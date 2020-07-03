Each week, The Detroit News will look back at events and people from past sports moments, enlarging on experiences that might have been forgotten with time, or revisiting behind-the-scenes drama that never made it into print or on airwaves.

What can be said 20 years later about the Tigers and Juan Gonzalez’s forced marriage, which lasted only months, is that much was true about one of the most volatile personnel moves in Tigers history.

Juan Gonzalez's lone season in Detroit in 2000 was forgettable: 22 home runs, 67 RBIs, and a .289 batting average. (Photo: Frank Gunn, Associated Press)

True: The Tigers offered Gonzalez nearly $120 million over eight seasons after trading for the 30-year-old slugger in an axis-shaking, nine-player trade in November 1999. That offer, if signed, would have roughly matched the $118.5 million deal the Yankees and Derek Jeter were about to forge that made Jeter then Major League Baseball’s highest-paid player.

The only falsehood tied to events at first improbable, then awkward, and finally irreconcilable, had to do — again — with money.

The man then heading the Tigers front office, Randy Smith, says there never was anything close to $148 million offered Gonzalez by the Tigers, which was the figure most commonly reported in 2000. But the deal proposed by a Tigers team, eager to fill Comerica Park in its first season of big-league life, was still so spectacular for the time that it seemed maniacal for Gonzalez to have turned down riches on such a long and guaranteed scale.

And yet he did, which ultimately cost Gonzalez at least $80 million.

On the flip side of his farewell to Detroit, the Tigers perhaps got the biggest break of their baseball lives.

With no high-retail, eight-year commitment to Gonzalez, the Tigers had enough payroll flexibility to sign Pudge Rodriguez in 2004, and a year later, Magglio Ordonez — each of which got whopping free-agent dollars from late Tigers owner Mike Ilitch.

From left, the Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, Magglio Ordonez and Pudge Rodriguez chat during infield practice before a spring training game against the Houston Astros in 2008. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

The idea those contracts could have, or would have, been possible at the time is a stretch, even when considering Ilitch’s generous ways. The question: Minus those marquee players whose bats became so integral to a team’s revival, would a playoff run that began in 2006 and included two World Series tickets have been reality in Detroit?

It’s a topic that invites debate, although no more than the original trade, a seismic bit of baseball bartering that was announced on Nov. 2, 1999.

The Tigers were sending six players to the Rangers: outfielder Gabe Kapler, pitchers Justin Thompson and Francisco Cordero, super-sub Frank Catalanotto, catcher Bill Haselman, and a prospect named Alan Webb.

Texas’ parcel apart from Gonzalez was reliever Danny Patterson and catcher Gregg Zaun.

But only one name mattered across baseball’s firmament: Gonzalez.

One month after they said goodbye to Tiger Stadium, the Tigers were saying hello to what they believed would be a grand new venue opening in five months, Comerica Park, as well as a roster that would now feature a baseball Goliath — Gonzalez, who had won two American League Most Valuable Player trophies with the Rangers and who in five earlier seasons hit 43, 46, 47, 42, and 45 homers as baseball’s most furious right-handed hitter.

“We took a gamble and it didn’t work out,” said Smith, then the Tigers’ general manager, speaking this week from his home in Sugarland, Texas, as he put some two-decade-old perspective on a colossal slice of baseball bartering. “We were trying to get a big-time player for the new ballpark, and get us to the postseason.

“We were trying to get an impact player, and we figured that trade was probably worth the risk. It was a calculated risk, for sure, a calculated gamble to bring in one of the best players in the game. Mr. I (Ilitch) stepped up and was willing to make the commitment. But it just didn’t work out.”

Tigers outfielders Juan Gonzalez, left, and Juan Encarnacion, right, finish up the first day of full squad workouts in Lakeland, Florida, before the 2000 season. (Photo: Duane Burleson, Associated Press)

Making pitch to Gonzalez

Gonzalez was only three weeks past his 30th birthday when Smith and Rangers GM Doug Melvin sealed a deal that for months had been in some stage of conversation. What the Tigers craved then were those gaudy numbers Gonzalez had rolled up during his years with the Rangers, which began when Gonzalez was all of 19.

