Luke Leto, a shortstop and right-handed pitcher from Portage Central, is ranked the No. 7 prospect in the nation for the 2021 MLB Draft.

The No. 1 player on the list compiled by ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel is Vanderbilt right-handed pitcher Kumar Rocker.

Luke Leto is committed to LSU. (Photo: David Goricki, Detroit News)

Leto, who will be a senior at Portage Central in 2020-21, already is being compared to Michigan’s greatest amateur baseball players, including Derek Jeter and DJ LeMahieu. He is committed to LSU but could elect to head directly to pro baseball.

“Leto and (Brady) House have been the top prep bats in this class for years,” McDaniel says.

House, a third baseman from Winder Barrow High School in Winder, Georgia, is ranked No. 2 on McDaniel’s list.“Leto has at least plus-speed, sneaky pop and an advanced lefty cut with gap power at the plate,” McDaniel says. “His arm strength has given observers different looks, so that will be monitored closely this summer.”

Alex Mooney, a shortstop from Orchard Lake St. Mary's and a Duke commit, is No. 28 on the list.

Go here for McDaniel's complete list and analysis (pay site).

More: Tigers' youngest draft pick, Colt Keith, not lacking in talent or confidence