D.J. LeMahieu, a former Birmingham Brother Rice standout who now is an All-Star infielder for the New York Yankees, is among the more than two-dozen major-league players who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Yankees announced Saturday that LeMahieu tested positive before arriving in New York for pre-season workouts, and that he is asymptomatic.

Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu. (Photo: Kathy Willens, AP)

Also testing positive for the Yankees was pitcher Luis Cessa, a former Tigers prospect. Cessa has "mild" symptoms, according to the Yankees.

Major League Baseball has had 31 players test positive for COVID-19, as the league prepares to start its abbreviated 60-game season later this month. One of those players is a still-unidentified Detroit Tiger.

The health and safety of the players has been a major talking point in recent days — even as teams have begun training; the Tigers have held workouts the last two days — with Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and former Tiger David Price announcing Saturday that he won't play this season. He joins the likes of the Colorado Rockies' Ian Desmond and the Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman.

Other stars, including the biggest in the game, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, as well as San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey, have expressed concern and are considering not playing.

LeMahieu, 31, is entering his 10th major-league season, and second with the Yankees. He's a three-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove winner who also won the National League batting championship in 2016, hitting .348 for the Colorado Rockies.

