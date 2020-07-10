Day 7 of Tigers Summer Camp: Thursday, July 9
From left, Alan Trammell, Tigers top draft pick Spencer Torkelson and third-base coach Ramon Santiago talk after Torkelson worked with them on infield drills before an intrasquad game Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Comerica Park.
From left, Alan Trammell, Tigers top draft pick Spencer Torkelson and third-base coach Ramon Santiago talk after Torkelson worked with them on infield drills before an intrasquad game Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Comerica Park.
Tigers pitching prospect Casey Mize walks in from the bullpen before an intrasquad game.
Tigers pitching prospect Casey Mize walks in from the bullpen before an intrasquad game.
Tigers outfielder JaCoby Jones prepares to bat.
Tigers outfielder JaCoby Jones prepares to bat.
Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd works from the mound.
Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd works from the mound.
Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd winds up on the mound.
Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd winds up on the mound.
Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario makes a throw.
Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario makes a throw.
Tigers pitcher Casey Mize works on the mound Thursday.
Tigers pitcher Casey Mize works on the mound Thursday.
Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd follows through from the mound.
Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd follows through from the mound.
Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd works on the mound.
Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd works on the mound.
Tigers pitcher Casey Mize works on the mound.
Tigers pitcher Casey Mize works on the mound.
Non-roster invitee Jorge Bonifacio hits a foul ball.
Non-roster invitee Jorge Bonifacio hits a foul ball.
Tigers first baseman C.J. Cron catches a pop-up in foul territory.
Tigers first baseman C.J. Cron catches a pop-up in foul territory.
Non-roster invitee Shao-Ching Chiang works on the mound.
Non-roster invitee Shao-Ching Chiang works on the mound.
Tigers pitcher Buck Farmer works on the mound.
Tigers pitcher Buck Farmer works on the mound.
Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop appears to pretend to toss a ball to non-existent fans and then give a thumbs up during an intrasquad game. Detroit Tigers Summer Camp work out at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 9, 2020.
Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop appears to pretend to toss a ball to non-existent fans and then give a thumbs up during an intrasquad game. Detroit Tigers Summer Camp work out at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 9, 2020.
The Tigers' Austin Romine grounds into a force out during an intrasquad game.
The Tigers' Austin Romine grounds into a force out during an intrasquad game.
The Tigers' Christin Stewart heads for home on his home run during an intrasquad game.
The Tigers' Christin Stewart heads for home on his home run during an intrasquad game.
Tigers pitcher David McKay works on the mound during an intrasquad game.
Tigers pitcher David McKay works on the mound during an intrasquad game.
Tigers pitcher Kyle Funkhouser works on the mound during an intrasquad game.
Tigers pitcher Kyle Funkhouser works on the mound during an intrasquad game.
Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera singles during an intrasquad game Thursday.
Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera singles during an intrasquad game Thursday.
Tigers catcher Jake Rogers gets the ball to pitcher Beau Burrows, right, during an intrasquad game.
Tigers catcher Jake Rogers gets the ball to pitcher Beau Burrows, right, during an intrasquad game.
Tigers pitcher Beau Burrows works on the mound during an intrasquad game.
Tigers pitcher Beau Burrows works on the mound during an intrasquad game.
Tigers pitcher Beau Burrows works on the mound during an intrasquad game.
Tigers pitcher Beau Burrows works on the mound during an intrasquad game.
Non-roster invitee Riley Greene warms up to bat during an intrasquad game.
Non-roster invitee Riley Greene warms up to bat during an intrasquad game.
Graphics on the scoreboard for the intrasquad game. Detroit Tigers Summer Camp work out at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 9, 2020.
Graphics on the scoreboard for the intrasquad game. Detroit Tigers Summer Camp work out at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 9, 2020.
Non-roster invitee Nolan Blackwood works on the mound during an intrasquad game.
Non-roster invitee Nolan Blackwood works on the mound during an intrasquad game.
Non-roster invitee Spencer Torkelson stands in for his at-bat while catcher Eric Haase throws the ball back to the pitcher during an intrasquad game.
Non-roster invitee Spencer Torkelson stands in for his at-bat while catcher Eric Haase throws the ball back to the pitcher during an intrasquad game.
The Tigers' Jake Rogers hits a solo home run during an intrasquad game.
The Tigers' Jake Rogers hits a solo home run during an intrasquad game.
Non-roster invitee Riley Greene watches his pop-up during an intrasquad game.
Non-roster invitee Riley Greene watches his pop-up during an intrasquad game.
From left, non-roster invitees Derek Hill and Riley Greene in the dugout during an intrasquad game.
From left, non-roster invitees Derek Hill and Riley Greene in the dugout during an intrasquad game.
The Tigers' JaCoby Jones bats while non-roster pitcher Shao-Ching Chiang works on the mound during an intrasquad game.
The Tigers' JaCoby Jones bats while non-roster pitcher Shao-Ching Chiang works on the mound during an intrasquad game.
The Tigers' Cameron Maybin does a non-touching fist bump with JaCoby Jones, right, after Jones scores during an intrasquad game.
The Tigers' Cameron Maybin does a non-touching fist bump with JaCoby Jones, right, after Jones scores during an intrasquad game.
David Chadd, Tigers vice president and assistant general manager, watches during an intrasquad game.
David Chadd, Tigers vice president and assistant general manager, watches during an intrasquad game.
    Detroit – The Tigers injured list now stands at six.

