All MLB teams, except possibly the Toronto Blue Jays, will train at their home ballparks ahead of the start of the 2020 season, according to a report in USA Today.

For the Detroit Tigers, that would be Comerica Park.

The Tigers would prepare for the season in Detroit, not Lakeland. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

On Friday, Florida spring training sites for the Blue Jays (Dunedin) and Philadelphia Phillies (Clearwater) were shut down indefinitely due to positive coronavirus tests of players. MLB later closed spring training sites in Florida and Arizona for all 30 teams.

The report suggested the Blue Jays would need to remain in the United States to train due to travel restrictions in Canada.

MLB had hoped to start the season during the first week of July, but the league and the players' association continue to fight over issues that will affect the earnings of both sides.