Along with the 40-plus-homer years, Gonzalez had seven years of 100-plus RBIs, including seasons of 157, 144, and 140 before arriving in Detroit. He had an OPS that twice reached or topped 1.000, and four other times was .900-plus. He was 6-foot-3, played right field, and, as his Tigers manager, Phil Garner, said after not so much watching but listening to him swing a bat: “The ball makes a different sound off his bat.”

The Tigers were anything but special when the Gonzalez deal was done. They had gone 69-92 in 1999 three years after Smith had been brought aboard to help score a hat trick: Consult on the new ballpark in downtown Detroit, rebuild a farm system that was a mess, and stitch together a team that Ilitch had thought seven years into his ownership would by now be a contender.

Smith knew an owner was getting itchy. The Big Bat Theory was his answer — adding a wrecking-machine hitter for a lineup that was then populated by Bobby Higginson, Tony Clark, Dean Palmer, Damion Easley, Juan Encarnacion, Brad Ausmus, and Deivi Cruz.

What the Tigers also knew — apart from the gamble of shipping to Texas players with the potential of Kapler, Cordero, Thompson, and Cattalanotto — were those two words that arrived in Detroit alongside Gonzalez: free agency.

He had one season to go. The Tigers had a few months to convince Juan Gone, as he was known, that Detroit should be his next long-term baseball home.

With their sales pitch already polished, the Tigers opted for a diplomatic mission. They would head for Puerto Rico to meet Gonzalez on his home turf and reassure him about everything Detroit: ownership, the new ballpark, the team’s reconstruction, and how fans from one of the best baseball towns in America already were figuratively gouging out space on Comerica’s distant brick walls for a Gonzalez Hall of Fame plaque.

Garner had just been hired to manage the Tigers and joined Smith as they wrapped up a week at baseball’s Winter Meetings and headed for Puerto Rico. There they would meet John McHale, the Tigers team president and chief overseer of Comerica Park’s rise, as well as assistant GM Steve Lubratich. The visit was every bit a courtship.

Gonzalez was aboard. Initially, anyway. He had been bitter about November’s trade after spending a decade in Texas. But with the Tigers lavishing so much energy and — soon, money — in a bid to make him feel a bond Detroit already had built with him, he seemed at peace.

“I am very happy,” he said, repeatedly, during spring training and even in the early days at Comerica Park, where he hit the new site’s first-ever home run.

But the words soon began to sound scripted, reflexive, and even hollow. Gonzalez hated a ballpark that originally was designed to make hitters hate it.

Comerica was essentially 400 feet, or more than 400 feet, from left field to the 425-foot mark in center. At the flagpole in left-center field, it was 437 feet to the fence. Right-handed hitters — even those as muscular as Gonzalez — were getting murdered.

Not until 2003 would bullpens be moved and the worst of left-field’s distances be adjusted in a way that gave hitters a reasonable break on well-hit balls.

Gonzalez, by late spring, had seen enough.

“Horse(bleep) ballpark,” he fumed one day in the Tigers clubhouse.

But more than Comerica’s Tower of London fences was at work in making 2000 increasingly a nightmare for Gonzalez.

He was going through a divorce. He was also changing agents, moving from Jim Bronner and Bob Gilhooley, whose agency was being bought by SFX, to the hot new name in player representation, Scott Boras.

Still, the Tigers thought they had a deal they ideally wanted to announce during spring camp.

“We thought we were very, very close a couple of times,” Smith said, remembering the sequence of contract talks. “Our trip to Puerto Rico went well, and in January we were moving along, making pretty good strides. We got to February, pretty much ready to finalize a deal, and he was a no-show at one of our meetings, and that’s when I heard he was unhappy with his agents (pre-Boras).”

For the Tigers, any momentum was now moving in reverse.

