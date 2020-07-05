Day 3 of Tigers Summer Camp: Sunday, July 5
Pitcher Bryan Garcia uses bands to stretch out during Detroit Tigers training camp at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan on July 5, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Players take the field for the third day of practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Tigers second-round draft pick, catcher Dillon Dingler, makes his way onto the field for some batting practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Tigers rookie Dillon Dingler makes contact with the ball during batting practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Nick Ramirez works out in the bullpen in left field. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Jake Rogers catches a bullpen on Sunday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Gregory Soto works out in the bullpen. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Jordan Zimmermann warms up at the start of Tigers Summer Camp practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Spencer Turnbull gets in some long toss on Sunday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Grayson Greiner catches a bullpen on Sunday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Nolan Blackwood throws in the outfield. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Jordan Zimmermann takes pitchers' fielding practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Christin Stewart prepares to jump in the cage for batting practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Nolan Blackwood works out with other Tigers on pitchers' fielding practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire works with his players. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Pitcher Matthew Boyd fields a ball from the main mound at Comerica Park. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Dario Agrazal throws in the bullpen. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Pitcher Matthew Boyd works from the main mound at Comerica Park. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Ivan Nova works catches a ball in the bullpen. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Ivan Nova throws on Sunday at Comerica Park. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Ivan Nova works in the bullpen. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Pitching coach Rick Anderson talks with some of the pitchers on the mound. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Pitcher José Cisnero talks with coaches Sunday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Ivan Nova works in the bullpen. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Tigers general manager Al Avila makes his way onto the field during Detroit Tigers training camp at Comerica Park. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Pitcher Rony García works out in the bullpen. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Jose Cisnero delivers off the bullpen mound. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Pitching coach Rick Anderson talks with pitcher José Cisnero. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Catcher Eric Haase works during Tigers training camp. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Pitcher Jose Cisnero enjoys the 90-degree temperatures on Sunday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Pitcher Buck Farmer works during Tigers training camp. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit Tigers photographer Mark Cunningham gets creative during a lull in the action. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Tigers second draft pick Dillon Dingler takes some swings in the cage. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Tigers rookie catcher Dillon Dingler sends one to right field. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Tigers training camp at Comerica Park in Detroit. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Detroit — One of the staples of spring training is pitchers fielding practice, where they work on taking ground balls hit back to the mound, and run to cover base and receive the ball when a ball is hit to the first baseman.

    It’s something of a menial task, but it’s beneficial for the young pitchers to learn to play their position. It’s not necessarily something that the future Hall of Fame first basemen need to do.

    In the searing heat on the July 4 holiday, there was Miguel Cabrera, taking grounders during the drill.

    He flashed his trademark smile, helping guide pitchers through the requisite work.

    Cabrera is healthy again and with a trimmed-down frame, he’s looking to pick up where he left off during a sizzling spring training in Florida, when full-squad workouts begin Monday at Comerica Park.

    “I thought in spring training, it was rolling along pretty good and Miguel was as happy as I've seen him since I've been here because he felt great and hopefully that'll continue — because we need him,” Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said Sunday. “He's a big offensive power but (also) in the clubhouse he's really important.”

    Throughout the weekend sessions of Summer Camp, where it was mostly pitchers and catchers, Cabrera was a fixture in the batting cage and on the field, with that love of the game coursing through his veins again.

    More: 'There's a reason he's here': Ron Gardenhire likes what he sees, hears from Spencer Torkelson

    It’s important during a transition time, with many of the top prospects in the 60-player pool feeding off the confidence and optimism Cabrera exudes.

    “He’s the positive guy and he’s healthy right now and he feels wonderful, as he was in spring training,” Gardenhire said. “Any time your body allows you to kind of do the things you want to when you’ve been at his level — as high as he’s been and still is, as far as a player goes.

    “With the injuries that he had, he’s feeling great now and he’s out there taking ground balls at first base and telling me, 'I could do this — you know that.' I just love watching him being around.”

    At age 37, Cabrera’s svelte frame looks like he can handle playing first base, though the Tigers are looking to have him play more at designated hitter, to trim some of the wear-and-tear of the daily grind playing the field.

    Cabrera, one of the stalwarts of the Tigers’ trips to the World Series and brighter times, is taking on more of a role as a veteran leader with the new-look franchise that has an eye on the future with some of their top prospects on the cusp of making the roster for the upcoming 60-game season.

    What Cabrera did during spring in Lakeland and being around Summer Camp is having a positive impact, and he’s helping imprint the culture on the newer players.

    “He’s an influence to all the young players. He's not afraid to make a statement to them if he sees that they're not getting it done, or they don't have their head screwed on right,” Gardenhire said. “You need leaders like that and we've got a few of them now, with some guys we brought in that are pretty good too.”

    Father-son game 

    During the time after spring training was canceled in late March, Spencer Turnbull and a few Tigers were in Lakeland for a month, awaiting a potential restart to the season. There were some workouts, including with teammates Michael Fulmer and Daniel Norris, to try to stay sharp.

    For a time, Turnbull went back to his parents’ home in Mississippi, where he found another familiar practice partner — his father.

    “We went to Dick’s and bought him some catcher’s gear and he sat on a bucket,” Turnbull said. “We got a couple of videos of it; it was pretty funny. He’s caught me my whole life. Any time I go home in the offseason I’ll throw to him. He’s not usually in full gear, but I throw to him all the time.”

    During the downtime, for many pitchers, it was difficult to find pro catchers or anyone who could handle the speed and movement that an MLB pitcher can deliver. For Turnbull and his dad, that wasn’t an issue.

    “Normally, when I throw with him, I’m full-go. It’s usually earlier in the offseason, so I’m not throwing 95, but that’s probably pretty close,” Turnbull said. “He’s been on the receiving end of some fun pitches, for sure. He’s never said (to slow it down) one time. He’ll wear one in the shins if he has to; he just wants me to be as nasty as possible, so he’s always happy when it’s moving good.”

    Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard

