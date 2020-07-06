Christin Stewart and the Detroit Tigers learned their 2020 schedule on Monday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Major League Baseball unveiled its 2020 schedule on Monday and the Detroit Tigers will open with a Friday night game in Cincinnati.

The Tigers have back-to-back exhibition games July 21-22 in Cincinnati before opening their season Friday, July 24 at the Reds' stadium, the Great American Ball Park. First pitch is at 6:10 p.m.

The Tigers' home opener is Monday, July 27 against the Kansas City Royals, kicking off a nine-game homestand that also includes Cincinnati and St. Louis.

The Tigers' schedule includes teams from just the American League and National League Central divisions.

All games will be on Fox Sports Detroit and 97.1-FM.

Tigers 2020 schedule

JULY

July 21: at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. (exhibition)

July 22: at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m. (exhibition)

July 24: at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m. (regular-season opener)

July 25 at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.

July 26 at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

July 27 vs. Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

July 28 vs. Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

July 29 vs. Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

July 30 vs. Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

July 31 vs. Cincinnati,7:10 p.m.

AUGUST

Aug. 1 vs. Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Aug. 2 vs. Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Aug. 3 vs. St. Louis, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. St. Louis, 1:10 p.m.

Aug. 5 at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Aug. 6 at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Aug. 7 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Aug. 8 at PIttsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Aug. 9 at Pittburgh,1:35 p.m.

Aug. 10 vs. Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 11 vs. Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 12 vs. Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Aug. 14 vs. Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 15 vs. Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Aug. 16 vs. Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Aug. 17 at Chicago White Sox, 8:07 p.m.

Aug. 18 at Chicago White Sox, 8:07 p.m.

Aug. 19 at Chicago White Sox, 8:07 p.m.

Aug. 20 at Chicago White Sox, 2:07 p.m.

Aug. 21 at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 22 at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 23 at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Aug. 24 vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 25 vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 27 vs. Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 28 vs. Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 29 vs. Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 1 at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Sept. 2 at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Sept. 5 at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Sept. 7 at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 9 vs. Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 11 at Chicago White Sox, 8:07 p.m.

Sept. 12 at Chicago White Sox, 7:07 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Chicago White Sox, 2:07 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 17 vs. Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 19 vs. Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Sept. 22 at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Sept. 23 at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Sept. 24 at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sept. 26 at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m.