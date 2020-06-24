It'll be a sprint from start to finish for Major League Baseball, which means anything is possible.

Well, anything except for the Tigers actually contending, according to the oddsmakers.

Bovada released updated over-under win totals Wednesday, a day after MLB and the players agreed on a 60-game regular schedule starting in late July.

Miguel Cabrera and the Tigers are expected to start the season in late July. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Bovada has the Tigers' at 21.5, meaning it sees a season of around 21-39 or 22-38. That's tied for the lowest in baseball with the Baltimore Orioles.

In the American League Central, Bovada has the Minnesota Twins (34.5) as the favorite, followed by the Cleveland Indians (32.5), Chicago White Sox (31.5) and Kansas City Royals (24.5).

The overall favorites are the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, at 38.5.

If the Tigers do finish with the worst record, that wouldn't automatically give them the No. 1 overall draft pick again in 2021. MLB has the right, in a condensed season, to alternate the format of the draft slotting.

The Tigers will start "spring" training in early July, and that will be held at Comerica Park. The season will feature 40 games against AL Central teams, and 20 against NL Central teams. Games will start without fans.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984