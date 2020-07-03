CLOSE Detroit Tigers pitchers and catchers work out at Comerica Park on Friday in preparation for full-squad workouts on Monday. The Detroit News

Riley Greene enters the Detroit Tigers' summer camp as a 19-year-old coming off his first minor-league season after he was drafted No. 5 overall in last year's Major League Baseball draft.

He's one of the top young prospects in MLB's rebooted spring (or summer) training, with Baseball America ranking him fifth among teens participating in summer workouts in a story posted Thursday.

Tigers prospect Riley Greene is taking part in the team's summer camp at Comerica Park. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

"Lauded as one of the best pure hitters in the 2019 draft, Greene went fifth overall and continued to make a strong impression on pro scouts who saw him after he signed with the Tigers," Baseball America's Ben Badler writes. "Greene has the lefthanded swing, feel for hitting and plus raw power to have the upside of a middle-of-the-lineup bat. Getting a spot on the 60-man roster gives Greene an opportunity to get experience against Detroit's high-end pitching prospects in the upper levels."

Greene hit a combined .271 with a .749 OPS in 221 at-bats across three stops in 2019, capping his season at Single-A West Michigan. Sixteen of his 60 hits when for extra bases, including five home runs.

Greene ranks No. 52 among Baseball America's top 100 prospects, which includes 2022 draft picks.

Wander Franco of the Tampa Bay Rays, considered the top prospect in baseball, leads Baseball America's teen prospect rankings.