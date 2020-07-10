Day 7 of Tigers Summer Camp: Thursday, July 9
From left, Alan Trammell, Tigers top draft pick Spencer Torkelson and third-base coach Ramon Santiago talk after Torkelson worked with them on infield drills before an intrasquad game Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Comerica Park. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitching prospect Casey Mize walks in from the bullpen before an intrasquad game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers outfielder JaCoby Jones prepares to bat. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd works from the mound. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd winds up on the mound. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario makes a throw. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Casey Mize works on the mound Thursday. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd follows through from the mound. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd works on the mound. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Casey Mize works on the mound. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Non-roster invitee Jorge Bonifacio hits a foul ball. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers first baseman C.J. Cron catches a pop-up in foul territory. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Non-roster invitee Shao-Ching Chiang works on the mound. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Buck Farmer works on the mound. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop appears to pretend to toss a ball to non-existent fans and then give a thumbs up during an intrasquad game. Detroit Tigers Summer Camp work out at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 9, 2020. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
The Tigers' Austin Romine grounds into a force out during an intrasquad game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
The Tigers' Christin Stewart heads for home on his home run during an intrasquad game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher David McKay works on the mound during an intrasquad game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Kyle Funkhouser works on the mound during an intrasquad game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera singles during an intrasquad game Thursday. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers catcher Jake Rogers gets the ball to pitcher Beau Burrows, right, during an intrasquad game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Beau Burrows works on the mound during an intrasquad game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Beau Burrows works on the mound during an intrasquad game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Non-roster invitee Riley Greene warms up to bat during an intrasquad game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Graphics on the scoreboard for the intrasquad game. Detroit Tigers Summer Camp work out at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 9, 2020. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Non-roster invitee Nolan Blackwood works on the mound during an intrasquad game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Non-roster invitee Spencer Torkelson stands in for his at-bat while catcher Eric Haase throws the ball back to the pitcher during an intrasquad game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
The Tigers' Jake Rogers hits a solo home run during an intrasquad game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Non-roster invitee Riley Greene watches his pop-up during an intrasquad game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
From left, non-roster invitees Derek Hill and Riley Greene in the dugout during an intrasquad game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
The Tigers' JaCoby Jones bats while non-roster pitcher Shao-Ching Chiang works on the mound during an intrasquad game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
The Tigers' Cameron Maybin does a non-touching fist bump with JaCoby Jones, right, after Jones scores during an intrasquad game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
David Chadd, Tigers vice president and assistant general manager, watches during an intrasquad game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Detroit – Facing right-hander Zack Godley is uncomfortable enough in a normal environment with normal ballpark noise and ambiance. He never quite gives you the sense that he knows where his pitches are going.

    “Wildly effective,” is how he put it Friday after he struck out two in a pair of scoreless innings in the Tigers’ intrasquad game.

    But put him in a silent stadium and hitting against him takes on another level of distraction. The thing is, Godley grunts and snorts and groans on every pitch, and in a cavernous stadium with no competing noise, it can get a little hairy.

    Poor Jonathan Schoop was flummoxed in his at-bat in the fifth inning.

    Godley grunted and threw a breaking ball that bounced 10 feet in front of the plate. He grunted louder and threw a fastball that Schoop fouled off. Finally, on the sixth pitch of the at-bat, he released maybe his loudest grunt of the at-bat ahead of probably his slowest off-speed pitch.

    Schoop, reacting to the intensity of the groan, swung way too early.

    “He’s always done that,” said manager Ron Gardenhire, who was the bench coach in Arizona in 2017 when Godley posted the best season of his career. “He grunts, he groans and misses just enough to make people uncomfortable.”

    More: Tarik Skubal, Alex Faedo, Isaac Paredes among Tigers put on injured list

    Godley, whom the Tigers signed as a non-roster invitee in February, says his grunting is organic and not any kind of purposeful deception.

