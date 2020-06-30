When the Tigers resume camp this week, they'll include a number of their top prospects in their summer workouts at Comerica Park.

The collection appears to be among the best in baseball, according to at least one publication.

Tarik Skubal will be among the pitching prospects involved in the Tigers' summer camp, which opens this week. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Baseball America on Tuesday ranked the top 12 prospect pools in summer camp, which opens Wednesday. Detroit checks in at No. 4, with Baseball America's Ben Badler writing, "no team has a better collection of pitching prospects on its 60-man roster than the Tigers."

That group of pitchers includes right-handers Casey Mize (14) and Matt Manning (19), and lefty Tarik Skubal (36), all ranked among Baseball America's top 40 overall prospects. It'll also include a few of their top position prospects as well.

"... The Tigers got more aggressive pushing their prospects who are farther away from the majors on to the roster," Badler writes. "That includes OF Riley Greene, their first-round pick out of high school last year, giving them four Top 100 prospects in camp. C Dillon Dingler, their second-round pick out of Ohio State this year, is also on the roster. That probably means that Spencer Torkelson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft, will join them once he officially signs."

Badler notes all 10 of the Tigers' top prospects according to Baseball America are in summer camp.

Players are scheduled to report on Wednesday, with pitchers and catchers workouts beginning Friday. All workouts are at Comerica Park. The club can start the season with 30 players on the active roster. The others will comprise the taxi squad and work out at Toledo's Fifth Third Field.

The San Diego Padres, with six prospects in the top 100 at camp, lead Baseball America's rankings.