Detroit — Tigers general manager Al Avila confirmed on Wednesday that the club has had individuals test positive for COVID-19, though he reiterated the organization’s policy not to release their names to the public.

“We’ve had individuals that tested positive for COVID-19 and who were isolated, retested and passed the protocols to permit them to resume baseball activities,” he said in a statement. “Those individuals that are currently positive are being closely monitored by our medical staff and we hope to have them on the field soon.

“Pursuant to federal law and the MLB/MLBPA Basic Agreement, our club will refrain from identifying players who are unable to participate in workouts due to non-work related injuries.”

The Tigers played their first intrasquad game on Wednesday at Comerica Park. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Through the first five days of workouts, pitchers Daniel Norris, Alex Faedo and Tarik Skubal have not participated. In addition, position players Victor Reyes, Daz Cameron and Isaac Paredes have also not participated.

Infield prospect Sergio Alcantara was not on the participation list for the first intrasquad game on Wednesday, but he was on the field taking batting practice earlier in the morning.

"The health and safety of Detroit Tigers personnel is our top priority," Avila said. "Our players, coaching staff and the front office are being closely monitored by our medical staff to insure Major League Baseball's return-to-play health protocols are being followed."

chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @cmccosky