Even following a draft in which they selected nothing but position players, the strength of the Detroit Tigers' farm system remains pitching.

Three of the top four prospects in the Tigers system are pitchers, according to MLB Pipeline — though freshly signed No. 1 pick Spencer Torkelson will have something to say about that once 2020 draft picks are factored into the mix.

Riley Greene is considered the Tigers' top outfield prospect. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

But, the Tigers seem to at least be making progress at other positions, too. MLB Pipeline unveiled its top 10 farm systems for outfield prospects Wednesday, with Detroit appearing at No. 10.

The group is led by Riley Greene, who is considered the Tigers' No. 3 prospect (again, not including the 2020 draft picks) following right-handers Casey Mize and Matt Manning, and just ahead of lefty Tarik Skubal.

Greene is ranked No. 52 overall among Baseball America's top 100 prospects, which does include 2020 draft picks.

The Tigers' depth in the outfield is bolstered by the addition of Daniel Cabrera, who was selected out of LSU at No. 38 overall in last month's draft.

"The No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 Draft," MLB.com's Jim Callis writes, "Greene hit his way from high school to low Class A in two months last summer and then was the talk of the Grapefruit League as a 19-year-old this spring. Daz Cameron (son of Mike) and Parker Meadows (brother of Austin) are center fielders with good bloodlines. Daniel Cabrera, a Competitive Balance Round B pick in June, was one of the better college bats in this year's Draft."

The Seattle Mariners lead MLB Pipeline's outfield rankings.