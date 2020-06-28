Detroit — The Tigers player pool for training camp stands at 58, two short of capacity.

Presumably, one of those spots will be taken by first overall draft pick Spencer Torkelson, who has yet to sign a contract with the Tigers, though there have been no known snags in the negotiations.

The Tigers, with their five other draft picks signed, can pay Torkelson slightly over the $8.4 million slot value without the penalty of losing future draft picks.

As expected, the Tigers have included most of their top prospects — nine of the top 10 as ranked by MLBPipeline, with the only absence being pitcher Joey Wentz, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Pitchers Casey Mize, Matt Manning, Tarik Skubal and Alex Faedo, as well as position players Riley Greene, Daz Cameron and Isaac Paredes were all selected to the player pool.

The Tigers also included catcher Dillon Dingler, whom they drafted with the first pick in the second round earlier this month.

Among those surprisingly left out of the pool was outfielder Troy Stokes, Jr., who made a favorable impression in his brief action during the initial spring training. Presumably, Stokes was removed from the 40-man roster to make room for Michael Fulmer, who has been cleared to play.

Other players who had been in camp in Lakeland but were not selected to the player pool were pitcher Sandy Baez, catcher Kade Scivicque, infielder/utility Daniel Pinero and outfielders Jose Azocar, Danny Woodrow and Jacob Robson.

Players are scheduled to report on Wednesday, with pitchers and catchers workouts beginning Friday. All workouts are at Comerica Park. The club can start the season with 30 players on the active roster. The others will comprise the taxi squad and work out at Toledo's Fifth Third Field.

Here is the Tigers player pool:

► RIGHT-HANDED PITCHERS (23): Tim Adleman (NR), Dario Agrazal (NR), Nolan Blackwood (NR), Beau Burrows, Anthony Castro, Shao-Ching Chiang (NR), José Cisnero, Alex Faedo (NR), Buck Farmer, Michael Fulmer, Kyle Funkhouser, Bryan Garcia, Rony García, Zack Godley (NR), Joe Jiménez, Matt Manning (NR), David McKay, Casey Mize (NR), Iván Nova, Franklin Pérez, John Schreiber, Spencer Turnbull, Jordan Zimmermann.

► LEFT-HANDED PITCHERS (7): GTyler Alexander, Matthew Boyd, Daniel Norris, Nick Ramirez (NR), Hector Santaigo (NR), Tarik Skubal (NR), Gregory Soto.

► CATCHERS (6): Dillon Dingler (NR), Grayson Greiner, Eric Haase, Brady Policelli (NR), Jake Rogers, Austin Romine

►INFIELDERS (12): Sergio Alcántara, Miguel Cabrera, Jeimer Candelario, Willi Castro, C.J. Cron, Brandon Dixon (NR), Niko Goodrum, Dawel Lugo, Jordy Mercer (NR), Isaac Paredes, Jonathan Schoop, Frank Schwindel (NR).

► OUTFIELDERS (9): Jorge Bonifacio (NR), Daz Cameron, Travis Demeritte, Riley Greene (NR), Derek Hill, JaCoby Jones, Cameron Maybin, Victor Reyes, Christin Stewart

► UTILITY (1): Harold Castro

NR- Non-roster player.

