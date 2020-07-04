Detroit — Tigers rookie Spencer Torkelson, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, made a good first impression Saturday on the second day of Summer Camp at Comerica Park.

Torkelson, donning a No. 73 jersey, took the field and after some light stretching, got in the batting cage for the first time. In his first round, he got loose, but by the fourth and fifth rounds in the cage, he was flashing some of the power that has the Tigers envisioning him as the franchise’s power hitter of the future.

In his final round, Torkelson, who had 48 home runs in his final two seasons at Arizona State, blasted one to the wall in center field and two more into the seats in left field, approximately 10-15 rows up.

It was an encouraging power display for the top pick, who made the Tigers’ 60-man player pool, but isn’t likely to make the final 30-man main roster that is slated to begin the season July 23-24.

After hitting in the cage, Torkelson took some grounders at third base — his projected position as a pro — and had only one bobble.

