Day 6 of Tigers Summer Camp: Wednesday, July 8
Non-roster invitee Derek Hill lays out to try and catch a fly ball off the bat of Jeimer Candelario during an intrasquad scrimmage at Comerica Park on Wednesday.
Fullscreen
Fullscreen
Fullscreen
Fullscreen
Non-roster invitee Derek Hill holds up the ball after laying out to try and catch a fly ball off the bat of Jeimer Candelario.
Non-roster invitee Derek Hill holds up the ball after laying out to try and catch a fly ball off the bat of Jeimer Candelario. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers&#39; Miguel Cabrera runs during a base running drill during the sixth day of summer camp.
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera runs during a base running drill during the sixth day of summer camp. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Non-roster invitee Riley Greene hits during batting practice.
Non-roster invitee Riley Greene hits during batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Non-roster invitee Riley Greene during batting practice.
Non-roster invitee Riley Greene during batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Non-roster invitee Spencer Torkleson during batting practice.
Non-roster invitee Spencer Torkleson during batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Non-roster invitee Spencer Torkleson hits during batting practice.&nbsp;
Non-roster invitee Spencer Torkleson hits during batting practice.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers hitting coach Joe Vavra, right, talks with non-roster invitee Dillon Dingler during batting practice.
Tigers hitting coach Joe Vavra, right, talks with non-roster invitee Dillon Dingler during batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Non-roster invitee Dillon Dingler during batting practice.
Non-roster invitee Dillon Dingler during batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Non-roster invitee Dillon Dingler during batting practice.<br /> &nbsp;
Non-roster invitee Dillon Dingler during batting practice.   Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spencer Torkleson fields a ground ball from his knees while being coached by Alan Trammell, out of view.
Spencer Torkleson fields a ground ball from his knees while being coached by Alan Trammell, out of view. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spencer Torkleson fields a ground ball from his knees while being coached by Alan Trammell, right.&nbsp;
Spencer Torkleson fields a ground ball from his knees while being coached by Alan Trammell, right.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spencer Torkleson fields a ground ball while being coached by Alan Trammell, out of view.&nbsp;
Spencer Torkleson fields a ground ball while being coached by Alan Trammell, out of view.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spencer Torkleson fields a ground ball while being coached by Alan Trammell, who is out of view.&nbsp;
Spencer Torkleson fields a ground ball while being coached by Alan Trammell, who is out of view.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spencer Torkleson, left, with Alan Trammell after Trammell gave him some infield instruction.
Spencer Torkleson, left, with Alan Trammell after Trammell gave him some infield instruction. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works on the mound during an intrasquad game.
Fullscreen
Fullscreen
Non-roster invitee Derek Hill reacts and smiles after a replay is shown of the catch he made on a fly ball earlier during an intrasquad game.
Non-roster invitee Derek Hill reacts and smiles after a replay is shown of the catch he made on a fly ball earlier during an intrasquad game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario reacts after a replay of his fly ball that was called an out during an intrasquad game. He caught the ball.
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario reacts after a replay of his fly ball that was called an out during an intrasquad game. He caught the ball. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Non-roster pitcher Nick Ramirez works on the mound.
Non-roster pitcher Nick Ramirez works on the mound. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Non-roster invitee Riley Greene swings at a pitch during an intrasquad game.
Non-roster invitee Riley Greene swings at a pitch during an intrasquad game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario turns a double play while Cameron Maybin slides into second base during an intrasquad game.&nbsp;
Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario turns a double play while Cameron Maybin slides into second base during an intrasquad game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera loosens up on deck between innings during an intrasquad game.
Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera loosens up on deck between innings during an intrasquad game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Rony Garcia works on the mound during an intrasquad game.&nbsp;
Fullscreen
Fullscreen
Fullscreen
Tigers&#39; JaCoby Jones rounds the bases on his solo home run during an intrasquad game.
Tigers' JaCoby Jones rounds the bases on his solo home run during an intrasquad game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers players on the field during an intrasquad game at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 8, 2020.
Tigers players on the field during an intrasquad game at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 8, 2020. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Tyler Alexander works on the mound during an intrasquad game.&nbsp;
Tigers pitcher Tyler Alexander works on the mound during an intrasquad game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers&#39; Cameron Maybin doubles during an intrasquad game.&nbsp;
Tigers' Cameron Maybin doubles during an intrasquad game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers&#39; Travis Demeritte bats during an intrasquad game.&nbsp;
Tigers' Travis Demeritte bats during an intrasquad game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Non-roster invitee Frank Schwindel flies out during an intrasquad game.&nbsp;
Non-roster invitee Frank Schwindel flies out during an intrasquad game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Jose Cisnero works on the mound during an intrasquad game.
Fullscreen
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Tyler Alexander works on the mound during an intrasquad game.
Tigers pitcher Tyler Alexander works on the mound during an intrasquad game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers center fielder Travis Demeritte catches a fly ball during an intrasquad game.
Tigers center fielder Travis Demeritte catches a fly ball during an intrasquad game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario preprares to throw to first during an intrasquad game.&nbsp;
Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario preprares to throw to first during an intrasquad game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher John Schreiber works on the mound.
Fullscreen
Fullscreen
Fullscreen
First base coach Dave Clark reminds the players in the dugout that a player cannot bring his teammates glove out to him on the field at the end of an inning, as players often do when a man is left on base and is heading to the outfield, for example.
First base coach Dave Clark reminds the players in the dugout that a player cannot bring his teammates glove out to him on the field at the end of an inning, as players often do when a man is left on base and is heading to the outfield, for example. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Some of the Tigers players prepare to exit the dugout after the intrasquad game is called after lightning is spotted with rain on the way.
Some of the Tigers players prepare to exit the dugout after the intrasquad game is called after lightning is spotted with rain on the way. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Fox Sports Detroit broadcasters Kirk Gibson and Matt Shepard, right, work at the ballpark during an intrasquad game.
Fox Sports Detroit broadcasters Kirk Gibson and Matt Shepard, right, work at the ballpark during an intrasquad game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Detroit – Tigers left-hander Daniel Norris wanted to dictate the narrative on this one.

    The Tigers’ placed him on the 10-day injured list Wednesday night, without designating an injury. Which, in this day and age, means he tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

    “I don’t care if you say I’ve got COVID,” Norris said in a text Thursday. “People thinking I’m hurt again is tough to swallow since it’s been the story of my career. I am healthy and ready to rock as soon as I get some good news.”

    Norris battled injuries in 2017 and 2018, most significantly groin surgery in 2018. But he stayed healthy and in the rotation for 29 starts last season. He is expected to be in the starting rotation this season, but he may have to win that spot back depending how long he stays out.

    Tigers general manager Al Avila announced Wednesday that there have been players who tested positive, but no names were released.

    “We’ve had individuals that tested positive for COVID-19 and who were isolated, retested and passed the protocols to permit them to resume baseball activities,” Avila said. “Those individuals that are currently positive are being closely monitored by our medical staff and we hope to have them on the field soon.

    “Pursuant to federal law and the MLB/MLBPA Basic Agreement, our club will refrain from identifying players who are unable to participate in workouts due to non-work related injuries.”

    Besides Norris, Alex Faedo, Tarik Skubal, Victor Reyes, Daz Cameron and Isaac Paredes have also not participated in Summer Camp, which began Friday. Reyes was back in uniform on Thursday. Infield prospect Sergio Alcantara has not been on the scrimmage roster Wednesday or Thursday, though he did take batting practice on Wednesday.

