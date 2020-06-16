Detroit — The Tigers Tuesday night signed third-round pick Trei Cruz.

“Dreams do come true people,” Cruz Tweeted. “Now let’s get to work.”

According to MLB Network’s Jim Callis, Cruz signed for $900,000, slightly over slot value of $857,400.

Cruz, the grandson and son of longtime big leaguers Jose Cruz and Jose Cruz, Jr., was drafted after he started for three seasons at Rice University. He was hitting .328 with 18 walks in 18 games before the shutdown.

“Amazing,” Cruz told Fox 26 in Houston. “I thought I could describe it in words, but I can’t. It shows dreams come true and I’m officially on my way…showing dad and gramps I’m coming.”

The Tigers project him to play a super-utility role in the big leagues, but Cruz has a different vision.

“At the end of the day, I want to give myself the best chance to play Major League Baseball,” he said. “If it's at third base, if it's at short, if it's in the outfield, it is what it is. I just want to play in the big leagues.

“But I definitely want to prove I am a shortstop, because I believe I am. I believe I can play shortstop at the highest level for a long time. That’s my goal.”

