Detroit – The Tigers typically like to announce the signings of undrafted free agents (and minor league free agents) en masse. Which is why there’s been mostly radio silence since the draft concluded earlier this month.

Possibly, the Tigers will not have mass signings of undrafted free agents this summer, especially with a cap of $20,000 per player and no place for them to play until possibly the fall.

News of one such signing did filter out Friday night — courtesy of Loyola Marymount University’s website, which announced the Tigers signed first baseman Trevin Esquerra.

Esquerra, a switch-hitter who also played outfield, was a four-year player at LMU. He had three home runs, scored 16 runs and knocked in 11 in just 16 games before the shutdown this spring. That after a productive junior season -- .322 with 16 homers and 60 RBI.

The Tigers have not yet confirmed the signing.

