Detroit — With so much going on in the first few days of Summer Camp at Comerica Park, Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire hadn’t had much time to talk to No. 1 pick Spencer Torkelson, the No. 1 pick this year’s draft.

Torkelson got acquainted with Gardenhire — and Comerica Park — with a sizzling display in the batting cage, in his first workouts in Detroit on Saturday afternoon. In the midst of Torkelson’s stretching, hitting and initial work with grounders at third base, Gardenhire made his way over to talk with the rookie.

Spencer Torkelson fields a ground ball during practice on Saturday at Comerica Park. (Photo: Duane Burleson, AP)

“I was asking for a loan, to see what he had,” Gardenhire joked Sunday morning. “I just talked about being calm, and there's a reason he's here, because he's a really good player. I don't want him going out trying to prove this or prove that — just go out and have fun and play.

“He did that pretty good yesterday and he handled himself very well. I just wanted to kind of reassure him that he doesn't have to kill himself trying to do things around here. We're happy to have him, excited to have him, and that type of stuff, so just take it easy, relax and enjoy the game of baseball like he has.”

Torkelson signed an $8.4 million deal, with a record signing bonus, above the slot, but there isn’t pressure for him to come in and be an immediate savior. He’ll garner attention because of his status as a top pick, but he won’t be pushed to the big club until he’s ready.

The Tigers will get a good look at Torkelson in Summer Camp, though, as they put him in the 60-man player pool, which will allow him to work with the other prospects on the taxi squad. That group will work out at Toledo after the rosters are split into 30-man groups later this month.

Torkelson’s power performance in the batting cage was augmented by his work at third base, where he handled the grounders with relative ease, though he wasn’t making throws to first base just yet.

Gardenhire liked the initial signs of what Torkelson can do at first base, though there will be some continuing work with coach Ramon Santiago to smooth out some of the rough edges.

“(Torkelson) is going to get plenty of work there (third base)," Gardenhire said. "We saw him yesterday and there’s going to be technique stuff that (Santiago) is going to be able to help him with, like he does all of our infielders, but (Torkelson) looked fine. I don't think he was too worried about it. I think he's just going to roll right along.

“He's got a great swing — we all saw that and putting the ball out there a long, long way, so he'll be fine at third base. It's just going to be a process. He's been playing first but he has done a little third and we'll just run him through the gamut here and, hopefully, he'll figure it out. But he's a pretty good player, pretty good athlete, got a good head on his shoulders, so that'll help.”

