Detroit – Tigers left-hander Daniel Norris wanted to dictate the narrative on this one.

The Tigers’ placed him on the 10-day injured list Wednesday night, without designating an injury. Which, in this day and age, means he tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Daniel Norris (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

“I don’t care if you say I’ve got COVID,” Norris said in a text Thursday. “People thinking I’m hurt again is tough to swallow since it’s been the story of my career. I am healthy and ready to rock as soon as I get some good news.”

Norris battled injuries in 2017 and 2018, most significantly groin surgery in 2018. But he stayed healthy and in the rotation for 29 starts last season. He is expected to be in the starting rotation this season, but he may have to win that spot back depending how long he stays out.

Tigers general manager Al Avila announced Wednesday that there have been players who tested positive, but no names were released.

“We’ve had individuals that tested positive for COVID-19 and who were isolated, retested and passed the protocols to permit them to resume baseball activities,” Avila said. “Those individuals that are currently positive are being closely monitored by our medical staff and we hope to have them on the field soon.

“Pursuant to federal law and the MLB/MLBPA Basic Agreement, our club will refrain from identifying players who are unable to participate in workouts due to non-work related injuries.”

Besides Norris, Alex Faedo, Tarik Skubal, Victor Reyes, Daz Cameron and Isaac Paredes have also not participated in Summer Camp, which began Friday. Reyes was back in uniform on Thursday. Infield prospect Sergio Alcantara has not been on the scrimmage roster Wednesday or Thursday, though he did take batting practice on Wednesday.