    Joining Daniel Norris, who was placed on the list Wednesday, are fellow pitchers Alex Faedo and Tarik Skubal, infielders Sergio Alcantara and Isaac Paredes and outfielder Daz Cameron.

    None of these players have participated in camp, though Alcantara did take batting practice one day, and none of them have a physical injury. But, that doesn’t necessarily mean they all tested positive for the coronavirus.

    The Tigers are not identifying players who are in the virus protocol, though Norris made it known Thursday that he did test positive and is waiting to pass back-to-back COVID-19 tests before returning.

    “People thinking I’m hurt again is tough to swallow since it’s been the story of my career," Norris said in a text to the Detroit News. "I am healthy and ready to rock as soon as I get some good news.”

    The other players on the list could either have tested positive for the virus or for the antibody, or they could just be waiting for test results. Outfielder Victor Reyes was back in camp yesterday after waiting several days for test results. 

    In a normal spring training, clubs aren't required to put players on the injured list until three days before Opening Day. That’s why Tigers outfield prospect Troy Stokes Jr., who is out with a wrist injury, hasn’t yet been placed on the injured list.

    More: Body is toned, 'mindset is rock solid' for Tigers' Miguel Cabrera

    This year, teams have until July 20 to officially place players on either the injured list or COVID-19 list. Players on the COVID-19 list will not be officially named. Also, there is no minimum or maximum length for a stay on the COVID-19 list.

    So, the timing of the Tigers putting those six players on the injured list is mostly insignificant. The Tigers could replace any of those players and fortify their 60-man player pool, but that’s not likely to happen.

    Norris is the only one of the six who is expected to be on the 30-man active roster to start the season. The others – all among the Tigers’ top prospects – are ticketed for the taxi squad, which will train in Toledo at Fifth Third Field.

    Unless any of those six players was facing a long-term absence – which is not believed to be the case – then there would be no reason to replace them.

    Besides Norris missing valuable time in a condensed training camp – he was expected to be in the starting rotation – the only other potential drawback from those six players being out is the added workload it puts on some of the veteran players in camp.

    In the intrasquad scrimmage on Friday, for example, starters Niko Goodrum, Jonathan Schoop, Jeimer Candelario, Christin Stewart, JaCoby Jones, as well as Jordy Mercer and Harold Castro, played nine full innings, just five days into camp.

    “You always worry about guys being on the field too much this early,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “But we’re kind of thin on the bench with some of those guys gone right now. We don’t have that many back-ups.”

    But since opening day in Cincinnati is just 14 days away, easing into camp isn't really an option. 

    “I’ll tell you this, the guys keep saying, ‘We’re fine, we want to play,’” Gardenhire said. “We need as many at-bats as we can get.”

    There will be intrasquad games Saturday (noon) and Sunday – both live-streamed on Tigers.com – but Gardenhire said a light work day will be scheduled early next week.

    Twitter @cmccosky  

