Four down, two to go.

The Tigers announced Friday they'd agreed to terms with fourth-round draft pick Gage Workman, a third baseman from Arizona State.

Workman, who will sign for the slot value of $571,400, is a switch-hitting third baseman, though the Tigers project him to play multiple positions and may even give him a long look at shortstop.

Gage Workman (Photo: Arizona State Athletics)

Workman won't turn 21 for another two months. He played in 124 games with the Sun Devils, batting .298 with a .372 on-base percentage and .496 slugging. He's 6-4, 200-pounds and hit .330 with 40 runs scored and 42 RBI in his sophomore season.

He slugged five home runs in his final week before the shutdown, including hitting home runs from both sides of the plate in his final game.

"He’s got huge power,” said Scott Pleis, the Tigers' director of amateur scouting. “He does a good job at third base, but we’re not ruling out him playing other positions.”

The two draft picks still unsigned are the first-rounder Spencer Torkelson and second-round compensation pick Daniel Cabrera.