The Tigers announced Wednesday they have reached agreements with four undrafted free agents, all of whom played in college.

Austin Langworthy (Photo: Matt Stamey, AP)

First baseman Trevin Esquerra, 22, played four years at Loyola Marymount and batted .267 with 45 doubles, 27 home runs and 101 RBI in his career. He was ranked No. 7 among college first basemen by Baseball America and eighth among undrafted free agents who were seniors.

Pitcher Carson King played at Florida Southern College and the College of Central Florida. In 2019, he went 3-6 in 12 appearances, posted a 7.09 ERA and had 41 strikeouts.

Outfielder Austin Langworthy, 22, started all four years at Florida and played in 198 games. He hit .270 with 19 home runs, 36 doubles and 106 RBI. He was ranked 13th on Perfect Game’s list of seniors.

Outfielder D.J. Poteet, 22, played three years at Wake Forest and batted .233 with 16 home runs, 14 doubles and 64 RBI. As a freshman, he earned All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball.

