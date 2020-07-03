CLOSE Detroit Tigers pitchers and catchers work out at Comerica Park on Friday in preparation for full-squad workouts on Monday. The Detroit News

Detroit -- The sounds of summer are back at Comerica Park -- just a little later than normal.

The Tigers returned Friday morning to Comerica Park for the first day of Summer Camp, the prelude to starting the 60-game season, which begins July 23-24.

Buy Photo Miguel Cabrera takes batting practice on Friday at Comerica Park. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Pitchers and catchers worked out on the field in staggered groups to ensure physical distancing and got loose for the first time since late March.

Michael Fulmer, who was cleared to do full activity after recovering from Tommy John surgery, threw pitches off the mound, and some of the young pitching prospects, including Matt Manning, got some work in as well.

"There's a desire there, not matched by too many guys in this camp, to prove he can do this again," Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said of Fulmer after Friday's workout.

Come back to detroitnews.com today for full coverage from the Tigers' first workout.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter @detnewsRodBeard

More: Miguel Cabrera's bat, Michael Fulmer's arm among 10 storylines to follow in Tigers camp 2.0

More: Behind the scenes: How Juan Gonzalez might have shaped Tigers' 2006 World Series run