The team got off to a miserable start: 4-14 in Detroit’s first 18 games, 9-23 in the first 32. It was cold in Detroit, the ballpark was torturing him, the team was losing — and Gonzalez was now burrowing into a certified non-Gonzalez season. He would finish 2000 with a .289 batting average, 22 home runs, 67 RBIs, and an .842 OPS. The homers and RBIs were half what he had been accustomed to rolling up during his glitzy Rangers years.

Juan-goner

By midseason, Smith was facing facts and talking trade, mostly with the Yankees who had talked about Alfonso Soriano or ex-Michigan two-sport maestro Drew Henson. But nothing in either side’s view made enough sense to trade a supposed superstar for the second time in eight months.

The Tigers hadn’t given up on Gonzalez. Nor on the season. They had a second-half rebound, with winning records in June, July, and August (18-10). They had chopped their way just above .500 and had moved within spitting distance of a wildcard playoff ticket – all before a September slide canceled dreams and left them at 79-83.

In the 15 games Gonzalez played during September, as injuries began foreshadowing tougher years to come, he batted .200, with a .648 OPS. They were a brand of numbers featured by backup shortstops.

“If he’d have just had a bad year, we’d have been in the playoffs,” said Smith, who now works for the Rangers. “But he didn’t have a bad year – he had a terrible year, based on his past production.

“A bad year for him should have been 90 RBIs, not 67.”

Gonzalez proved as much a year later after signing a one-year deal with the Indians for $10 million (Tigers’ compensation was a sandwich draft pick, No. 32 overall, spent on Southern University second baseman Michael Woods, who never made the big leagues). Gonzalez had played in only 115 games for the Tigers in 2000 because of assorted ills, but put together 140 games for the Indians in 2001, batting .325, with 35 homers, 140 RBIs and a .960 OPS. He finished fifth in American League MVP voting.

That bounce-back with the Indians earned him a slice of what the Tigers had offered: $24 million from the Rangers in 2002 and ’03. But his hamstring became real trouble and Gonzalez played in only 152 games total during those two reunited years with the Rangers. He finished with a $4 million, one-season deal with the Royals (33 games in 2004) and a last-hurrah, $600,000 farewell with the Indians in 2005, at which point he was done with baseball, at 35.

If there was any regret over donating $80 million or more to the Tigers versus tucking it into his personal bank account, Gonzalez has never spoken about it, publicly.

Silver lining?

Catcher Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez was an integral part of the Tigers' run to the World Series in 2006. (Photo: Steve Perez, Detroit News)

Smith, for his part, doesn’t second-guess the trade or a contract that, given Gonzalez’s medical future, could have been a killer for a Tigers team that was a few years from investing in free-agent prizes like Rodriguez, Ordonez, Kenny Rogers, and others.

Again, the question: Would even Ilitch, in his magnanimity, have been able to take on the $50 million and $100 million deals he later offered to Rodriguez and Ordonez had Gonzalez’s average salary of $15 million been on the books? More to the point, had Gonzalez’s injury path played out in Detroit as it did only two years later, would Ilitch have been inclined to take any chance on players such as Rodriguez and Ordonez, who only were available because of medical gambles Ilitch chose to take?

“I suppose you could say the organization dodged a bullet, but you don’t know,” Smith said, reflecting on history that 20 years later can only be guessed at. “If he (Gonzalez) stays, are things different? That next year in Cleveland he had a very good year.

“Is it possible he would have stayed healthy? Would revenues have gone up?

“Hey, the Tigers had a great run after that,” said Smith, who remained Tigers GM until April of 2002, when he and Garner were fired by Tigers front-office chief Dave Dombrowski. “They got Ordonez, and Pudge, and added pieces after that.

“You just don’t know.”

What can be known is that as much as the Tigers had gambled on Gonzalez, he gambled on himself. And, to the extent success or failure can be measured by dollars, his decision to flee Detroit cost him an ungodly fortune.

That seems to most people like money you don’t risk. Not that Juan Gonzalez, as a ballplayer anyway, was ever in his signature years to be confused with most people.

Lynn Henning is a freelance writer and former Detroit News sports reporter.