Major League Baseball has yet to start its 2020 season, but that's not keeping it from getting a jump on 2021.

The Detroit Tigers released their 2021 schedule on Thursday, which includes Opening Day on April 1 at Comerica Park against the Cleveland Indians, kicking off a six-game home stand.

The Tigers will open their 2021 season at home against the Cleveland Indians. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

The Tigers have back-to-back three-game series at Comerica to open the season, against the Indians and Minnesota Twins, respectively.

Their first road series begins April 9 at Cleveland. The Tigers close the regular season Oct. 1-3 with a three-game series at the Chicago White Sox.

The home schedule includes interleague series against the following teams from the National League Central: The Pittsburgh Pirates (April 20-22), Chicago Cubs (May 14-16), St. Louis Cardinals (June 22-23), and Milwaukee Brewers (Sept. 14-15).

The schedule includes seven straight games against the Twins, sandwiched around the All-Star break: A four-game series in Minnesota from July 8-11, and a three-game series at Comerica from July 16-18.

Here's a look at the Tigers' 2021 schedule. Times have not been announced. Dates are subject to change.

April 2021

April 1 vs. Cleveland

April 3 vs. Cleveland

April 4 vs. Cleveland

April 5 vs. Minnesota

April 6 vs. Minnesota

April 7 vs. Minnesota

April 9 at Cleveland

April 10 at Cleveland

April 11 at Cleveland

April 12 at Houston

April 13 at Houston

April 14 at Houston

April 15 at Oakland

April 16 at Oakland

April 17 at Oakland

April 18 at Oakland

April 20 vs. Pittsburgh

April 21 vs. Pittsburgh

April 22 vs. Pittsburgh

April 23 vs. Kansas City

April 24 vs. Kansas City

April 25 vs. Kansas City

April 26 vs. Kansas City

April 27 at Chicago White Sox

April 28 at Chicago White Sox

April 29 at Chicago White Sox

April 30 at New York Yankees

May 2021

May 1 at New York Yankees

May 2 at New York Yankees

May 4 at Boston

May 5 at Boston

May 6 at Boston

May 7 vs. Minnesota

May 8 vs. Minnesota

May 9 vs. Minnesota

May 11 vs. Kansas City

May 12 vs. Kansas City

May 13 vs. Kansas City

May 14 vs. Chicago Cubs

May 15 vs. Chicago Cubs

May 16 vs. Chicago Cubs

May 17 at Seattle

May 18 at Seattle

May 19 at Seattle

May 21 at Kansas City

May 22 at Kansas City

May 23 at Kansas City

May 24 vs. Cleveland

May 25 vs. Cleveland

May 26 vs. Cleveland

May 27 vs. Cleveland

May 28 vs. New York Yankees

May 29 vs. New York Yankees

May 30 vs. New York Yankees

May 31 at Milwaukee

June 2021

June 1 at Milwaukee

June 3 at Chicago White Sox

June 4 at Chicago White Sox

June 5 at Chicago White Sox

June 6 at Chicago White Sox

June 8 vs. Seattle

June 9 vs. Seattle

June 10 vs. Seattle

June 11 vs. Chicago White Sox

June 12 vs. Chicago White Sox

June 13 vs. Chicago White Sox

June 14 at Kansas City

June 15 at Kansas City

June 16 at Kansas City

June 17 at Los Angeles Angels

June 18 at Los Angeles Angels

June 19 at Los Angeles Angels

June 20 at Los Angeles Angels

June 22 vs. St. Louis

June 23 vs. St. Louis

June 24 vs. Houston

June 25 vs. Houston

June 26 vs. Houston

June 27 vs. Houston

June 28 at Cleveland

June 29 at Cleveland

June 30 at Cleveland

July 2021

July 2 vs. Chicago White Sox

July 3 vs. Chicago White Sox

July 4 vs. Chicago White Sox

July 5 at Texas

July 6 at Texas

July 7 at Texas

July 8 at Minnesota

July 9 at Minnesota

July 10 at Minnesota

July 11 at Minnesota

July 16 vs. Minnesota

July 17 vs. Minnesota

July 18 vs. Minnesota

July 19 vs. Texas

July 20 vs. Texas

July 21 vs. Texas

July 22 vs. Texas

July 23 at Kansas City

July 24 at Kansas City

July 25 at Kansas City

July 26 at Minnesota

July 27 at Minnesota

July 28 at Minnesota

July 29 vs. Baltimore

July 30 vs. Baltimore

July 31 vs. Baltimore

August 2021

Aug. 1 vs. Baltimore

Aug. 3 vs. Boston

Aug. 4 vs. Boston

Aug. 5 vs. Boston

Aug. 6 at Cleveland

Aug. 7 at Cleveland

Aug. 8 at Cleveland

Aug. 10 at Baltimore

Aug. 11 at Baltimore

Aug. 12 at Baltimore

Aug. 13 vs. Cleveland

Aug. 14 vs. Cleveland

Aug. 15 vs. Cleveland

Aug. 17 vs. Los Angeles Angels

Aug. 18 vs. Los Angeles Angels

Aug. 19 vs. Los Angeles Angels

Aug. 20 at Toronto

Aug. 21 at Toronto

Aug. 22 at Toronto

Aug. 24 at St. Louis

Aug. 25 at St. Louis

Aug. 27 vs. Toronto

Aug. 28 vs. Toronto

Aug. 29 vs. Toronto

Aug. 31 vs. Oakland

September 2021

Sept. 1 vs. Oakland

Sept. 2 vs. Oakland

Sept. 3 at Cincinnati

Sept. 4 at Cincinnati

Sept. 5 at Cincinnati

Sept. 6 at Pittsburgh

Sept. 7 at Pittsburgh

Sept. 8 at Pittsburgh

Sept. 10 vs. Tampa Bay

Sept. 11 vs. Tampa Bay

Sept. 12 vs. Tampa Bay

Sept. 14 vs. Milwaukee

Sept. 15 vs. Milwaukee

Sept. 16 at Tampa Bay

Sept. 17 at Tampa Bay

Sept. 18 at Tampa Bay

Sept. 19 at Tampa Bay

Sept. 20 vs. Chicago White Sox

Sept. 21 vs. Chicago White Sox

Sept. 22 vs. Chicago White Sox

Sept. 24 vs. Kansas City

Sept. 25 vs. Kansas City

Sept. 26 vs. Kansas City

Sept. 28 at Minnesota

Sept. 29 at Minnesota

Sept. 30 at Minnesota

October 2021

Oct. 1 at Chicago White Sox

Oct. 2 at Chicago White Sox

Oct. 3 at Chicago White Sox