    “I’m not Zack Greinke,” said Godley of his former teammate in Arizona and perhaps the most famous grunter in baseball. “I can’t do that. He has it down to an art. Honestly, he’ll grunt when he pitches but he’ll also yell when he messes up – like before the ball even gets to the plate.

    “For me, it’s just trying to release air and put everything I can on the ball.”

    Command issues derailed his career in Arizona (he led the National League in hit batsmen and wild pitches in 2018). But with Daniel Norris on the injured list for an unknown length of time, Godley is among three or four pitchers who could sneak a rotation spot.

    “The year I spent in Arizona, he was one of the best pitchers in the league,” Gardenhire said. “We had Robbie Ray and Zack Greinke, but other teams would say when they faced Godley they hated it. He’s just wild enough and misfires just enough that guys were afraid.”

    Godley has altered his delivery and his stride in attempt to misfire less often. He has an elite curve ball, a pitch that has sudden and drastic biting action. But his inability to command either his fastball or his cutter has lessened the effectiveness of the pitch.

    He spent a good portion of the shutdown in South Carolina throwing to Tigers’ catcher Grayson Greiner and he said he’s gotten much more comfortable with his new mechanics.

    “Yeah, when I can get my fastball and cutter consistently in the zone, then I can throw my curve off it,” he said. “I have to be able to make hitters honor my fastball.”

    And as for worrying that his grunting might tip his pitches, forget it.

    “If a guy can pick up my grunt intensity for a fastball versus a curve ball, I need to tip my hat,” he said. “That would be impressive.”

    Game bits

    Veteran starter Ivan Nova said he didn’t throw too much during the three-month break, but you’d be hard-pressed to find any rust Friday. He cruised through 3.1 innings on 34 pitches, allowing just one hit. “He knows how to pitch,” Gardenhire said. “He knows how to move the ball around and change speeds. He just really looks like he’s enjoying the game when he’s out there.”

    … Conversely, Tigers prospect Matt Manning looked, well, his age. The 22-year-old struggled to find his curve ball and his overall command. He worked out of a jam in the first inning, but allowed a single and three straight walks in a 27-pitch second inning – in which he recorded just one out. “Probably just a little jumpy, a little too aggressive right now,” Gardenhire said. “I’ve seen him throw enough, with that angle (he’s 6-foot-6), the ball really comes out of his hand and he has a good curve ball – he’s got it all. He has a chance to be a really good one.”

    … Harold Castro continues to be the scourge of camp pitchers. He produced two more hits and a walk Friday. He’s now 6 for 9 in three games. He also made a tremendous diving, backhanded play at second base on a hard-hit ball by Riley Greene and turned it into a 4-6-3 double-play.

    … Left-hander Gregory Soto, who has a chance to work high-leverage situations out of the bullpen this season, has simplified his delivery, taking out a lot of the moving parts that may have contributed to his inconsistent command last season. “When you throw 97 mph, you don’t really need to trick too many people,” Gardenhire said. “Andy (pitching coach Rick Anderson) pounded it into his head to just get back to taking a basic little slide step and go.” Soto threw a scoreless 12-pitch inning with eight strikes.

    … Greene, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft, got the start in right field Friday and went 0-for-2 with a walk. But the experience he’s soaking up being around the veteran players may be incalculable. “Me and Derek Hill were watching Miggy in the cage today,” he said, referring to Miguel Cabrera. “We were just watching. Weren't talking, doing anything. We were just watching what he was doing, where he was hitting the ball. I learned a lot from the 15 minutes just watching him."

    … The Tigers made official the signing of four undrafted free agents, all right-handed pitchers: Nick Davila, University of South Florida; Wilmer Flores, Arizona Western College; Chris Mauloni, Jacksonville University; and Gabriel Sequeira, Texas Wesleyan. Flores is the younger brother of the Wilmer Flores, who plays for the Giants.

     … The Tigers will live-stream (audio and video) intrasquad games Saturday (noon) and Sunday (TBA) on Tigers.com from Comerica Park. Dan Dickerson and Dan Petry will be on the call.

    Twitter @cmccosky

