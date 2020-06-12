The Tigers’ selection of Mississippi prep star Colt Keith is the favorite of Detroit’s six-player haul over the five-round draft by an MLB Pipeline panel of Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Mike Rosenbaum.

The 18-year-old Keith (6-2, 220), of Biloxi High School, was the last of Detroit’s draft picks, and though he is an Arizona State commit, the Tigers believe they’ll be able to sign him. He is a pitcher and third baseman, but the Tigers will have Keith give up his mound duties.

Colt Keith (Photo: Twitter @coltkeith3)

“Detroit’s draft was centered around college hitters up until the final round, when they decided to roll the dice on Keith, a Mississippi prepster whom scouts viewed as one of the premier two-way talents in the 2020 class,” MLB Pipeline says. “The Tigers selected the Arizona State recruit as a position player, preferring the 6-foot-2, 220-pound prep star's left-handed bat and solid across-the-board tools over his abilities on the mound.”

In 2019, Keith hit .527 with eight home runs, 49 RBIs and a .659 on-base percentage, and posted a 1.47 ERA with 74 strikeouts in 38 innings.

Other notable favorites of the MLB Pipeline panel:

►Athletics: RHP Jeff Criswell, Michigan (second round) – “He has a solid three-pitch mix and a strong build for starting, though he’ll have to command the baseball more consistently to remain in a rotation.”

►Brewers: C Zavier Warren, Central Michigan (third round) – “Warren, the first position player drafted out of Central Michigan in the first five rounds since 1980, is a pure hitter from both sides of the plate who has played all around the diamond in his baseball career.”