2020 class,” MLB Pipeline says. “The Tigers selected the Arizona State recruit as a position player, preferring the 6-foot-2, 220-pound prep star's left-handed bat and solid across-the-board tools over his abilities on the mound.”
In 2019, Keith hit .527 with eight home runs, 49 RBIs and a .659 on-base percentage, and posted a 1.47 ERA with 74 strikeouts in 38 innings.
Other notable favorites of the MLB Pipeline panel:
►Athletics: RHP Jeff Criswell, Michigan (second round) – “He has a solid three-pitch mix and a strong build for starting, though he’ll have to command the baseball more consistently to remain in a rotation.”
►Brewers: C Zavier Warren, Central Michigan (third round) – “Warren, the first position player drafted out of Central Michigan in the first five rounds since 1980, is a pure hitter from both sides of the plate who has played all around the diamond in his baseball career.”
