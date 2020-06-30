Meet Arizona State star Spencer Torkelson, Tigers' No. 1 draft pick for...
Go through the gallery for a closer look at Arizona State star Spencer Torkelson, who is the Tigers' No. 1 pick in the 2020 MLB draft.
Spencer Torkelson is a native of Petaluma, California.
Spencer Torkelson of Arizona State is considered the No. 1 prospect in the 2020 MLB draft from such outlets as Baseball America, MLB.com and D1Baseball.com, among others.
If selected No. 1 overall, Spencer Torkelson would be the first right-handed first baseman to be taken with the top pick in the history of the draft, and just the third first baseman overall.
In a shortened 2020 college season, Spencer Torkelson hit .340 with a 1.378 OPS in 17 games for Arizona State.
In 17 games this season, Spencer Torkelson already had smashed six home runs and drew 31 walks.
Spencer Torkelson led the Pac-12 in home runs in 2018 and 2019, becoming just the third player in the conference's history to post back-to-back 20-homer seasons.
Spencer Torkelson walloped 23 home runs in 2019, good for fifth in the nation.
With 54 home runs in two-plus seasons at Arizona State, Spencer Torkelson was closing in on Bob Horner's school record of 56 when the season was shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a freshman in 2018, Spencer Torkelson was a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, given to college baseball's top player.
Though he plays first base for the Sun Devils, Spencer Torkelson's coach, Tracy Smith, and scouts have said he's capable of playing a number of positions in the infield and outfield.
    The newest cat is in the bag.

    The Tigers have signed Spencer Torkelson, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, the team announced Tuesday.

    The deal includes a record signing bonus of $8,416,300, according to MLB.com’s Jim Callis, who noted that the agreement is $1,000 above the slot value. That tops the deal for last year’s No. 1 pick, Adley Rutschman, who got $8.1 million from the Orioles.

    By signing their other five draft picks first, the Tigers were able to leave enough in the coffers to fit Torkelson’s record deal and not lose future draft picks for exceeding the threshold.

    Torkelson, 20, who starred as a first baseman at Arizona State, will be available in the 60-man player pool for the start of the 2020 Summer Camp, which begins this week at Comerica Park.

    Tigers players begin reporting Wednesday; workouts for pitchers and catchers begin on Friday, with full-squad workouts on Monday. The Tigers will open the regular season July 23 or 24 with a 30-man roster, with the remaining 30 players completing workouts in Toledo at Fifth Third Field.

    Torkelson confirmed the move with a post on Instagram that included a picture of him in a Tigers uniform: "It's official…"

    At Arizona State, Torkelson was a unanimous All-America selection and hit .337 with 33 doubles, 54 home runs — just two shy of the school record — and 130 RBI in his two-plus seasons.

    He hit 25 home runs during his freshman season and followed with 23 as a sophomore. In his shortened junior season, Torkelson added six home run and 11 RBI in 17 games with the Sun Devils.

    Torkelson, a native of Petaluma, Calif., played at Casa Grande High School, posting impressive numbers: .430 average with 11 home runs, 32 doubles and 99 RBI in 110 games.

    With Torkelson’s deal done, the Tigers have reached agreements with all of their draft picks from this year.

    It’s official... Go @tigers

