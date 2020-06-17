Detroit – Apparently the contract checked out OK.

Colt Keith, 18-year-old high school standout from Biloxi, Miss., whom the Tigers selected in the fifth round of the MLB amateur draft last week, said he would sign with the Tigers as long as the money was right. Sounds like $500,000 was the correct amount.

Colt Keith (Photo: Twitter @coltkeith3)

The Tigers confirmed Wednesday that Keith, who had committed to play at Arizona State, had indeed signed. The $500,000, which was first reported by MLB Network’s Jim Callis, was over the slotted value of $426,000.

Keith, who is listed as a third baseman but could eventually move to the outfield, was Mississippi’s Gatorade Player of the Year after his junior season, hitting .527 with a .659 on-base percentage. He also fared well at elite-level showcases like Perfect Game and Prospect Development Pipeline over the summer of 2019.

“He’s very mature,” said Tigers area scout Mike Smith. “He wants to be a big-leaguer. He thinks he is a big-leaguer and he’s going to work his tail off to get to that point. That’s another reason we really liked the kid. He’s going to do what he’s got to do. You’re not going to question his work ethic.”

The Tigers have made official two signings so far, Keith and third-round pick, Rice shortstop Trei Cruz ($900,000).

Twitter @cmccosky