Major League Baseball has yet to start its 2020 season, but that's not keeping it from getting a jump on 2021.
The Detroit Tigers released their 2021 schedule on Thursday, which includes Opening Day on April 1 at Comerica Park against the Cleveland Indians, kicking off a six-game home stand.
The Tigers have back-to-back three-game series at Comerica to open the season, against the Indians and Minnesota Twins, respectively.
Their first road series begins April 9 at Cleveland. The Tigers close the regular season Oct. 1-3 with a three-game series at the Chicago White Sox.
The home schedule includes interleague series against the following teams from the National League Central: The Pittsburgh Pirates (April 20-22), Chicago Cubs (May 14-16), St. Louis Cardinals (June 22-23), and Milwaukee Brewers (Sept. 14-15).
The schedule includes seven straight games against the Twins, sandwiched around the All-Star break: A four-game series in Minnesota from July 8-11, and a three-game series at Comerica from July 16-18.
Here's a look at the Tigers' 2021 schedule. Times have not been announced. Dates are subject to change.
April 2021
April 1 vs. Cleveland
April 3 vs. Cleveland
April 4 vs. Cleveland
April 5 vs. Minnesota
April 6 vs. Minnesota
April 7 vs. Minnesota
April 9 at Cleveland
April 10 at Cleveland
April 11 at Cleveland
April 12 at Houston
April 13 at Houston
April 14 at Houston
April 15 at Oakland
April 16 at Oakland
April 17 at Oakland
April 18 at Oakland
April 20 vs. Pittsburgh
April 21 vs. Pittsburgh
April 22 vs. Pittsburgh
April 23 vs. Kansas City
April 24 vs. Kansas City
April 25 vs. Kansas City
April 26 vs. Kansas City
April 27 at Chicago White Sox
April 28 at Chicago White Sox
April 29 at Chicago White Sox
April 30 at New York Yankees
May 2021
May 1 at New York Yankees
May 2 at New York Yankees
May 4 at Boston
May 5 at Boston
May 6 at Boston
May 7 vs. Minnesota
May 8 vs. Minnesota
May 9 vs. Minnesota
May 11 vs. Kansas City
May 12 vs. Kansas City
May 13 vs. Kansas City
May 14 vs. Chicago Cubs
May 15 vs. Chicago Cubs
May 16 vs. Chicago Cubs
May 17 at Seattle
May 18 at Seattle
May 19 at Seattle
May 21 at Kansas City
May 22 at Kansas City
May 23 at Kansas City
May 24 vs. Cleveland
May 25 vs. Cleveland
May 26 vs. Cleveland
May 27 vs. Cleveland
May 28 vs. New York Yankees
May 29 vs. New York Yankees
May 30 vs. New York Yankees
May 31 at Milwaukee
June 2021
June 1 at Milwaukee
June 3 at Chicago White Sox
June 4 at Chicago White Sox
June 5 at Chicago White Sox
June 6 at Chicago White Sox
June 8 vs. Seattle
June 9 vs. Seattle
June 10 vs. Seattle
June 11 vs. Chicago White Sox
June 12 vs. Chicago White Sox
June 13 vs. Chicago White Sox
June 14 at Kansas City
June 15 at Kansas City
June 16 at Kansas City
June 17 at Los Angeles Angels
June 18 at Los Angeles Angels
June 19 at Los Angeles Angels
June 20 at Los Angeles Angels
June 22 vs. St. Louis
June 23 vs. St. Louis
June 24 vs. Houston
June 25 vs. Houston
June 26 vs. Houston
June 27 vs. Houston
June 28 at Cleveland
June 29 at Cleveland
June 30 at Cleveland
July 2021
July 2 vs. Chicago White Sox
July 3 vs. Chicago White Sox
July 4 vs. Chicago White Sox
July 5 at Texas
July 6 at Texas
July 7 at Texas
July 8 at Minnesota
July 9 at Minnesota
July 10 at Minnesota
July 11 at Minnesota
July 16 vs. Minnesota
July 17 vs. Minnesota
July 18 vs. Minnesota
July 19 vs. Texas
July 20 vs. Texas
July 21 vs. Texas
July 22 vs. Texas
July 23 at Kansas City
July 24 at Kansas City
July 25 at Kansas City
July 26 at Minnesota
July 27 at Minnesota
July 28 at Minnesota
July 29 vs. Baltimore
July 30 vs. Baltimore
July 31 vs. Baltimore
August 2021
Aug. 1 vs. Baltimore
Aug. 3 vs. Boston
Aug. 4 vs. Boston
Aug. 5 vs. Boston
Aug. 6 at Cleveland
Aug. 7 at Cleveland
Aug. 8 at Cleveland
Aug. 10 at Baltimore
Aug. 11 at Baltimore
Aug. 12 at Baltimore
Aug. 13 vs. Cleveland
Aug. 14 vs. Cleveland
Aug. 15 vs. Cleveland
Aug. 17 vs. Los Angeles Angels
Aug. 18 vs. Los Angeles Angels
Aug. 19 vs. Los Angeles Angels
Aug. 20 at Toronto
Aug. 21 at Toronto
Aug. 22 at Toronto
Aug. 24 at St. Louis
Aug. 25 at St. Louis
Aug. 27 vs. Toronto
Aug. 28 vs. Toronto
Aug. 29 vs. Toronto
Aug. 31 vs. Oakland
September 2021
Sept. 1 vs. Oakland
Sept. 2 vs. Oakland
Sept. 3 at Cincinnati
Sept. 4 at Cincinnati
Sept. 5 at Cincinnati
Sept. 6 at Pittsburgh
Sept. 7 at Pittsburgh
Sept. 8 at Pittsburgh
Sept. 10 vs. Tampa Bay
Sept. 11 vs. Tampa Bay
Sept. 12 vs. Tampa Bay
Sept. 14 vs. Milwaukee
Sept. 15 vs. Milwaukee
Sept. 16 at Tampa Bay
Sept. 17 at Tampa Bay
Sept. 18 at Tampa Bay
Sept. 19 at Tampa Bay
Sept. 20 vs. Chicago White Sox
Sept. 21 vs. Chicago White Sox
Sept. 22 vs. Chicago White Sox
Sept. 24 vs. Kansas City
Sept. 25 vs. Kansas City
Sept. 26 vs. Kansas City
Sept. 28 at Minnesota
Sept. 29 at Minnesota
Sept. 30 at Minnesota
October 2021
Oct. 1 at Chicago White Sox
Oct. 2 at Chicago White Sox
Oct. 3 at Chicago White Sox
