The newest cat is in the bag.

The Tigers have signed Spencer Torkelson, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, the team announced Tuesday.

The deal includes a record signing bonus of $8,416,300, according to MLB.com’s Jim Callis, who noted that the agreement is $1,000 above the slot value. That tops the deal for last year’s No. 1 pick, Adley Rutschman, who got $8.1 million from the Orioles.

No. 1 overall pick Spencer Torkelson signs with @Tigers for $8,416,300 (slot value = 8,415,300). New @MLBDraft bonus record, also first No. 1 overall pick to get or top slot value in bonus-pool era. Perhaps the best all-around offensive talent to come out of Draft in 20 years. — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) June 30, 2020

By signing their other five draft picks first, the Tigers were able to leave enough in the coffers to fit Torkelson’s record deal and not lose future draft picks for exceeding the threshold.

Torkelson, 20, who starred as a first baseman at Arizona State, will be available in the 60-man player pool for the start of the 2020 Summer Camp, which begins this week at Comerica Park.

Tigers players begin reporting Wednesday; workouts for pitchers and catchers begin on Friday, with full-squad workouts on Monday. The Tigers will open the regular season July 23 or 24 with a 30-man roster, with the remaining 30 players completing workouts in Toledo at Fifth Third Field.

Torkelson confirmed the move with a post on Instagram that included a picture of him in a Tigers uniform: "It's official…"

At Arizona State, Torkelson was a unanimous All-America selection and hit .337 with 33 doubles, 54 home runs — just two shy of the school record — and 130 RBI in his two-plus seasons.

He hit 25 home runs during his freshman season and followed with 23 as a sophomore. In his shortened junior season, Torkelson added six home run and 11 RBI in 17 games with the Sun Devils.

Torkelson, a native of Petaluma, Calif., played at Casa Grande High School, posting impressive numbers: .430 average with 11 home runs, 32 doubles and 99 RBI in 110 games.

With Torkelson’s deal done, the Tigers have reached agreements with all of their draft picks from this year.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard