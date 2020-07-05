CLOSE

In his first workouts at Summer Camp, Spencer Torkelson had a power display, with two home runs in three pitches. The Detroit News

Detroit — With so much going on in the first few days of Summer Camp at Comerica Park, Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire hadn’t had much time to talk to No. 1 pick Spencer Torkelson, the No. 1 pick this year’s draft.

Torkelson got acquainted with Gardenhire — and Comerica Park — with a sizzling display in the batting cage, in his first workouts in Detroit on Saturday afternoon. In the midst of Torkelson’s stretching, hitting and initial work with grounders at third base, Gardenhire made his way over to talk with the rookie.

“I was asking for a loan, to see what he had,” Gardenhire joked Sunday morning. “I just talked about being calm, and there's a reason he's here, because he's a really good player. I don't want him going out trying to prove this or prove that — just go out and have fun and play.

“He did that pretty good yesterday and he handled himself very well. I just wanted to kind of reassure him that he doesn't have to kill himself trying to do things around here. We're happy to have him, excited to have him, and that type of stuff, so just take it easy, relax and enjoy the game of baseball like he has.”

Torkelson signed an $8.4 million deal, with a record signing bonus, above the slot, but there isn’t pressure for him to come in and be an immediate savior. He’ll garner attention because of his status as a top pick, but he won’t be pushed to the big club until he’s ready.

The Tigers will get a good look at Torkelson in Summer Camp, though, as they put him in the 60-man player pool, which will allow him to work with the other prospects on the taxi squad. That group will work out at Toledo after the rosters are split into 30-man groups later this month.

Torkelson’s power performance in the batting cage was augmented by his work at third base, where he handled the grounders with relative ease, though he wasn’t making throws to first base just yet.

Gardenhire liked the initial signs of what Torkelson can do at first base, though there will be some continuing work with coach Ramon Santiago to smooth out some of the rough edges.

