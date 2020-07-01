The Toledo Mud Hens went undefeated in 2020 and now they have the T-shirts to prove it.

The Mud Hens' "undefeated" T-shirts are selling for $22.95. (Photo: Toledo Mud Hens)

All minor league baseball seasons were officially canceled on Tuesday and the Mud Hens, the Detroit Tigers’ Triple-A affiliate, declared themselves “undefeated champions” of the International League.

They are selling T-shirts for $22.95 in their online “Swamp Shop” to commemorate their historic accomplishment.

“Celebrate the first time the Hens went undefeated since they began in 1896, with this fun and unique T-shirt!,” the Mud Hens say. “These are a limited edition, so get yours before they are gone.”

