Detroit — Well, we may never get to see reliever Alex Wilson use his side-arm delivery in a big-league game. Probably not in a Tigers' uniform this year, anyway.

Wilson confirmed that the club notified him Thursday he would be released on Friday when the league lifts its transactions freeze.

From 2015 through 2018, Wilson was a staple of the Tigers bullpen, averaging 66 innings pitching in multiple roles. He spent the 2019 season mostly in Triple-A with the Brewers and Cubs. He came back to the Tigers as a non-roster invitee this spring, having adding the sidearm delivery to his arsenal.

The release of Wilson, 32, is possibly a precursor for how the Tigers are going to use the taxi squad — with perhaps fewer veterans and more prospects than may have been anticipated.

