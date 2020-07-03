CLOSE

Detroit Tigers pitchers and catchers work out at Comerica Park on Friday in preparation for full-squad workouts on Monday. The Detroit News

Detroit -- The sounds of summer are back at Comerica Park -- just a little later than normal.

The Tigers returned Friday morning to Comerica Park for the first day of Summer Camp, the prelude to starting the 60-game season, which begins July 23-24.

Pitchers and catchers worked out on the field in staggered groups to ensure physical distancing and got loose for the first time since late March.

Michael Fulmer, who was cleared to do full activity after recovering from Tommy John surgery, threw pitches off the mound, and some of the young pitching prospects, including Matt Manning, got some work in as well.

"There's a desire there, not matched by too many guys in this camp, to prove he can do this again," Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said of Fulmer after Friday's workout.

First day of Tigers Summer Camp: Friday, July 3
Detroit Tigers at the first day of practice at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, July 3, 2020.
Detroit Tigers at the first day of practice at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, July 3, 2020. Max Ortiz, Detroit News
Detroit Tigers Miguel Cabrera at the first day of practice at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, July 3, 2020.
Detroit Tigers Miguel Cabrera at the first day of practice at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, July 3, 2020. Max Ortiz, Detroit News
Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Manning pitches during the first day of practice at Comerica Park in Detroit, Friday, July 3, 2020.
Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Manning pitches during the first day of practice at Comerica Park in Detroit, Friday, July 3, 2020. Max Ortiz, Detroit News
Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Manning pitches during the first day of practice at Comerica Park in Detroit, Friday, July 3, 2020.
Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Manning pitches during the first day of practice at Comerica Park in Detroit, Friday, July 3, 2020. Max Ortiz, Detroit News
Detroit Tigers pitcher Buck Farmer watches his throw at the first day of practice at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, July 3, 2020.
Detroit Tigers pitcher Buck Farmer watches his throw at the first day of practice at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, July 3, 2020. Max Ortiz, Detroit News
Detroit Tigers fans try for a sneak peek for their favorite players at the first day of practice at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, July 3, 2020.
Detroit Tigers fans try for a sneak peek for their favorite players at the first day of practice at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, July 3, 2020. Max Ortiz, Detroit News
