Day 6 of Tigers Summer Camp: Wednesday, July 8
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera runs during a base running drill at Comerica Park during the sixth day of summer camp on Wednesday. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Non-roster invitee Riley Greene hits during batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Non-roster invitee Riley Greene during batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Non-roster invitee Spencer Torkleson during batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Non-roster invitee Spencer Torkleson hits during batting practice.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers hitting coach Joe Vavra, right, talks with non-roster invitee Dillon Dingler during batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Non-roster invitee Dillon Dingler during batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Non-roster invitee Dillon Dingler during batting practice.   Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Spencer Torkleson fields a ground ball from his knees while being coached by Alan Trammell, out of view. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Spencer Torkleson fields a ground ball from his knees while being coached by Alan Trammell, right.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Spencer Torkelson makes a throw to first while being coached by Alan Trammell, who is out of view. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Spencer Torkleson fields a ground ball while being coached by Alan Trammell, out of view.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Spencer Torkleson fields a ground ball while being coached by Alan Trammell, who is out of view.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Spencer Torkleson, left, with Alan Trammell after Trammell gave him some infield instruction. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works on the mound during an intrasquad game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works on the mound. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Non-roster invitee Derek Hill lays out to try and catch a fly ball off the bat of Jeimer Candelario. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Non-roster invitee Derek Hill lays out to try and catch a fly ball off the bat of Jeimer Candelario. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Non-roster invitee Derek Hill lays out to try and catch a fly ball off the bat of Jeimer Candelario. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Non-roster invitee Derek Hill lays out to try and catch a fly ball off the bat of Jeimer Candelario. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Non-roster invitee Derek Hill holds up the ball after laying out to try and catch a fly ball off the bat of Jeimer Candelario. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher John Schreiber works on the mound. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher John Schreiber works on the mound. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher John Schreiber works on the mound. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Non-roster invitee Derek Hill reacts and smiles after a replay is shown of the catch he made on a fly ball earlier during an intrasquad game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario reacts after a replay of his fly ball that was called an out during an intrasquad game. He caught the ball. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Non-roster pitcher Nick Ramirez works on the mound. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Non-roster invitee Riley Greene swings at a pitch during an intrasquad game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Some of the Tigers players prepare to exit the dugout after the intrasquad game is called after lightning is spotted with rain on the way. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Detroit — Tigers general manager Al Avila confirmed on Wednesday that the club has had individuals test positive for COVID-19, though he reiterated the organization’s policy not to release their names to the public.

    “We’ve had individuals that tested positive for COVID-19 and who were isolated, retested and passed the protocols to permit them to resume baseball activities,” he said in a statement. “Those individuals that are currently positive are being closely monitored by our medical staff and we hope to have them on the field soon.

    “Pursuant to federal law and the MLB/MLBPA Basic Agreement, our club will refrain from identifying players who are unable to participate in workouts due to non-work related injuries.”

    Through the first five days of workouts, pitchers Daniel Norris, Alex Faedo and Tarik Skubal have not participated. In addition, position players Victor Reyes, Daz Cameron and Isaac Paredes have also not participated.

    Infield prospect Sergio Alcantara was not on the participation list for the first intrasquad game on Wednesday, but he was on the field taking batting practice earlier in the morning.

    "The health and safety of Detroit Tigers personnel is our top priority," Avila said. "Our players, coaching staff and the front office are being closely monitored by our medical staff to insure Major League Baseball's return-to-play health protocols are being followed."

    chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @cmccosky

