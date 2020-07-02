The Detroit Tigers announced a multi-year partnership with the sportsbook PointsBet on Thursday, becoming the first MLB team to sign on with an official gaming partner.

Michigan legalized sports betting in 2019 and this deal begins with the 2020 Tigers season.

“We are thrilled to welcome PointsBet as a gaming partner of the Detroit Tigers," said Chris Granger, Group President, Sports & Entertainment, Ilitch Holdings, Inc. “Our incredible fans will love the unique experiences and innovative offerings that PointsBet’s personalized platform provides. We look forward to the fan-friendly enhancements this will bring to the game-day experience in and around Comerica Park for years to come.”

Johnny Aitken, CEO of PointsBet USA, says his company offers “the most betting options in the world on MLB games via our unique PointsBetting product, and we are excited to inject a unique and robust betting proposition into the great state of Michigan.”

PointsBet is an authorized gaming operator of MLB and the company has rights to use official MLB data and logos in PointsBet products.