Day 2 of Tigers Summer Camp: Saturday, July 4
Detroit Tigers player Braden Policelli (left) elbow bumps coach Ron Gardenhire at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Detroit Tigers player Braden Policelli (left) elbow bumps coach Ron Gardenhire at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Detroit Tigers Miguel Cabrera waves to staff as he enjoys the second day of Summer Camp.
Detroit Tigers Miguel Cabrera waves to staff as he enjoys the second day of Summer Camp. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Detroit Tigers pitchers Beau Burrows (left) and Matt Manning have some fun during the second day of Summer Camp.
Detroit Tigers pitchers Beau Burrows (left) and Matt Manning have some fun during the second day of Summer Camp. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Detroit Tigers Braden Policelli (right) and Cameron Maybin during warm ups on the second day of Summer Camp at Comerica Park.
Detroit Tigers Braden Policelli (right) and Cameron Maybin during warm ups on the second day of Summer Camp at Comerica Park. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Detroit Tigers Beau Burrows (center) leads players on the infield during the second day of Summer Camp at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday.
Detroit Tigers Beau Burrows (center) leads players on the infield during the second day of Summer Camp at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Detroit Tigers Spencer Torkelson works with coach Ron Gardenhire at Summer Camp at Comerica Park.
Detroit Tigers Spencer Torkelson works with coach Ron Gardenhire at Summer Camp at Comerica Park. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Detroit Tigers Miguel Cabrera has fun during the second day of Summer Camp at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Detroit Tigers Miguel Cabrera has fun during the second day of Summer Camp at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Detroit Tigers Detroit Tigers Casey Mize throws in the bullpen at Comerica Park.
Detroit Tigers Detroit Tigers Casey Mize throws in the bullpen at Comerica Park. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Detroit Tigers No. 1 pick Spencer Torkelson, right, stretches during the second day of Summer Camp.
Detroit Tigers No. 1 pick Spencer Torkelson, right, stretches during the second day of Summer Camp. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Detroit Tigers statue of Willie Horton is seen during the second day of Summer Camp at Comerica Park on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Detroit Tigers statue of Willie Horton is seen during the second day of Summer Camp at Comerica Park on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Detroit Tigers Tim Adleman stretches during the second day of Summer Camp.
Detroit Tigers Tim Adleman stretches during the second day of Summer Camp. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Detroit Tigers pitchers Beau Burrows (left) and Matt Manning have some fun during the second day of Summer Camp at Comerica Park on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Detroit Tigers pitchers Beau Burrows (left) and Matt Manning have some fun during the second day of Summer Camp at Comerica Park on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Detroit Tigers Miguel Cabrera prepares for batting practice at Comerica Park on Saturday.
Detroit Tigers Miguel Cabrera prepares for batting practice at Comerica Park on Saturday. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Detroit Tigers Casey Mize arrives at the second day of Summer Camp at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Detroit Tigers Casey Mize arrives at the second day of Summer Camp at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Members of the Detroit Tigers&#39; grounds crew prepare the infield for practice.
Members of the Detroit Tigers' grounds crew prepare the infield for practice. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Detroit Tigers&#39; Casey Mize is flanked by coaching staff wearing protective masks in the bullpen.
Detroit Tigers' Casey Mize is flanked by coaching staff wearing protective masks in the bullpen. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Detroit Tigers&#39; Kirk Gibson gives a thumbs up during the second day of Summer Camp at Comerica Park.
Detroit Tigers' Kirk Gibson gives a thumbs up during the second day of Summer Camp at Comerica Park. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Detroit Tigers players begin their workout at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Detroit Tigers players begin their workout at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Detroit Tigers&#39; JaCoby Jones tosses his bat during practice at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Detroit Tigers' JaCoby Jones tosses his bat during practice at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire (right) has some fun with coaching staff during the second day of Summer Camp.
Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire (right) has some fun with coaching staff during the second day of Summer Camp. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Detroit Tigers&#39; Cameron Maybin stretches during the second day of Summer Camp.
Detroit Tigers' Cameron Maybin stretches during the second day of Summer Camp. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire has some fun during the second day of Summer Camp.
Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire has some fun during the second day of Summer Camp. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Detroit Tigers Cameron Maybin prepares for batting practice.
Detroit Tigers Cameron Maybin prepares for batting practice. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire walks the outfield during the second day of Summer Camp.
Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire walks the outfield during the second day of Summer Camp. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
JaCoby Jones smiles after catching a fly ball with his bare hand.
JaCoby Jones smiles after catching a fly ball with his bare hand. Duane Burleson, AP
JaCoby Jones bunts during his turn in the batting cage.
JaCoby Jones bunts during his turn in the batting cage. Duane Burleson, AP
Alan Trammell, special assistant to the general manager, retrieves some balls during practice.
Alan Trammell, special assistant to the general manager, retrieves some balls during practice. Duane Burleson, AP
Casey Mize pitches in the bullpen on Saturday.
Casey Mize pitches in the bullpen on Saturday. Duane Burleson, AP
Miguel Cabrera fields a ground ball during practice Saturday.
Miguel Cabrera fields a ground ball during practice Saturday. Duane Burleson, AP
Spencer Torkelson, right, talks with fellow infielder Frank Schwindel.
Spencer Torkelson, right, talks with fellow infielder Frank Schwindel. Duane Burleson, AP
Spencer Torkelson fields a grounder during camp practice Saturday.
Spencer Torkelson fields a grounder during camp practice Saturday. Duane Burleson, AP
Spencer Torkelson backhands a grounder.
Spencer Torkelson backhands a grounder. Duane Burleson, AP
Beau Burrows fields a ball off the mound.
Beau Burrows fields a ball off the mound. Duane Burleson, AP
Cameron Maybin closes in on a ball in center field.
Cameron Maybin closes in on a ball in center field. Duane Burleson, AP
With general manager Al Avila watching, Spencer Torkelson hits in the batting cage Saturday.
With general manager Al Avila watching, Spencer Torkelson hits in the batting cage Saturday. Duane Burleson, AP
    “(Torkelson) is going to get plenty of work there (third base)," Gardenhire said. "We saw him yesterday and there’s going to be technique stuff that (Santiago) is going to be able to help him with, like he does all of our infielders, but (Torkelson) looked fine. I don't think he was too worried about it. I think he's just going to roll right along.

    “He's got a great swing — we all saw that and putting the ball out there a long, long way, so he'll be fine at third base. It's just going to be a process. He's been playing first but he has done a little third and we'll just run him through the gamut here and, hopefully, he'll figure it out. But he's a pretty good player, pretty good athlete, got a good head on his shoulders, so that'll help.”

    Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard

